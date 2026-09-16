KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Strong performance increase of LuxExperience1with Net Sales +7.6% ex-FX
(+6.1% reported at €653.6 million) in Q4 FY26 vs. Q4 FY25 and significantly improved Adjusted EBITDA margin at 2.1% in Q4 FY26
- All segments with accelerated performance as Net Sales ex-FX grew by +10.2% for Mytheresa, +5.6% for NAP MRP and +6.6% for YOOX in Q4 FY26 vs. Q4 FY 25 and all segments reported Adjusted EBITDA profitability improvements in Q4 FY26
- Strong Customer Economics: Strong growth of GMV per Top Customer at Mytheresa (+4.8%) and NAP MRP (+9.4%) in Q4 FY26 vs. Q4 FY25. In FY26, Top Customers represented 4.8% and 4.3% of customers, driving 48.4% and 49.1% of GMV at Mytheresa and NAP&MRP, respectively
- Transformation plan in full gear with Adjusted SG&A cost ratio decreasing in the course of FY 26 by 430bps from 21.9% in Q1, 19.1% in Q2 and 18.3% Q3 to 17.6% in Q4 FY26. In FY26, Acquisition-adjusted SG&A expenses2 decreased by €55 million, or -9.9% compared to FY25
- Positive cash flow from operating activities in Q4 FY26 and strong net cash position above expectations: Cash and cash investments of €442.7 million and balance sheet bank debt-free at the end of Q4 FY26
- Guidance for accelerated growth in FY27: LuxExperience expects strong top-line growth acceleration and significant profitability improvement with Net Sales to grow by +MSD% to +HSD% and an Adjusted EBITDA margin at around 2% to 3% in FY27
- Authorization for share repurchase program: On September 3, 2026, management received the authorization for a share repurchase program of up to $50 million of ADRs
LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) (the "Company"), today announced its financial results for its fourth quarter and full year 2026 ended June 30, 2026. The leading luxury multi-brand digital platform reported strong top-line development in Q4 FY26 and continued profitability on Adjusted EBITDA level for the third consecutive quarter.
In Q4 FY26, Mytheresa again outperformed the industry with double-digit Net Sales growth ex-FX and demonstrated increasing profitability. For the first time since the acquisition, NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER combined delivered top-line growth in Q4 FY26 vs. Q4 FY25 and a positive Adj. EBITDA in Q4 FY26, driven by a strategic focus on full-price selling, customer engagement, and cost discipline. For Q4 FY26 vs. Q4 FY25, YOOX achieved positive top-line growth as a result of the strategic focus on the healthy core of the business with a leaner operating model.
Michael Kliger, Chief Executive Officer of LuxExperience, said, "We are very pleased with our Q4 FY26 and full FY26 results. The results of Q4 FY26 underline the tremendous progress we have achieved in our transformation plan in just the last 12 months. Mytheresa again set the gold standard in the fourth quarter in terms of high growth and profitability. NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER combined achieved a clear turnaround, also delivering topline growth and profitability. YOOX is in high gear to achieve the same, delivering a topline growth while losses were cut almost in half compared to Q4 FY25. We have proven that at LuxExperience we possess the secret sauce in digital luxury. The strength of our businesses is based on resilient business models and superior customer economics."
Kliger continued, "With the tremendous progress made in the past twelve months and the strong business momentum in Q4 of FY26, we are clearly on track to our medium-term targets of Group Net Sales of €4 billion and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7% to 9%. For full FY27, we expect accelerated topline growth and further increased Group Adjusted EBITDA margin. As a Group, we are perfectly positioned to benefit from the sustained growth of digital luxury and the improvements in the global luxury sector."
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1 Basis of Presentation:
(a) References to "LuxExperience" refers to LuxExperience B.V., including its consolidated subsidiaries." (b) Unless otherwise indicated, the financial and operating measures presented in this release are presented on a Total Segments basis. Total Segments represent the aggregate of the corresponding amounts for each of LuxExperience's reportable segments Luxury Mytheresa, Luxury NAP MRP, and Off-Price YOOX and exclude "Other". (c) The comparative FY25 period is presented on an illustrated basis. For further information, please see "Illustrative key operating and financial metrics by segment" below.
2 Acquisition-adjusted SG&A expenses is Adjusted SG&A expenses further adjusted to include IT development expenses that were capitalized in the FY25 comparative period to enable a like for like comparison, as we discontinued this practice in FY26. In FY25, 27.6 million were included for LuxExperience (€ 19.4 million can be attributed to NAP&MRP and 8.2 million to YOOX).
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FY 2026
Amounts in million are reported figures unless stated otherwise. Illustrative and quarterly figures are unaudited.
LUXEXPERIENCE
(illustrative)
- Q4 FY26 Net Sales increased +7.6% ex-FX (+6.1% reported at €653.6 million) and FY26 Net Sales were up +3.2% ex-FX (-0.6% reported at €2,474.2 million)
- Adjusted SG&A cost ratio improved 430bps from 21.9% in Q1, 19.1% in Q2, and 18.3% in Q3 to 17.6% in Q4 FY26. For FY26, Acquisition-adjusted SG&A expenses decreased by €55 million or -9.9% compared to FY25
- Third consecutive quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA profitability, reaching €13.6 million and an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.1% in Q4 FY26. For FY26 vs. FY25, Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA3 significantly increased by +€63.8 million to €10.8 million, with an Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 260bps to 0.4%
- Cash flow from operating activities in FY26 was at €-108.4 million, significantly below the expected €-120 million
- Strong cash position with cash and cash investments of €442.7 million and balance sheet bank debt-free as of June 30, 2026
|__________________________________________
3 Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA is Adjusted EBITDA reflecting the effects of Acquisition-adjusted SG&A rather than Adjusted SG&A.
