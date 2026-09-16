Crunchtime Delivers the First Truly Connected Kitchen, Simplifying Restaurant Workflows and Improving Profitability in a Unified Suite

New connections sync task management and inventory directly on the KDS while enabling proactive decisions via centralized data analysis

BOSTON, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunchtime, the market leader in restaurant operations management software, today announces the launch of the industry's first connected operations management suite, centralizing common workflows on the kitchen display system (KDS) and delivering the most comprehensive cross-system insights in one place. The launch delivers on the promise of cross-product connections stemming from the company's 2025 merger with QSR Automations.

By connecting Crunchtime Kitchen, Crunchtime Ops Execution, and Crunchtime Inventory, the KDS screen transforms into a unified operational command center, enabling critical workflows - such as viewing prep instructions, logging waste, and completing operational tasks - to happen directly on the line where teams are already working. Customers will improve profitability by reducing waste and will drive efficiency by eliminating common back-of-house friction points.

"In modern multi-unit restaurant environments, operational friction often stems from fragmented software that requires teams to interact with multiple disparate devices throughout the shift," said Brian Herr, SVP of Product at Crunchtime. "The connections we're announcing today eliminate these silos, ensuring that daily execution is managed on the KDS, where front-line teams are already working on a familiar system they use every shift."

Supercharging the Restaurant Operations Lifecycle on the KDS

Enabling key workflows across core products keeps the front line in the flow and gives GMs assurance that the back of house is operating efficiently:

Seamless Task Execution: Tasks built in Crunchtime Ops Execution can display directly on KDS screens alongside incoming orders and get bumped without breaking stride or logging into another application.

Tasks built in Crunchtime Ops Execution can display directly on KDS screens alongside incoming orders and get bumped without breaking stride or logging into another application. Prep Instructions: Prep recommendations, driven by AI forecasting from Crunchtime Inventory, surface directly on the KDS, guiding kitchen teams and preventing over- and under-prepping.

Prep recommendations, driven by AI forecasting from Crunchtime Inventory, surface directly on the KDS, guiding kitchen teams and preventing over- and under-prepping. Waste Logging: Team members can now log food waste directly on the KDS screen, which automatically updates Crunchtime Inventory, giving operators more accurate inventory data and reducing missed waste entries.

Unified Intelligence Reveals New Insights

By connecting Crunchtime Kitchen to Crunchtime Insights, critical service and reservation data is added to the unified intelligence layer that powers the Crunchtime suite and guides data-driven decisions. Speed-of-service metrics, ticket times, cook-time variance, and reservation data now sit alongside inventory, labor, POS, and execution data, giving operations leaders a single, comprehensive view of performance and helping them identify blind spots they might otherwise miss.

"By bringing all of this data together in a single view along with AI-driven analysis, we're changing the landscape of modern restaurant decision-making," said John Raguin, CEO of Crunchtime. "With a single source of truth, GMs and above-store leaders can make more proactive decisions and uncover new insights, driving even greater efficiency, consistency, and profitability."

See Crunchtime Products Working Together Like Never Before

For a deep dive into these new cross-product connections, join the live launch event today, September 16, to hear directly from Crunchtime product experts on how these updates can supercharge your operations. Crunchtime will also be showcasing these powerful new capabilities at upcoming industry events, including FS/TEC in Grapevine, TX (Booth #404) and the Hospitality Tech Expo in London, England (Stand HT1200). To learn more, visit https://www.crunchtime.com/connected-ops.

About Crunchtime

Crunchtime helps multi-unit restaurants operate every location like their best one. Trusted by 850+ brands across 150,000+ locations worldwide, Crunchtime connects the full operations management lifecycle across inventory management, labor and scheduling, kitchen management, and operations execution in the industry's only complete, AI-powered suite. Top operators, including Jersey Mike's, Five Guys, Smoothie King, Wingstop, and Chili's, rely on Crunchtime to achieve profitability and deliver great guest experiences every day in every store.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/crunchtime-delivers-the-first-truly-connected-kitchen-simplifying-restaurant-workflows-and-improving-profitability-in-a-unified-suite-302879751.html