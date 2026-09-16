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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 11:58 Uhr
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Organizing Committee of the International Conference of the International Society for Camelid Research and Development (ISOCARD, 2026): The International Conference of the International Society of Camelid Research and Development (ISOCARD, 2026) Officiall

Organizing Committee of the International Conference of the International Society for Camelid Research and Development (ISOCARD, 2026)

ALXA, China, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the morning of September 9, the International Conference of the International Society of Camelid Research and Development (ISOCARD, 2026) officially opened in Alxa Right Banner. Experts, scholars, and industry representatives from 21 countries around the world convened in the "Hometown of Camel Milk in China" to engage in in-depth exchanges on cutting-edge topics related to camel science and industry development under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. Their collective objective is to foster innovative progress and promote the high-quality advancement of the global camel industry.

During the opening ceremony, the International Society of Camelid Research and Development (ISOCARD) bestowed upon Alxa League the honorary title of "World Camel Milk Capital."

This six-day conference, themed "Belt and Road Camel Science and Sustainable Development," is authorized by ISOCARD and hosted by the Inner Mongolia Research Institute. The conference focuses on cutting-edge areas including camel genetic breeding, sustainable farming practices, nanobody research, camel product development, and policies related to camel culture.

At the opening ceremony and keynote sessions, prominent speakers presented on topics such as the current landscape of China's camel industry, camel genome research, and the applications of nanobodies. The event also witnessed the official authorization of the regional public brand "Alxa Camel Milk," the unveiling of new enterprise products, and the signing of major projects. A dedicated Silk Road Camel Industry interactive exchange segment was designed to facilitate the integration of scientific research with industrial transformation.

Following this, the conference featured thematic discussions on "Exploration and Utilization of Camel Genetic Resources," "Camel Health and Welfare," "Camel Production Management and Nanobody Applications," as well as the "New Silk Road Camel Source" Graduate Forum. During the conference, participants also undertook field visits to the Badain Jaran Desert, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage site, and a high-yield camel milk production base in Inner Mongolia for practical inspections. Concurrently, traditional cultural events such as the Nadam Festival and camel polo matches were held, offering a comprehensive showcase of the distinctive camel culture.



Contact person: Mr. Hao, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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