LUXURY MYTHERESA
- In Q4 FY26 vs. Q4 FY25, Net Sales increased +10.2% ex-FX (+8.1% reported at €269.2 million), driven by strong growth of +39.3% ex-FX in the United States (+30.3% reported). Strong double-digit Net Sales growth in FY26 of +11.5% ex-FX (+8.5% reported at €994.3 million)
- Q4 FY26 vs. Q4 FY25 Gross Profit margin increased 150bps to 49.7% and FY26 Gross Profit margin grew 150bps compared to FY25 to 48.5%, driven by persistent focus on full-price sales
- In Q4 FY26 vs. Q4 FY25, Adjusted EBITDA increased +10.9% or +€1.8 million to €17.9 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 20bps to 6.6%. For FY26, strong adjusted EBITDA growth of +39.8% or +€17.7 million to €62.3 million, reaching an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.3% compared to 4.9% in FY25
LUXURY NAP MRP
(illustrative)
- In Q4 FY26 vs. Q4 FY25, Net Sales were up +5.6% ex-FX (+4.3% reported at €273.9 million), driven by strong growth in the United States of +15.1% ex-FX (+13.4% reported). For FY26, positive Net Sales growth of +0.5% ex-FX (-4.6% reported at €994.8 million) compared to FY25
- Sequential improvement of Gross Profit Margin by 160bps to 48.3% in H2 FY26 compared to H1 FY26. For FY26, Gross Profit Margin increased by 170bps compared to FY25 to 47.5%, underlining focus on full-price sales and reduced discounting activities
- In Q4 FY26, the Adjusted SG&A cost ratio improved 500bps compared to Q4 FY25 to 19.5% reflecting clear progress of the transformation plan. For FY26 vs. FY25, Acquisition-adjusted SG&A costs decreased -11.0% or by -€29.8 million on an absolute basis, and Acquisition-adjusted SG&A cost ratio4 decreased 160bps to 23.1%
- Significantly improved Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 FY26 was up +€6.4 million compared to Q4 FY25 to reach €7.4 million, with Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion of 230bps to 2.7% in Q4 FY26. Sequential improvement of Adjusted EBITDA margin to 1.2% in H2 FY26 compared to -2.5% in H1 FY26
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4 Acquisition-adjusted SG&A cost ratio is Acquisition-adjusted SG&A expenses as a of GMV.
OFF-PRICE YOOX
(illustrative)
- In Q4 FY26, Net Sales grew +6.6% ex-FX (+5.6% reported at €110.5 million), driven by continued growth in Europe (excluding the U.K.) of +22.7% reported compared to Q4 FY25
- In H2 FY26, Acquisition-adjusted SG&A cost ratio improved significantly by 560bps from 29.4% in H2 FY25 to 23.8%. This equals absolute cost savings of €17.5 million or a decrease by -23.3% of Acquisition-adjusted SG&A expenses. Throughout FY26 the cost ratio improved sequentially by 440bps from 28.1% in H1 FY26 to 23.8% in H2 FY26
- In Q4 FY26, Adjusted EBITDA margin improved significantly by 920bps to -10.5%. For FY26, Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA improved by +€34.7 million to -€45.5 million, with an Acquisition-adjusted EBITDA margin of -9.4% compared to -15.2% in FY25
KEY BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS
LUXEXPERIENCE
- Successful Go-live of new ERP system at NAP MRP on July 1, 2026 following successful update at Mytheresa
- Rollout of Mytheresa invoicing solution to NAP MRP
- Successful Go-live of new group-wide customer messaging system at NAP MRP
- Rollout of Mytheresa customer service system to NAP MRP and YOOX
- End of TSA to buyer of the OUTNET assets
LUXURY MYTHERESA
- 14 high-impact Top Customer activations and six true "money can't buy" experiences, including Zimmermann in Lake Como, Dolce Gabbana in Sardinia, and Brioni in Amalfi in Q4 FY26
- Launch of 11 exclusive capsule collections and 4 exclusive pre-launches or exclusive styles campaigns in Q4 FY26; New launch of prestigious luxury brands Piaget and Fendi on Mytheresa
- Further increased customer economics in Q4 FY26: GMV per Top Customer up +4.8%, Top Customer count up +18.0% and Average Order Value (LTM) up 13.1% (reported) to €875
LUXURY NAP MRP(5)
- 36 editorial campaigns for exclusive brand and product launches with brands such as Chloe, Khaite, Carolina Herrera, Tom Ford, Brunello Cucinelli and Celine amongst others in Q4 FY26
- 11 unique EIP experiences at NET-A-PORTER with brand partners such as KHAITE, Chloé, Carolina Herrera, Gucci and Schiaparelli in the United States and Europe and 6 unique EIP experiences at MR PORTER with brand partners including Zegna and Ralph Lauren in Q4 FY26
- Sequential growth in Top Customer count in Q4 FY26 vs. Q3 FY26 with +3.2%, alongside strong increase in GMV per Top Customer of +9.4% and increase of Average Order Value (AOV) LTM by +9.1% (reported) to €885 in Q4 FY26 vs. Q4 FY25
OFF-PRICE YOOX(5)
- YOOX leveraged its 26th Anniversary to drive community engagement, consideration and new customer registrations through flagship community events in Milan and Forte dei Marmi and an integrated campaign
- Strong growth in GMV per top customer of +12.3% and significant increase of the Net Promoter Score by +1,520bps to 49.1 in Q4 FY26 vs. Q4 FY25
