Highlights

Gravity plant and 650kVA generator have been delivered to the Barani Site

Site preparation and civil construction activities are advancing with equipment, construction materials and supporting resources being mobilized to the active work areas

Plant erection and commissioning activities are planned through October, followed by ramp-up and initial processing during November 2026

Water on site confirmed by borehole drilling with final hydrogeological report pending

Initial gold recovery is targeted for fourth quarter of 2026, subject to successful completion of construction, commissioning and ramp-up

No Project-specific security, safety or community incidents have been reported during the Company's 2026 reporting periods to date.

Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on construction of a gravity processing plant with a stated design capacity of 200 tonnes per day at its 100%-owned Senegal Mali Shear Zone ("SMSZ") Project in the Kayes Region of western Mali.

The processing plant and generator are now at the Barani site. Barani site access improvements have been completed, and key construction materials and supporting resources have been mobilized and delivered to site. The remaining work is focused on completing civil construction, plant erection, completing mechanical and electrical installation, commissioning the facility and progressing through initial ramp-up.

Project execution during 2026 was affected by significant ocean-freight delays, regional fuel-supply constraints, limited availability of key construction materials and contractor availability. These factors delayed the original schedule and construction sequence pushing many key activities into the rainy season which further affected site activities but did not prevent the project from continuing to advance.

Desert Gold's President and CEO Jared Scharf commented, "The delivery of the processing plant and generator to Barani represents a crucial project milestone. We have worked through shipping delays, regional fuel-supply constraints, material shortages and seasonal weather conditions. Nevertheless, our team continues to materially advance the Barani project under extremely difficult working conditions, and I commend them for their efforts and dedication to this project. Our immediate focus is completing the remaining civil works, erecting and commissioning the plant, and progressing through the initial ramp-up period. With the end of the West Mali rainy season in sight, we expect a significant increase in productivity at site. We continue to advance all activities responsibly and in accordance with applicable safety, environmental, community and regulatory requirements."

Plant and Equipment Delivery

Under the plant-supply agreement, Benhope Services SARL is responsible for the supply and delivery of the gravity processing plant, associated spare parts, transportation to site, installation, commissioning and training of Desert Gold personnel.

The plant and generator underwent factory acceptance procedures before being released for delivery, as described in the Company's May 5, 2026 news release. The 650 kVA generator arrived at the Port of Dakar in July 2026, followed by the processing plant in mid-August 2026. Both shipments were subsequently cleared and transported to the Barani site.

The extended delivery period affected the original construction sequence and shifted certain activities into the seasonal wet period. With the major equipment now at Barani, the Company is focused on completing the remaining civil interfaces and advancing plant erection and commissioning.

The principal access route from Bourdala village to the Barani mine site has been rehabilitated and is now suitable for the transportation of plant equipment. Connections between Berola Camp, Barani Camp and the mine site are being maintained to support continued access during periods of heavy rainfall. Upgrades to Barani Camp are also being prioritized to shorten the supply route and improve logistical efficiency throughout the wet season (Figure 1).







Figure 1. Improved access routes from Bourdala to the Barani Mine Site

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Figure 2. Ongoing Construction Activities at the Barani Site

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Operating Environment

Site preparation and civil construction continue to advance, with equipment, construction materials and supporting resources being mobilized as work areas become available (Figure 2). The Company has also completed improvements to site access and adjusted the construction sequence to reflect equipment availability, regional supply conditions and seasonal weather.

Hydrogeological/ geophysical siting campaign has been completed with 15 survey lines and 688 stations. This was followed by four boreholes, of which three maintained a positive rate of 24, 9, and 8 cubic meters/hour. While positive news, the Company is awaiting the final report before finalizing its water-supply planning.

No project-specific security incident has been reported at Barani, and no safety or community incident has been reported during 2026 to date. The Company continues to advance site activities in accordance with applicable safety, environmental, community and regulatory requirements.

Figure 3. Conceptual 3D layout of the Barani 200tpd gravity plant designed by Benhope Services SARL

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Near-Term Execution Plan

With the processing plant and generator now at the Barani site, near-term activities are focused on completing the remaining civil works, advancing mechanical and electrical installation, and progressing through commissioning and initial plant ramp-up.

