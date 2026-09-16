Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 50-unit area development agreement for Western Canada for Ghost Taco, consisting of 25 units in Alberta and 25 units in British Columbia. The agreement provides for the development of new franchised Ghost Taco locations throughout both provinces and represents a significant milestone in the Company's plans to accelerate the growth of the brand in Western Canada.

GHOST Taco 1

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"Western Canada represents a significant opportunity for Ghost Taco," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "We have signed seasoned QSR developer Stephen Travers as our Area Developer for Alberta and British Columbia, two markets where he has already demonstrated an exceptional ability to build and scale restaurant brands. Stephen brings more than 23 years of QSR experience and has developed more than 170 restaurants throughout his career. He was the first-ever Extreme Pita franchisee and later became the first Area Developer for Extreme Pita, Mucho Burrito and Via Cibo."

"Stephen has been a key development partner for us across multiple brands, and his track record throughout Western Canada speaks for itself", added Sean Black. "Having successfully worked alongside me to build Extreme Pita, Mucho Burrito, Heal Wellness and Rosie's Burgers across Western Canada, the decision to bring Stephen onboard to help with the expansion of Ghost Taco a very easy one. He knows these markets, understands the franchise landscape and has repeatedly demonstrated his ability to turn development plans into operating restaurants. We see a significant opportunity for Ghost Taco across Western Canada, and Stephen's proven history of execution gives us tremendous confidence in our ability to replicate the success we have achieved together with previous brands."

GHOST Taco 2

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Happy Belly's growth strategy continues to focus on partnering with experienced operators and area developers to expand its portfolio of emerging restaurant brands through an asset-light franchise model. The Company believes this approach provides a scalable path to growth while leveraging the operating experience, infrastructure and local market knowledge of its development partners.

"When you combine an experienced development partner with the founders of Ghost Taco and the infrastructure of Happy Belly, we believe we have the right ingredients to build something very meaningful across Western Canada. With this new 50-unit Area Development Agreement covering Alberta and British Columbia, together with our existing Area Development Agreement for Ontario and the brand's current operating locations, Ghost Taco now has a development pipeline that is expected to grow the brand to a minimum of 100 locations. Our focus now is on execution, opening stores, building the brand and continuing to secure additional deals across Canada."



"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

GHOST Taco 3

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About Ghost Taco

Ghost Taco is an Ontario-based fast-casual restaurant brand serving bold, Mexican-inspired tacos, bowls, sides and desserts. Founded by Samantha Buckley, Grant Buckley and Steve Tallas as a pop-up, Ghost Taco has grown into a distinctive multi-location concept known for its playful "unauthentic Mexican" positioning, memorable brand identity and loyal customer following. Today, the brand continues to expand from its Ontario base through a scalable franchise model, with established locations in markets including Newmarket, Kingston, Whitby, Peterborough and Barrie, and new development planned across Canada.

Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, iQ Food Co., and others.





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Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is dened in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure lings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

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