__________________________________________
5 Comparative periods to April 23, 2025 are shown on an illustrative basis.
GUIDANCE FY 2027
For the full fiscal year ending June 30, 2027, LuxExperience expects strong top-line growth acceleration and significant profitability improvement with
- Net Sales to grow by +MSD% to +HSD%; and
- Adjusted EBITDA margin at around 2% to 3%
On a segment basis, we expect for the Luxury Mytheresa segment continued top-line momentum with high single-digit to low double-digit net sales growth and profitability slightly above full FY26 levels. The Luxury NAP MRP is expected to grow its net sales at a mid-single-digit percentage rate, accompanied by a 100 to 200 basis point expansion in Adjusted EBITDA margin compared to full FY26. The Off-price YOOX segment is anticipated to grow its net sales at a mid-single-digit percentage rate, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin expected to remain in the negative mid-single-digit range.
LuxExperience reconfirms its medium-term annual growth rates of 10-15% and targets of €4 billion Net Sales with an underlying Adjusted EBITDA margin of 7% to 9%, expecting an annual 150 to 250bps increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin after FY27.
The foregoing forward-looking statements reflect LuxExperience's expectations as of today's date. Given the number of risk factors, uncertainties and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. LuxExperience does not intend to update its forward-looking statements until its next quarterly results announcement, other than in publicly available statements.
AUTHORIZATION FOR SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM
On September 3, 2026, management received the authorization for the repurchase of up to $50 million of our ADRs, which may be effected from time to time through accelerated share repurchase arrangements at such times, at such prices, and in such amounts as management may determine in its sole discretion, subject to market conditions, applicable legal and regulatory requirements, and other factors. The authorization does not obligate us to repurchase any ADRs or any particular amount and may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time without prior notice; there can be no assurance as to the timing, volume, or price of any repurchases, or that any repurchases will occur at all.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST INFORMATION
LuxExperience will release fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2026 financial results before the U.S. market open on September 16, 2026. A conference call to discuss its results will follow at 8:00am Eastern Time that same day.
Event: LuxExperience Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: September 16, 2026
Event Time: 8:00am ET
Webcast: Please follow the link
A webcast replay will be available on LuxExperience's investor relations website at investors.luxexperience.com
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements relating to financing activities; future sales, expenses, and profitability; future development and expected growth of our business and industry; our ability to execute our business model and our business strategy; having available sufficient cash and borrowing capacity to meet working capital, debt service and capital expenditure requirements for the next twelve months; and projected capital spending. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are only predictions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those stated or implied by these forward-looking statements. In evaluating these statements and our prospects, you should carefully consider the factors set forth below.
The risk that the completed YNAP acquisition and the post-acquisition integration could have an adverse effect on the ability of YNAP to retain customers and retain and hire key personnel and maintain relationships with their brand partners and customers and on their operating results and businesses generally; the risk that problems may arise in successfully integrating the businesses of YNAP and Mytheresa, which may result in the combined company not operating as effectively and efficiently as expected; the risk that the combined company may be unable to achieve cost-cutting synergies or that it may take longer than expected to achieve those synergies; LuxExperience's ability to effectively compete in a highly competitive industry; LuxExperience's ability to respond to consumer demands, spending and tastes; foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations; general economic conditions, including economic conditions resulting from deteriorating geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions, such as the recent global trade war, that may adversely impact consumer demand; The ongoing conflict involving Iran and the related disruption to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and their effects on energy prices, supply chain costs, and heightened macroeconomic uncertainty that may adversely affect consumer confidence and spending; LuxExperience's ability to acquire new customers and retain existing customers; consumers of luxury products may not choose to shop online in sufficient numbers; the volatility and difficulty in predicting the luxury fashion industry; LuxExperience's reliance on consumer discretionary spending; and LuxExperience's ability to maintain average order levels and other factors.
We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.
The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If any such risks or uncertainties materialize or if any of the assumptions prove incorrect, our results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements we make.
You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date such statements are made.
Further information on these and other factors that could affect our financial results is included in filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") from time to time, including the section titled "Risk Factors" included in the Form 20-F filed on September 16, 2026. These documents are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of our website at: https://investors.luxexperience.com.
The acquisition of YOOX Net-A-Porter Group S.p.A. ("YNAP") (together with its subsidiaries, "YNAP Sub-Group") by LuxExperience B.V. was completed on April 23, 2025 ("YNAP Acquisition"). The results of YNAP are included within the consolidated financial statements of LuxExperience Group for the period beginning on the date of the acquisition through the end of the respective period presented and the results of Mytheresa are included for the entirety of all periods presented.
