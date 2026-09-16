Mahe, Seychelles--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Buzzex Spot Exchange, the global crypto trading platform within the Buzzcoin ecosystem, is expanding access to digital asset trading globally, including international markets and platforms specific to Canada. The launch of Buzzex Spot Exchange strengthens the broader Buzzcoin ecosystem by adding a dedicated spot trading product alongside its wider digital asset services.





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Buzzex Spot Exchange has announced the addition of two new platforms to the Buzzex trading ecosystem: one for users in the international market, Buzzex.com, and one specific to the Canadian market, Buzzex.ca, which will focus on cryptocurrency on and off ramps for Canadian users.

The launch is part of Buzzex's efforts to bring a simple, easy to use and market oriented digital asset experience to its users and adapt its offerings to the needs of individual jurisdictions. As a core product of the Buzzcoin ecosystem, Buzzex Spot Exchange provides the trading infrastructure through which the wider ecosystem can connect users with digital asset markets.

The International Spot Trading Platform for the Web

For users in supported jurisdictions globally, Buzzex.com provides access to Buzzex's larger digital asset ecosystem. The spot trading, Launchpad opportunities, and cryptocurrency on and off ramps are combined into a single international platform.

The Buzzex Launchpad will be where users are able to purchase and sell supported digital assets, utilise spot market functionality, as well as access certain opportunities for token launches.

Buzzex.com is aimed at an international audience and is subject to applicable laws, regulations and availability in the geographic area. The platform seeks to unite various crypto services under one roof, making it a more accessible hub for engaging in the digital asset economy.

Buzzex Spot Exchange and the Buzzcoin Ecosystem

Buzzcoin (BUZ) serves as the native utility token of the BuzzExchange ecosystem. The project's current CoinMarketCap profile describes BUZ as a utility token designed to power trading, payments, rewards and future digital finance services across the ecosystem. Its stated utility includes trading fee payments, premium features, promotional campaigns and rewards.

Within that broader structure, Buzzex Spot Exchange represents the exchange and trading component of the ecosystem. The relationship brings Buzzex's spot trading infrastructure together with the utility and participation functions associated with BUZ, creating a more connected product ecosystem around digital asset trading and related services.

Buzzex.ca Is a Dedicated Canadian On Ramp and Off Ramp Platform

Buzzex is maintained at Buzzex.ca, a special Canadian version, for users in Canada. The Canadian platform focuses solely on cryptocurrency on ramp and off ramp services, allowing eligible Canadian users to switch between traditional and supported cryptocurrencies.

Buzzex.ca is not a spot trading platform, nor is it a Launchpad platform like Buzzex.com. The streamlined design is intended to offer an easy to use experience for Canadian users, emphasising accessibility and a seamless entry and exit from the cryptocurrency market.

Creating a Global Digital Asset Ecosystem

Buzzex has separate platforms for international and Canadian users, and is looking to make their experience more focused and clear at both levels. As Buzzex Spot Exchange becomes a core product within the Buzzcoin ecosystem, the project is bringing its token utility and exchange infrastructure together as part of a broader digital asset platform.

"Buzzex realises that to build a platform that will serve the needs of both markets and customers, it needs a global perspective. Our international platform encompasses spot trading, on ramp and off ramp services and Launchpad opportunities, while Buzzex.ca offers a dedicated on ramp and off ramp experience to Canadian users," said Henrik Waller.

Over the coming years, Buzzex will continue to evolve its infrastructure, products and services with a commitment to being accessible, reliable and responsible in the digital asset markets. The broader Buzzcoin ecosystem is likewise intended to expand the utility and range of services available to users as new products and integrations are introduced.

Users are advised to check the services available in their jurisdiction and ensure their use of Buzzex does not breach any laws and regulations.

About Buzzcoin and Buzzex

Buzzcoin (BUZ) is the native utility token of the BuzzExchange ecosystem, designed to support a growing digital asset platform. Its stated utility includes trading fee payments, premium features, promotional campaigns and rewards, with future ecosystem applications such as staking, governance, Launchpad access, merchant payments and referral incentives identified as potential integrations.

Buzzex Spot Exchange is a digital asset service platform that offers cryptocurrency services in supported international markets. Buzzex provides access to digital asset services through its global Buzzex.com platform and its Canadian focused Buzzex.ca platform, including spot trading, on/off ramp support and Launchpad opportunities where applicable. Together, these products form part of the broader Buzzcoin ecosystem.

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