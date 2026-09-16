Bruynzeel Storage Systems strengthens position with strategic partnership with Finnish storage specialist Laaksonen

PANNINGEN, Netherlands and HAUSJÄRVI, Finland, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruynzeel Storage Systems is entering into a strategic partnership with the Finnish storage specialist Laaksonen. With this, the Dutch manufacturer of space-saving storage systems strengthens its position in Finland and the Baltic states. Laaksonen, a family business with nearly 60 years of experience, will become the exclusive distributor of Bruynzeel in Finland, Estonia and Latvia. The company is based in Hausjärvi, 50 kilometers north of Helsinki and has 14 employees, excluding installation teams.

Active since 1968

Laaksonen was founded in 1968 by Aulis Laaksonen and began producing racking and storage systems in 1983. Since 1987, the company has also been developing its own storage systems.

Large national collections

Over the past decades, Laaksonen has executed a large number of extensive projects for national cultural and heritage institutions in Finland and the Baltic states. For the National Depot Library in Finland, the company supplied, among other things, 131,000 linear meters of shelving. Other major projects were carried out for the National Gallery of Finland. At the National Museum of Estonia, Laaksonen realized, among other things, 16.6 kilometers of shelving, 5,400 drawers, and 11,500 m² of storage racks for paintings. 45.5 kilometers of shelving were supplied for the National Archives of Estonia, and 70 kilometers for the National Library of Estonia.

Expanding market position in Finland and the Baltics

With this strategic partnership, Bruynzeel gains a stronger local position in a region where the company sees further growth opportunities, including archives, libraries, museums and other institutions with extensive and often valuable collections. Laaksonen possesses years of market knowledge, an extensive network, and a strong reputation in these sectors.

The family business is led by the second generation, Petteri and Raisa Laaksonen. They will remain active and focus on the further development of the market in Finland, Estonia and Latvia.

By combining Laaksonen's local market knowledge and customer relationships with Bruynzeel's international portfolio and production capacity, Bruynzeel expects to accelerate the international growth in Northern Europe.

'Strong local position'

"With Laaksonen, we are bringing in nearly sixty years of experience, a strong local position and a great deal of knowledge of the Northern European market," says Eelco Ockers, CEO of Bruynzeel. "We see that the demand for high-quality and space-saving storage solutions is increasing internationally. At more and more archives, museums, and libraries, the need to store collections safely, sustainably, and accessibly is growing."

Petteri Laaksonen adds: "For our family business, this is an important new phase. We have built Laaksonen over decades with a strong focus on quality, local production, and long-term relationships with customers. By joining Bruynzeel, we can combine that knowledge and those relationships with a much broader product portfolio and the strength of an international market leader. This offers new opportunities for our customers and for further growth in the region."

International growth

Bruynzeel Storage Systems develops and produces space-saving storage systems for archives, libraries, museums, offices, and other environments where space must be utilized efficiently. The company is active internationally and is seeing strong growth in its revenue and order book.

The collaboration with Laaksonen aligns with Bruynzeel's ambition to further expand its international presence and operate closer to customers in key growth markets. The transaction took effect on September 1, 2026.

About Bruynzeel Storage Systems

Bruynzeel Storage Systems was founded in 1953 as part of the Bruynzeel Group and has operated as an independent company since the 1980s. The company is active in the museum, archive, library and office markets and works worldwide for leading clients, including the Louvre in Paris and Abu Dhabi, Depot Boijmans Van Beuningen, Centre Pompidou, Victoria and Albert Museum (V&A), the University of St Andrews, and Schiphol Airport.

Bruynzeel Storage Systems is the European market leader in innovative and space-saving mobile storage systems. The company develops and supplies solutions worldwide that meet high standards regarding functionality, safety, and sustainability. Through more efficient use of space, Bruynzeel helps organizations reduce costs and minimize their ecological footprint. Bruynzeel is climate-neutral in its own operations and positions itself as The Footprint Reduction Company.

Since 2023, Delta Designs Ltd has been part of the Bruynzeel Storage Group. Delta Designs is the market leader in North America in the field of storage solutions for museums, universities, and research institutions, with clients such as the Guggenheim Museum, the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Smithsonian, the Art Institute of Chicago, the American Museum of Natural History, Yale University, Harvard University, and the MIT Museum.

Bruynzeel has 10 own offices in Europe and the United States and operates worldwide through a network of partners and distributors. The systems are produced in its own factories in the Netherlands and the United States.

Website: www.bruynzeel-storage.com

Attachment: illustrations via Media Bank - Bruynzeel

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