ABOUT NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES AND OPERATING METRICS
Our non-IFRS financial measures include:
- Adjusted EBITDA means Net income (loss) from continuing operations before the effects of Finance income (costs), net, Income tax (expense) benefit and Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, further adjusted to exclude other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses, share-based compensation expense, foreign exchange gains and losses arising on intercompany balances and the gain on bargain purchase. Adjusted EBITDA margin means Adjusted EBITDA expressed as a percentage of Net sales. Both are non-IFRS financial measures and are not calculated in accordance with IFRS. For an explanation of why we use these measures and a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income (loss) from continuing operations, the most directly comparable IFRS measure, see Item 5: Operating and financial review and prospects-A. Operating Results.
- Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (Adjusted SG&A) is a non-IFRS financial measure that we calculate as selling, general and administrative expenses adjusted to exclude Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses and Share-based compensation expense.
- Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is an operative measure and means the total Euro value of orders processed. GMV is inclusive of merchandise value, shipping and duty. It is net of returns, value added taxes and cancellations. GMV does not represent revenue earned by us. We use GMV as an indicator for the usage of our platform that is not influenced by the mix of direct sales and commission sales. The indicators we use to monitor usage of our platform include, among others, active customers, total orders shipped and GMV.
- Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) and Net Sales Growth on a constant currency basis (ex-FX) are non-IFRS financial measures that are calculated by translating current period financial data at the prior year average exchange rates applicable to the local currency in which the transactions are denominated, including effects from hedge accounting. We use constant currency information to provide us with a picture of underlying business dynamics, excluding currency effect. These calculations do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations. While we believe that constant currency information may be useful to investors in understanding and evaluating our results of operations in the same manner as our management, our use of constant currency metrics has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation, or as an alternative to, or a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under IFRS. Further, other companies, including companies in our industry, may report the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates differently, which may reduce the value of our constant currency information as a comparative measure.
- Illustrative key operating and financial metrics by segment are non-IFRS financial measures that we present for the comparative period FY 25 by combining the IFRS results of LuxExperience for FY 25, which includes the results from the YNAP acquired segments (Luxury: NAP MRP and Off-Price) only from April 24, 2025, with YNAP's unaudited standalone results from July 1, 2024 through April 22, 2025. These measures are provided for illustrative purposes only and do not purport to represent what the actual consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition would have been had the acquisition actually occurred on the date indicated, nor do they purport to project the future consolidated results of operations or consolidated financial condition for any future period or as of any future date. In addition, these measures have not been prepared in accordance with Article 11 of Regulation S-X.
We are not able to forecast net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the high variability and difficulty in predicting certain items that affect net income (loss), including, but not limited to, Income taxes and Interest expense and, as a result, are unable to provide a reconciliation to forecasted Adjusted EBITDA.
SEGMENT REALIGNMENT
Beginning with the first quarter ended September 30, 2025, LuxExperience Group has realigned its reportable segments to correspond with changes to its operating model to reflect its new management structure and organizational responsibilities following the acquisition of YNAP. As further described herein, LuxExperience's three reportable segments are: Luxury Mytheresa, Luxury NAP MRP, and Off-price YOOX. THE OUTNET is classified as "discontinued operations" and is no longer considered part of LuxExperience Group's core financial performance.
ABOUT LUXEXPERIENCE
LuxExperience is the leading digital, multi-brand luxury group and the online shopping destination for luxury enthusiasts worldwide. LuxExperience operates a portfolio of some of the most distinguished store brands in digital luxury and creates communities for luxury enthusiasts with unique digital and physical experiences. Mytheresa, NET-A-PORTER and MR PORTER, jointly comprising the luxury segments of LuxExperience, offer highly curated edits of the most prestigious luxury brands across the world, featuring womenswear, menswear, kidswear, fine jewelry watches, and lifestyle products. YOOX, which forms the off-price segment of LuxExperience, is the leading destination for multi-brand off-season online luxury shopping. The NYSE listed group operates worldwide.
For more information, please visit https://investors.luxexperience.com.
LuxExperience B.V.
Illustrative key operating and financial metrics by segment for the
three months and twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026
The following illustrative segment information for Luxury Mytheresa, Luxury NAP MRP and Off-Price YOOX is presented as if these segments had been included in LuxExperience Group's management reporting for the three months and twelve months ended June 30, 2025. These segments were not presented in the Company's unaudited quarterly report for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025 as the YNAP Group was acquired on April 23, 2025, and therefore was not owned by the Company during the full prior year comparative period presented. The following segment information should not be viewed as a substitute for LuxExperience Group's segment reporting. Further, the segment information presented here is not necessarily indicative of LuxExperience Group's results to be expected for any future periods.
THE OUTNET, which was previously managed and monitored as a separate major line of business within the Off-Price segment, has been classified as a discontinued operation in accordance with IFRS 5 for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026. Accordingly, financial performance for this period has been excluded from the Off-Price segment and is reported separately within discontinued operations. Further information on THE OUTNET and the related discontinued operations presentation can be found in Note 32 within the notes to the financial statements.