The schedule has been updated to reflect the effects of shipping delays, regional supply constraints and seasonal weather conditions. Construction continues to advance in stages as equipment, materials and work areas become available.

Plant commissioning is currently planned through late October 2026, followed by ramp-up and initial processing during November 2026. Initial gold recovery remains targeted for the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to successful completion of construction, commissioning and ramp-up.

Table 1. Near-Term Barani Construction, Commissioning and Initial Processing Activities

Activity Current focus Target period Civil completion Complete the remaining site and plant interfaces September-October 2026 Plant erection Mechanical and electrical installation of the processing plant September-October 2026 Commissioning Plant integration, testing and commissioning activities Through late October 2026 Ramp-up and initial processing Progressive plant start-up and operating stabilization November 2026 Initial gold recovery Subject to successful completion of construction, commissioning and ramp-up Fourth quarter of 2026

Development and Economic Uncertainty

The Company has not established Mineral Reserves at Barani. Its decision to construct and commission the initial gravity plant and target initial processing has not been based on a feasibility study of Mineral Reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability.

Projects advanced without established Mineral Reserves and a supporting feasibility study have increased uncertainty and a higher risk of economic or technical failure. There is no assurance that construction and commissioning will be completed on the anticipated schedule, that initial processing or gold recovery will be achieved, or that the operation will be economically viable.

The current construction program relates specifically to the initial Barani gravity plant with a stated design capacity of 200 tonnes per day. The larger development scenario evaluated in the November 2025 preliminary economic assessment, which contemplated approximately 1,200 tonnes per day of gravity and carbon-in-leach processing at Barani and Gourbassi, is not part of the current construction program. Any future expansion toward that larger processing configuration would require additional technical work, applicable approvals and additional financing. There is no assurance that the required financing will be available or that the larger development scenario will proceed as currently contemplated.

Material risks associated with the initial Barani plant include construction and commissioning performance, equipment performance, metallurgical performance and recovery, operating and capital costs, the availability and characteristics of mineralized material, water availability, contractor and personnel availability, logistics, regional supply conditions, security, seasonal weather and other risks associated with mineral-development and processing activities.

References in this news release to initial processing and gold recovery describe targeted project milestones only. They should not be interpreted as a declaration of commercial production or as evidence that economic viability has been established.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ty Magee, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and an advisor and consultant to Desert Gold.

About Desert Gold Ventures

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. is a gold exploration and development company that controls properties in Mali and Côte d'Ivoire. These properties include the 440 km² SMSZ Project in western Mali, where the Company is constructing a 200 tonne-per-day gravity processing plant at Barani, and the 297 km² Tiegba Gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire within the Birimian greenstone belt.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the completion and timing of civil construction; plant erection and installation; commissioning and ramp-up; preparation and availability of mineralized material; the commencement and timing of initial processing; the timing and potential achievement of initial gold recovery; the availability and performance of contractors, personnel, equipment and materials; completion of the final hydrogeological report; continued site access; and the Company's ability to advance the Barani project in accordance with its current plans and applicable requirements.

Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates and assumptions. Material assumptions include that civil construction, plant erection and commissioning will proceed substantially in accordance with the current schedule; the processing plant and associated equipment will function sufficiently to permit commissioning, ramp-up and initial processing; sufficient mineralized material suitable for initial processing can be prepared and staged when required; contractors, personnel, fuel, materials and transportation will remain available; site access can be maintained; security and seasonal weather conditions will remain manageable; the final hydrogeological report can be completed and its recommendations implemented without material delay; and no material adverse operational or regulatory events will occur.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, construction or commissioning delays; equipment failure or underperformance; contractor or personnel shortages; the availability or variability of mineralized material; lower-than-anticipated metallurgical performance or gold recovery; insufficient or unsuitable water supply; supply-chain and transportation disruptions; fuel shortages; adverse weather; security conditions; changes in applicable laws or regulatory requirements; and other risks associated with mineral exploration, development and processing activities.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the date of this news release, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove correct. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider, as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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