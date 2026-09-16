Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Juno Industries Inc. ("Juno Industries", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the expansion of its board, advisory and leadership teams, to increase product innovation scale and pace, support the growth of its defence business, improve customer integration, and provide best-in-class governance.

"We are proud to welcome leaders of this calibre to Juno Industries," said Hunter Scharfe, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Juno Industries. "They bring extraordinary experience across AI, ML, national security, government, and strategic leadership, and their collective collaboration will be invaluable as we continue to grow and build technologies designed to strengthen Canada's sovereign capabilities and support our allies."

"Setting the bar high in our approach to hiring from day one has led us to build a mighty team of A+ players," said Harjit Sajjan, Executive Chairman and co-founder of Juno Industries. "Our company footprint has expanded across Vancouver, Toronto, and Ottawa and we're in a really strong position to further our mission, which is to provide needs-based solutions to the CAF, Canadian partners, and our allies, and to work even more closely with end users, at the pace required."

Juno Industries announced the following appointments. In addition to the team members listed below, the Company's team has grown to over 30, continuing to expand monthly.

Board of Directors

The following individuals have agreed to join the Board of Directors of the combined company following the completion of Juno Industries' going public transaction with Trail Blazer Capital Corp. (see news releases of Trail Blazer dated March 25, 2026 and May 1, 2026) (the "Going Public Transaction").

Independent Director, Claude Rochette

Claude Rochette is a Canadian Armed Forces and public sector leader with more than 37 years of service to Canada. Over a 26-year military career, he held senior financial and operational roles, including Comptroller of the Canadian Armed Forces, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, and Director General Compensation and Benefits, retiring as a Brigadier-General in 2010. He later served as Chief Financial Officer at the Communications Security Establishment, the Canada Border Services Agency, and the Department of National Defence, and as Senior Associate Deputy Minister of National Defence. Rochette currently serves on the Departmental Audit Committees for Elections Canada and Fisheries and Oceans Canada and provides strategic advisory support to several federal departments and agencies.

Independent Director, Alnesh Mohan

Alnesh Mohan is a finance executive with over 25 years of experience providing advisory services. He has been a partner at Ascend Advisory Partners LLP (formerly Quantum Advisory Partners LLP), a professional services firm focused on providing Chief Financial Officer and full-cycle accounting services to public and private companies, since 2005. Acting on behalf of several public companies, Alnesh has acquired considerable experience in financial reporting, corporate governance and regulatory compliance. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University, a Master's of Science in Taxation from Golden Gate University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Advisory Team Appointments

Advisor, Ron Lloyd

Ron Lloyd retired from the RCN in 2019 having served as the 35th Commander of the RCN and the first Chief Data Officer for DND/CAF. He also served as the Acting-VCDS for several months. Since retirement he has worked as a strategic advisor in industry and has written several papers for the Canadian Global Affairs Institute on how Canada can better posture itself during these turbulent times.

Leadership Team Appointments

Head of Strategy, Tania Belisle-Leclerc

Tania Belisle-Leclerc brings more than two decades of experience in international security, defence, intelligence, diplomacy, and geopolitics. As former Director of Policy to Canada's Ministers of Foreign Affairs and National Defence, she led the development and implementation of major government policies and strategies and oversaw responses to international crises. She previously held senior strategic planning and crisis management roles at the United Nations, working alongside military and security forces globally. Earlier in her career, she co-developed investment products at Goldman Sachs.

Head of Engineering, Dylan Neid

Dylan Neid is an accomplished engineering leader with deep expertise in automation, systems design, and building high-performing technical organizations. Prior to joining Juno Industries, he spent nearly a decade at AbCellera, joining as one of the company's first employees and helping scale the organization to more than 600 team members during a period of significant growth.

During his tenure, Neid played a key role in advancing its core technology platforms, which supported the development of industry-leading antibody discovery systems and precision automation infrastructure. His work spanned both technical innovation and organizational development, helping translate complex scientific and operational challenges into robust, scalable technology solutions.

Neid is recognized for building cross-functional teams and delivering technology platforms that bridge engineering excellence with real-world impact. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Engineering Physics from the University of British Columbia.

Head of Operations, Vincent Virk

Vincent Virk is an executive and military veteran with over two decades of combined experience in defence technology, strategic operations, and commercial enterprise. Alongside his executive role at Juno Industries, he is the Founder & CEO of Northfield Systems, an autonomous systems and dual-use technology firm, and President of Pallas Group a real estate and hospitality group of companies. He has worked with various industry and advocacy groups and is a fellow with the Royal Canadian Geographic Society. Additionally, Vincent serves as a reserve Lieutenant Colonel in the Primary Reserves with the Canadian Armed Forces.

Head of Administration, Alexandra Shiman

Alexandra Shiman is the Head of Administration at Juno Industries, where she provides direct support to senior executives and oversees key operational and administrative functions. Drawing on years of experience as an Executive Assistant supporting c-Suite leaders and managing high-performing teams, Shiman brings a disciplined, detail-oriented approach to organizational leadership, operational efficiency, and strategic execution.

Head of Growth, Bryan Riddell

Bryan Riddell is a growth executive with leadership experience developing markets and scaling organizations across defence and public safety. He previously served as the CEO of Team Rubicon Canada, and as an officer in the Canadian Army and Special Operations Forces. Bryan holds Executive MBA degrees from Cornell, and Queen's University.

Head of Marketing and Communications, Sarah Mawji-Walker

Sarah Mawji-Walker is a strategic communications leader and Principal of Venture Strategies, with over a decade of experience shaping public presence for companies across North America and in the European market. She's held senior roles both in-house and agency-side, including Managing Director at U.S.-based Sevans PR (acquired by Zen Media) and Public Relations Executive at Harbourfront Wealth Management, where she supported the firm's first major equity injection in 2022 and which today is valued at $1.7 billion. She has advised founders, executives, and growth-stage companies operating in complex regulatory and geopolitical environments, aligning media strategy with business objectives to drive measurable impact, and often speaks at conferences across the country.

About Juno Industries Inc.

Juno Industries is a defence technology company with a mission to re-establish Canadian dynamism by building a leading modern defence prime. Committed to building the future of intelligence, sovereign defence, and working in close collaboration with end users, Juno Industries is focused on developing and deploying AI-native command and control software, and persistent sensor fabrics and building custom solutions, to strengthen national security, sovereignty, and defence capabilities by harnessing Canadian technical talent and innovation.

The information in this press release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements, including statements relating to the completion of the Going Public Transaction and director appointments. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of the Company may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Juno disclaims any intention and assume no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

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