The following table shows our operating and financial metrics for Luxury Mytheresa segment for the three months and twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026. For the periods presented, these figures represent actual results and are not illustrative in nature.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(in millions) (unaudited)
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2026
Change
in / BPs
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2026
Change
in / BPs
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (1)
265.9
290.9
9.4
988.5
1,085.3
9.8
Active customer (LTM in thousands) (1), (2)
823
774
(6.0
823
774
(6.0
Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands) (1), (2)
2,017
2,013
(0.2
2,017
2,013
(0.2
Average order value (LTM) (2)
773
875
13.1
773
875
13.1
Net sales
248.9
269.2
8.1
916.1
994.3
8.5
Gross profit
120.1
133.8
11.4
430.9
482.4
12.0
Gross profit margin(3)
48.3
49.7
150BPs
47.0
48.5
150BPs
Adjusted EBITDA(4)
16.1
17.9
10.9
44.6
62.3
39.8
Adjusted EBITDA margin(3)
6.5
6.6
20BPs
4.9
6.3
140BPs
(1)
Definition of GMV, Active customer and Total orders shipped can be found in Item 5 of our annual report.
(2)
Active customers and total orders shipped are calculated based on orders shipped from our sites during the last twelve months (LTM) ended on the last day of the period presented.
(3)
As a percentage of net sales.
(4)
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are measures not defined under IFRS. For further information about how we calculate these measures and limitations of its use, see Item 5 in our annual report.
The following table illustrates operating and financial metrics for Luxury NAP MRP segment for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026. For the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026, these figures represent actual results and for the three and twelve months ended June 30 2025, these figures are illustrative in nature.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(in millions) (unaudited)
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2026
Change
in / BPs
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2026
Change
in / BPs
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (1)
274.7
285.1
3.8
1,098.6
1,043.7
(5.0
Active customer (LTM in thousands) (1), (2)
932
828
(11.1
932
828
(11.1
Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands) (1), (2)
2,504
2,212
(11.7
2,504
2,212
(11.7
Average order value (LTM) (2)
811
885
9.1
811
885
9.1
Net sales
262.6
273.9
4.3
1,042.7
994.8
(4.6
Gross profit
129.1
132.0
2.3
478.1
472.9
(1.1
Gross profit margin(3)
49.2
48.2
(100)BPs
45.9
47.5
170BPs
Adjusted EBITDA(4)
1.0
7.4
627.5
2.1
(6.0
(384.5
Adjusted EBITDA margin(3)
0.4
2.7
230BPs
0.2
(0.6
(80)BPs
(1)
Definition of GMV, Active customer and Total orders shipped can be found in Item 5 of our annual report.
(2)
Active customers and total orders shipped are calculated based on orders shipped from our sites during the last twelve months (LTM) ended on the last day of the period presented.
(3)
As a percentage of net sales.
(4)
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are measures not defined under IFRS. For further information about how we calculate these measures and limitations of its use, see Item 5 in our annual report.
The following table illustrates operating and financial metrics for Off-Price YOOX segment for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026. For the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026, these figures represent actual results and for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025, these figures are illustrative in nature.
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(in millions) (unaudited)
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2026
Change
in / BPs
June 30,
2025
June 30,
2026
Change
in / BPs
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) (1)
104.7
110.5
5.6
545.0
485.1
(11.0
Active customer (LTM in thousands) (1), (2)
1,185
1,060
(10.6
1,185
1,060
(10.6
Total orders shipped (LTM in thousands) (1), (2)
3,128
2,913
(6.9
3,128
2,913
(6.9
Average order value (LTM) (2)
252
243
(3.5
252
243
(3.5
Net sales
104.7
110.5
5.6
529.7
485.1
(8.4
Gross profit
42.9
41.2
(4.1
197.7
186.7
(5.6
Gross profit margin(3)
41.0
37.3
(380)BPs
37.3
38.5
120BPs
Adjusted EBITDA(4)
(20.7
(11.7
43.7
(72.1
(45.5
36.9
Adjusted EBITDA margin(3)
(19.8
(10.5
920BPs
(13.6
(9.4
420BPs
(1)
Definition of GMV, Active customer and Total orders shipped can be found in Item 5 of our annual report.
(2)
Active customers and total orders shipped are calculated based on orders shipped from our sites during the last twelve months (LTM) ended on the last day of the period presented.
(3)
As a percentage of net sales.
(4)
EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are measures not defined under IFRS. For further information about how we calculate these measures and limitations of its use, see Item 5 in our annual report.
The following tables include comparative illustrative segment information for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025. For the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2025, the amounts reflect actual results for the Luxury Mytheresa segment and illustrative information for the Luxury NAP MRP and Off-Price YOOX segments.
Three months ended June 30, 2025
(in millions) (unaudited)
Luxury
Mytheresa
Luxury
NAP
MRP
Off-Price
YOOX
Total
Segments
excl. Other
Other(3)
Recon-
ciliation
Aggregated
Net sales
248.9
262.6
104.7
616.2
25.7
(2.2
639.7
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
(128.8
(133.5
(61.8
(324.1
(20.1
2.2
(342.0
Gross profit
120.1
129.1
42.9
292.1
5.6
297.7
Shipping and payment cost
(34.4
(33.2
(16.8
(84.4
(2.1
(86.5
Marketing expenses
(33.7
(22.7
(8.0
(64.5
(64.5
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(35.8
(67.4
(35.9
(139.1
(3.4
(142.5
Other income (expense), net
(0.1
(4.7
(2.9
(7.7
1.8
(5.9
Segment EBITDA
16.1
1.0
(20.7
(3.6
1.8
(1.7
Twelve months ended June 30, 2025
Luxury
Mytheresa
Luxury
NAP
& MRP
Off-Price
YOOX
Total
Segments
excl. Other
Other(3)
Recon-
ciliation
Aggregated
Net sales
916.1
1,042.7
529.7
2,488.4
156.5
(2.2
2,642.8
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
(485.3
(564.6
(332.0
(1,381.8
(145.0
2.2
(1,524.6
Gross profit
430.9
478.1
197.7
1,106.7
11.6
1,118.2
Shipping and payment cost
(133.9
(129.3
(84.7
(348.0
(12.8
(360.8
Marketing expenses
(115.3
(86.0
(35.2
(236.5
(4.2
(240.8
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(134.0
(251.1
(143.0
(528.1
(28.5
(556.6
Other income (expense), net
(3.0
(9.6
(6.8
(19.5
8.7
(10.8
Segment EBITDA
44.6
2.1
(72.1
(25.4
(25.3
(50.7
The following tables include comparative segment information for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026.
