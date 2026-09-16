KuCoin Goes Live on Arc at Mainnet Launch, Broadening Access to Onchain Finance

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, today announced that it is live on Arc as a mainnet launch partner, enabling eligible users to move USDC directly between KuCoin and Arc from day one.

As real-world financial activity moves onchain, exchanges are increasingly important in connecting established markets with emerging financial networks. By supporting Arc at launch, KuCoin expands the network options available for USDC and provides a practical access point to an ecosystem built around payments, treasury management, tokenized assets and programmable finance.

For users, the integration reduces the steps required to access supported applications on Arc. For businesses and institutions, it provides an additional route for funding eligible onchain workflows with USDC as the ecosystem develops.

"The next phase of blockchain adoption will be defined not only by what can be built onchain, but by how reliably users and institutions can access it," said BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin. "As one of the first global exchanges to support Arc at mainnet launch, KuCoin is helping connect established digital-asset markets with emerging infrastructure for real-world financial activity. Early exchange support helps establish the accessibility, trust and market connectivity needed for traditional and onchain finance to work together at scale."

With this launch support, KuCoin continues to expand the network options available to users and make supported onchain applications easier to access.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Disclaimers:

Arc is an open L1 blockchain launched by Arc Network Services LLC ("Arc LLC") and operated by a permissioned validator set. Arc LLC provides software services only and does not offer regulated financial or advisory services. Arc has not been reviewed or approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services or any other regulatory authority.

The Arc network is provided "as is" and "as available." Use of Arc involves inherent risks associated with blockchain technology, including smart contract vulnerabilities, network disruptions, and the absence of recourse for transaction errors or losses. The ability to transact on Arc depends on the ability to obtain and use USDC to pay gas fees. Neither Arc LLC nor any permissioned validator is responsible for the content, accuracy, legality, or functionality of third-party applications, protocols, or services built on or integrated with Arc. You are solely responsible for features or services you provide to users, including obtaining any necessary licenses or approvals and otherwise complying with applicable laws.

All Arc features may be modified, delayed, or cancelled at any time without notice. Nothing herein constitutes a commitment, warranty, guarantee or legal, regulatory, tax, or investment advice.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-goes-live-on-arc-at-mainnet-launch-broadening-access-to-onchain-finance-302880371.html