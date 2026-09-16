DataTracks Global Private Limited: DataTracks Completes First Live GloBE Filing Cycle, Delivering Close to 500 Pillar Two Filings Across 10+ Jurisdictions

HMRC-authorised provider completes close to 500 Pillar Two filings, including more than 150 GIRs, for 160+ clients across 10+ jurisdictions

WEYBRIDGE, GB / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / DataTracks, recognised by HMRC as an authorised software provider supporting UK Pillar Two submissions, has completed its first live BEPS Pillar Two filing cycle, delivering close to 500 filings, including more than 150 GIRs, across 10+ jurisdictions for more than 160 clients. The milestone caps two decades of work in regulatory reporting.

The cycle spanned GloBE Information Returns (GIR), domestic top-up tax returns under local QDMTT (Qualified Domestic Minimum Top-up Tax) regimes, UK Overseas Return Notifications (ORNs), and other jurisdiction-specific returns and notifications. Several jurisdictions in this cycle, including the Netherlands and Luxembourg, require similar notifications confirming where the GIR was filed centrally, under their own local terms. DataTracks filed each return directly with the relevant tax authority, across 10+ jurisdictions including the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Canada, Cyprus, Czech Republic, and Spain.

"Delivering close to 500 filings across 10+ jurisdictions in one cycle, more than 150 of them GIRs, involving different deadlines, schemas and domestic top-up tax requirements, is clear evidence our platform holds up under real, first-cycle conditions," said Saurabh Satija, VP sales -UK & Ireland, Global Head BEPS & Pillar Two, DataTracks. "Groups still preparing their first cycle should take one lesson from this: validate before you submit, not after."

Why This Matters Now

Pillar Two is the OECD/G20's global minimum tax framework, requiring multinational groups with consolidated revenue of €750 million or more, in at least two of the four preceding fiscal years, to pay an effective tax rate of at least 15% in every jurisdiction where they operate. This was the first cycle in which affected groups had to turn that rule into real, jurisdiction-specific filings, rather than modelling. The challenge went beyond calculating the tax: groups had to translate one global framework into different local data requirements, validation rules, and submission processes.

How the Filings Were Completed

Clients enter their data through a structured template that flags errors as each field is completed, rather than after submission. The template runs on the OECD-reporting platform DataTracks has built since 2016. DataTracks Oxbow, the company's Pillar Two engine, then checks every line item and converts the data into each jurisdiction's required schema. DataTracks supported preparation and submission across 10+ jurisdictions through direct filing and submission-ready files for portal upload.

Outputs varied by jurisdiction: XML and JSON submissions in Canada, XML GIR submissions in the Netherlands, and Spain's Modelo 241 Complementary Tax information return, filed in its prescribed XML-based format.

Regulators were still finalising validation rules as the first global GIR filing cycle unfolded. DataTracks responded with weekly platform updates, so every client stayed on the latest validation logic automatically, with no disruption for clients and no action required.

This removes a manual step many organisations still face. Groups relying on spreadsheets must reconcile each jurisdiction separately at every filing deadline. That cost and error risk grows as a group's footprint expands.

"Because validation happens before submission, our clients avoided the rejection-and-refile cycle many organisations faced this season," said Prakash Ramachandran, Head of Product, BEPS & Pillar Two, DataTracks. "That is the standard we think Pillar Two software should meet as more jurisdictions join the next cycle."

Client Feedback

Clients pointed to the review mechanism built into DataTracks' Pillar Two product as a particular help during the cycle. One customer said it "provided an easy way to review and double check the data before submitting to the tax authorities." Another client called the entire submission process "painless," adding that the platform was "intuitive and easy to use," with no issues accessing, preparing or filing the necessary returns, and describing onboarding as seamless and quick from start to finish.

What's Next

DataTracks is now preparing clients for the next Pillar Two filing cycle, due in March 2027 for calendar-year groups on a shorter reporting window than the first year. It is also preparing clients for the EU's Public Country-by-Country Reporting rules, which bring a similar jump in complexity and public scrutiny. Businesses preparing for their next Pillar Two filing cycle can book a demonstration of the DataTracks Oxbow platform by contacting the team below.

About DataTracks

DataTracks is a leading global provider of compliance reporting solutions. Over its 20-year history, the company has grown to serve more than 30,000 clients across 25+ countries, preparing more than 450,000 regulatory reports and supporting regulatory filing across 10+ jurisdictions worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, the Netherlands, Ireland, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, and India. Its services span HMRC iXBRL filing, Companies House filing, and ESEF/UKSEF reporting, alongside CbCR, FATCA/CRS, and BEPS Pillar Two reporting, the latter three delivered through DataTracks Oxbow.

Media Contact

Kailash Chandrasekar

VP & Head, Marketing

DataTracks

Media Relations: mediarelations@datatracks.com

Phone: +44 20 4514 5352

https://datatracks.com/uk

DataTracks Global Private Limited is headquartered in Singapore, with UK operations run by DTracks Limited, Belgrave House, 39-43 Monument Hill, Weybridge, KT13 8RN.

SOURCE: DataTracks Global Private Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/datatracks-completes-first-live-globe-filing-cycle-delivering-clo-1221521