Three months ended June 30 2026
Luxury
Luxury NAP
Off-Price
Total Segments
Reconciliation
(in millions) (unaudited)
Mytheresa
& MRP
YOOX
excl. Other
Other (3)
(1)(2)(4)(5)
Consolidated
Net sales
269.2
273.9
110.5
653.6
12.4
(2.2
663.8
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
(135.4
(141.9
(69.4
(346.6
0.3
2.2
(344.2
Gross profit
133.8
132.0
41.2
307.0
12.6
319.6
Shipping and payment cost
(45.5
(42.4
(17.1
(105.0
(6.2
(111.2
Marketing expenses
(32.1
(27.4
(7.4
(66.9
(0.5
(67.5
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(36.5
(55.6
(28.7
(120.9
(5.7
(27.9
(154.4
Other income (expense), net
(1.8
0.9
0.4
(0.5
(0.8
(5.3
(6.6
Segment EBITDA
17.9
7.4
(11.7
13.6
(0.6
(33.2
(20.1
Twelve months ended June 30, 2026
Luxury
Luxury NAP
Off-Price
Total Segments
Reconciliation
(in millions) (unaudited)
Mytheresa
& MRP
YOOX
excl. Other
Other (1)(2)
(3)(4)(5)(6)
Consolidated
Net sales
994.3
994.8
485.1
2,474.2
33.6
(5.0
2,502.7
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
(511.8
(521.9
(298.4
(1,332.2
(15.2
5.0
(1,342.3
Gross profit
482.4
472.9
186.7
1,142.0
18.4
1,160.4
Shipping and payment cost
(168.9
(145.1
(75.2
(389.2
(8.2
(3.9
(401.3
Marketing expenses
(116.0
(92.2
(29.9
(238.2
(0.5
(0.1
(238.7
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(133.6
(240.7
(126.1
(500.4
(7.2
(97.3
(604.9
Other income (expense), net
(1.5
(0.8
(1.0
(3.4
0.1
(12.3
(15.6
Segment EBITDA
62.3
(6.0
(45.5
10.8
2.5
(113.5
(100.2
(1)
Represents Online Flagship Stores ("OFS") and Feng Mao ("FM") businesses being wound down, and for which the financial information is not regularly reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker (CODM), and therefore are not considered operating segments.
(2)
Represents revenues recognized and expenses incurred during the period from May 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026 in connection with the Transition Services Agreement entered into in connection with the completed sale of THE OUTNET. Refer to Note 32 Discontinued Operations in our 20F annual report for further details.
(3)
For the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026, €21,825 thousand and €81,734 thousand, respectively, were related to other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses.
(4)
Certain members of management and supervisory board members have been granted share-based compensation for which the related expense is recognized over the applicable vesting periods. Management adjusts Segment EBITDA to exclude share-based compensation expense, as it is not considered indicative of the Group's underlying operating performance. For the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026, share-based compensation expense amounted to €7,736 thousand and €19,690 thousand, respectively, and is reflected in the reconciliation column, primarily within Selling, general and administrative expenses.
(5)
Includes foreign exchange gains and losses arising on intercompany balances, recorded in Other income (expense), net. These amounts are excluded from Segment EBITDA, as they reflect increased foreign exchange volatility on intra-group cash balances. The adjustment represents a foreign exchange loss of €3,762 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and a foreign exchange loss of €12,081 thousand for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026.
(6)
During the three and twelve months ended June 30 2026, intercompany sales of €2,172 thousand and €5,030 thousand, respectively, were included in Net sales, with corresponding amounts included in Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization. As these intercompany transactions are eliminated on consolidation, the related amounts are reflected in the reconciliation column.
The following tables set forth the reconciliations of net income (loss) to EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA, and their corresponding margins as a percentage of net sales.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Twelve Months Ended June 30,
(in millions) (unaudited)
2025
2026
Change in %
2025
2026
Change in %
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
605.8
(25.5
(104.2
572.1
(157.2
(127.5
Finance costs, net
1.0
0.7
(28.6
5.1
4.2
(17.3
Income tax expense (benefit)
12.0
(7.1
(159.3
3.6
(2.8
(177.1
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
10.5
11.8
12.7
25.4
55.6
119.4
EBITDA
629.1
(20.1
(103.2
606.0
(100.2
(116.5
Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses(1)
14.4
21.8
51.3
52.7
81.7
55.0
Share-based compensation(2)
1.1
7.7
611.6
14.3
19.7
37.8
Gain on bargain purchase(3)
(623.5
N/A
(623.5
N/A
FX losses Intercompany balances
3.8
N/A
12.1
N/A
Adjusted EBITDA
21.1
13.2
(37.6
49.5
13.3
(73.1
Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA Margin
Net sales
559.1
663.8
18.7
1,226.3
2,502.7
104.1
Adjusted EBITDA margin
3.8
2.0
(180)BPs
4.0
0.5
(350)BPs
(1)
Other transaction-related, certain legal and other expenses include professional fees (including advisory and accounting fees) related to potential transactions, as well as certain legal and other expenses incurred outside the ordinary course of business.
