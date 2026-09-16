Zambia's national utility ZESCO has entered into a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Hungary-based energy and climate infrastructure company EnerSynk Group for a planned 500 MW solar project. Under the terms of the PPA, the solar plant, to be developed in Zambia's Cooperbelt province, will supply renewable electricity to Zambia's national power system once completed. A statement published by EnerSynk explains the PPA enables the company to advance the development into its next phase, including technical studies, environmental and regulatory processes, financing and implementation ...

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