(2)
Certain members of management and supervisory board members have been granted share-based compensation for which the related expense is recognized over the applicable vesting periods. Management adjusts EBITDA to exclude share-based compensation expense, as it is not considered indicative of the Group's underlying operating performance.
(3)
Gain on bargain purchase recognized in connection with the YNAP Acquisition.
The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GMV to growth of GMV on a constant currency basis and of net sales to growth of net sales on a constant currency basis for LuxExperience for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026:
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2026
Year-over-Year
Change
in %
(in millions) (unaudited)
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)
645.4
686.6
6.4
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
1.0
(8.5
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
644.4
695.2
7.9
Net Sales
616.3
653.6
6.1
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
1.0
(8.5
Net Sales at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
615.3
662.1
7.6
The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GMV to growth of GMV on a constant currency basis and of net sales to growth of net sales on a constant currency basis for Luxury Mytheresa segment for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026:
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2026
Year-over-Year
Change
in %
(in millions) (unaudited)
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)
265.9
290.9
9.4
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
1.0
(4.2
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
265.0
295.1
11.4
Net Sales
248.9
269.2
8.1
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
1.0
(4.0
Net Sales at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
247.9
273.2
10.2
The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GMV to growth of GMV on a constant currency basis and of net sales to growth of net sales on a constant currency basis for Luxury NAP MRP segment for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026:
Three Months Ended June 30,
2025
2026
Year-over-Year
Change
in %
(in millions) (unaudited)
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)
274.7
285.1
3.8
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
0.0
(3.3
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
274.7
288.4
5.0
Net Sales
262.6
273.9
4.3
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
0.0
(3.4
Net Sales at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
262.6
277.3
5.6
The following table sets forth the reconciliations of GMV to growth of GMV on a constant currency basis and of net sales to growth of net sales on a constant currency basis for Off-Price YOOX segment for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2026:
Three Months Ended June 30
2025
2026
Year-over-Year
Change
in %
(in millions) (unaudited)
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)
104.7
110.5
5.6
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
0.0
(1.1
Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
104.7
111.6
6.6
Net Sales
104.7
110.5
5.6
Foreign Exchange Impact(1)
0.0
(1.1
Net Sales at Constant Currency (ex-FX)
104.7
111.6
6.6
(1)
Foreign Exchange Impact means translating current period financial data using the average foreign exchange rates during the corresponding period in the prior fiscal year applicable to the local currency in which the transactions are denominated so as to calculate what our results would have been had exchange rates remained stable from one fiscal year to the next. These calculations do not include any other macroeconomic effect such as local currency inflation effects or any price adjustment to compensate local currency inflation or devaluations.
LuxExperience B.V.
Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
June 30 (Unaudited),
June 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2026
2025
2026
Net sales
559,120
663,805
1,226,314
2,502,695
Cost of sales, exclusive of depreciation and amortization
(281,557
(344,209
(638,000
(1,342,312
Gross profit
277,562
319,596
588,313
1,160,383
Shipping and payment cost
(77,900
(111,201
(177,571
(401,315
Marketing expenses
(58,546
(67,479
(140,140
(238,732
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(128,464
(154,638
(278,092
(604,922
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
(10,402
(11,775
(25,351
(55,613
Other income (expense), net
616,454
(6,408
613,538
(15,602
Operating income (loss)
618,705
(31,904
580,697
(155,800
Finance income
2,208
3,585
2,208
10,324
Finance cost
(3,137
(4,279
(7,280
(14,519
Finance income (costs), net
(929
(694
(5,072
(4,195
Income (Loss) before income taxes
617,773
(32,599
575,625
(159,995
Income tax (expense) benefit
(12,015
7,104
(3,570
2,752
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
605,758
(25,495
572,054
(157,243
Loss from discontinued operations net of tax
(2,095
(841
(2,095
(10,438
Net income (loss)
603,663
(26,336
569,959
(167,681
Cash Flow Hedge
371
6,962
Income Taxes related to Cash Flow Hedge
(104
(1,943
Foreign currency translation
(6,004
(1,315
(5,965
9,059
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(5,737
3,704
(5,965
9,059
Comprehensive income (loss)
597,927
(22,632
563,994
(158,623
Basic earnings (loss) per ordinary share, - continuing operations
4.82
(0.18
5.91
(1.12
Diluted earnings (loss) per ordinary share, - continuing operations
4.67
(0.18
5.67
(1.12
Basic earnings (loss) per ordinary share, - discontinued operations
(0.02
(0.01
(0.02
(0.08
Diluted earnings (loss) per ordinary share, - discontinued operations
(0.02
(0.01
(0.02
(0.08
Basic earnings (loss) per ordinary share, - net income (loss)
4.80
(0.19
5.89
(1.20
Diluted earnings (loss) per ordinary share, - net income (loss)
4.65
(0.19
5.65
(1.20
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (basic) in millions (1)
125.6
140.4
96.8
140.1
Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding (diluted) in millions (1)
129.6
140.4
100.9
140.1
(1)
In accordance with IAS 33, includes contingently issuable shares that are fully vested and can be converted at any time for no consideration. For further details, refer to notes 12 and 28 in our annual report.
LuxExperience B.V.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands)
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2026
Assets
Non-current assets
Intangible assets and goodwill
156,731
155,790
Property and equipment
55,901
54,514
Right-of-use assets
201,131
154,127
Deferred tax assets
1,683
23,222
Non-current financial assets
125,000
Other non-current assets
11,878
18,739
Total non-current assets
427,323
531,392
Current assets
Inventories
1,019,539
990,273
Trade and other receivables
96,676
41,655
Other assets
134,766
196,214
Cash and cash equivalents
603,593
317,702
Total current assets
1,854,574
1,545,844
Total assets
2,281,897
2,077,236
Shareholders' equity and liabilities
Subscribed capital
2
2
Capital reserve
912,039
926,852
Retained earnings
457,192
289,511
Accumulated other comprehensive income (losses)
(4,469
4,590
Total shareholders' equity
1,364,764
1,220,955
Non-current liabilities
Provisions
4,484
4,454
Lease liabilities
176,718
145,741
Deferred income tax liabilities
11
2,381
Other non-current liabilities
364
947
Total non-current liabilities
181,578
153,523
Current liabilities
Liabilities to banks
10,000
Tax liabilities
2,764
12,457
Lease liabilities
32,085
33,315
Contract liabilities
49,343
53,968
Trade and other payables
285,722
239,491
Other current liabilities
346,835
348,932
Current provisions
8,807
14,594
Total current liabilities
735,555
702,758
Total liabilities
917,133
856,281
Total shareholders' equity and liabilities
2,281,897
2,077,236
LuxExperience B.V.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
Foreign
Retained
currency
Total
Subscribed
Capital
earnings
translation
shareholders'
(in thousands)
capital
reserve
(losses)
reserve
equity
Balance as of July 1, 2023
1
529,775
(87,856
1,509
443,429
Net loss
(24,911
(24,911
Other comprehensive loss
(13
(13
Comprehensive loss
(24,911
(13
(24,923
Share-based compensation
18,508
18,508
Reclassification due to cash-settlement of Share-based compensation
(1,370
(1,370
Balance as of June 30, 2024
1
546,913
(112,767
1,496
435,643
Balance as of July 1, 2024
1
546,913
(112,767
1,496
435,643
Net income
569,959
569,959
Other comprehensive loss
(5,965
(5,965
Comprehensive income (loss)
569,959
(5,965
563,994
Capital increase
1
345,552
345,553
Share-based compensation
14,287
14,287
Share options exercised
7,133
7,133
Reclassification due to cash-settlement of Share-based compensation
(1,846
(1,846
Balance as of June 30, 2025
2
912,039
457,192
(4,469
1,364,764
Balance as of July 1, 2025
2
912,039
457,192
(4,469
1,364,764
Net loss
(167,681
(167,681
Other comprehensive income
9,059
9,059
Comprehensive income (loss)
(167,681
9,059
(158,623
Share-based compensation
19,690
19,690
Share options exercised
3,479
3,479
Reclassification due to cash-settlement of Share-based compensation
(8,355
(8,355
Balance as of June 30, 2026
2
926,852
289,511
4,590
1,220,955
LuxExperience B.V.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Year ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2026
Net income (loss)
569,959
(167,681
Adjustments for
Depreciation, amortization, impairment asset disposals
25,552
64,027
Finance costs, net
5,072
4,195
Share-based compensation
14,287
19,690
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,570
(2,752
Gain from bargain purchase
(623,531
Change in operating assets and liabilities
(Increase) decrease in inventories
(6,640
8,471
(Increase) decrease in trade and other receivables
(3,473
59,753
Increase in other assets
(14,066
(53,110
Increase (decrease) in other liabilities
42,967
(496
Increase in contract liabilities
1,006
5,796
Increase (decrease) in trade and other payables
(38,221
(42,928
Interest received on cash held in bank accounts
2,208
4,514
Income taxes paid
(9,223
(7,880
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(30,533
(108,402
Expenditure for property and equipment and intangible assets
(3,996
(14,730
Proceeds from sale of property equipment and intangible assets
140
786
Cash acquired in business combinations
621,352
Investment in fixed income securities
(125,000
Proceeds from disposal of discontinued operations
10,681
Investment income received
2,905
Proceeds from leases
446
Lease incentive fees paid
(4,322
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
617,496
(129,234
Interest paid
(6,987
(14,519
Proceeds (repayment) of bank borrowings
10,000
(10,000
Proceeds from exercise of option awards
7,133
3,479
Lease payments
(10,057
(35,046
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
89
(56,086
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
587,052
(293,722
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
15,107
603,593
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
1,432
7,831
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
603,593
317,702
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260916053141/en/
Contacts:
Investor Relations Contact
LuxExperience B.V.
David Steinbusch
phone: +49 172 156 3085
email: investors@luxexperience.com
Media Contact for business press
LuxExperience B.V.
Lisa Schulz
mobile: +49 151 11216490
email: lisa.schulz@luxexperience.com