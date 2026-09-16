Quorum Cyber Announces Intent to Acquire Ontinue, Building an Unrivaled Microsoft-First Agentic SOC for the Autonomous Threat Era

Proposed combination would unite agentic AI-powered MXDR, cyber resilience and trusted human expertise to help organizations innovate with AI securely and defend at machine speed

EDINBURGH, Scotland and ZURICH, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quorum Cyber, an award-winning Microsoft-centric cybersecurity services provider, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire five-time Microsoft Gold Partner, Ontinue, a managed extended detection and response (MXDR) provider delivering non-stop managed security through its Agentic Security Operations Center (SOC).

In an era when AI has redefined cybersecurity exploits and countermeasures, the proposed transaction would unite two Microsoft-focused companies with complementary strengths in managed detection and response, proactive risk reduction, incident response, professional services and AI-first security operations. The combined organization would move beyond point AI tools embedded in individual workflows to unlock the broader value of AI innovation: intelligent, agentic security systems that continuously perceive risk, reason across context, and defend at machine speed, while keeping people in control of strategy, guardrails and critical decisions.

"AI has changed the speed, scale and economics of cyber defense. The future is not security teams managing more tools; it is experienced defenders directing AI-powered systems that can work continuously and act at machine speed, with humans firmly in control," said Kevin Hanes, Chief Executive Officer at Quorum Cyber. "The union of Quorum Cyber and Ontinue is a major step forward in evolving our portfolio for that future and bringing to market the largest Microsoft-first MXDR combining machine intelligence with the judgment, expertise and accountability customers need to move forward with confidence."

Following closing, the combined company is expected to deliver a broader, full-lifecycle approach to cyber resilience, spanning secure AI adoption, proactive security improvement and 24/7 threat detection through incident response and recovery. Rather than treating Microsoft security tools as isolated products, the Agentic SOC enables them to work as part of an integrated, continuously learning operating model. This approach allows customers to consolidate security operations, reduce operational burden and establish a clearer, more responsive path from detection to decision and action.

The transaction would also extend the organizations' reach across North America, the UK and the DACH region, strengthening support for customers operating across borders and navigating regional regulatory, compliance, and data-governance requirements.

"In the Autonomous Threat Era, when attackers operate at machine speed while most defenses still decide at human speed, Ontinue was founded on the conviction that AI must be intrinsic to security operations, not a bolt-on," said Moritz Mann, CEO of Ontinue. "Our Agentic SOC platform overcomes the human-decision bottleneck by letting AI agents investigate, decide and act at machine speed within customer-defined guardrails, while people stay in control of risk and accountability. Quorum Cyber shares that belief and brings global scale, deep threat intelligence and a proven ability to turn Microsoft innovation into stronger security outcomes. Together, we will set the standard for how security operations are run in the AI era - giving customers broader protection, greater resilience and the confidence to adopt AI securely, while creating an exciting new chapter for our people."

A Shared Commitment to Microsoft Security

The combination of Quorum Cyber and Ontinue would bring together two of the industry's most experienced Microsoft Security partners and a shared vision for helping organizations reduce risk, strengthen resilience, and get more from their Microsoft Security investment.

Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security holding all Microsoft Security specializations, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. Ontinue is also a first wave MISA member, five-time Microsoft Gold Partner, and recipient of several key Microsoft awards, including MSSP Partner of the Year. This deep expertise will help customers operationalize Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender and the wider Microsoft Security and collaboration portfolio.

Turning Microsoft's AI Vision Into Security Outcomes

Microsoft's Frontier Transformation vision aligns AI with human ambition and places intelligence and trust at the foundation of AI-first innovation. Security is essential to that transformation. The proposed combined company intends to help customers establish the secure foundations, governance, observability and human oversight needed to put Copilots and agents into the flow of work and scale them with confidence.

That direction is reflected in Microsoft Project Perception, an agentic security system designed for the realities of AI and the shift from AI that assists to scalable AI that acts. Beginning in Microsoft Defender, Project Perception brings together specialized red, blue and green agents, purpose-built cyber models and security signals in a closed-loop system that can continuously test defenses, investigate threats and strengthen security posture at machine speed, while keeping defenders in control of critical decisions.

Through the proposed combined company, Quorum Cyber has the capabilities, expertise and operational scale to help organizations take advantage of this next era of Microsoft Security. The intended portfolio evolution would deepen support for Microsoft Azure, Defender XDR, Sentinel, Entra, Purview, Microsoft 365 Copilot, Microsoft Security Copilot, Microsoft Scout, Agent 365 and emerging agentic security capabilities. The focus will be on helping organizations adopt and operate these technologies securely, improve security outcomes and realize more value from their Microsoft investments.

Eterna Growth Partners, a private investment firm and current majority investor of Quorum Cyber will be the majority investor of the combined company. Quorum Cyber was advised by Mintz, Macfarlanes, and Schellenberg Wittmer and Ontinue was advised by Raymond James and Bär & Karrer. The transaction is expected to close after customary closing conditions and any required approvals. Until then, Quorum Cyber and Ontinue will continue to operate as independent companies. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About Quorum Cyber

Founded in Edinburgh in 2016, Quorum Cyber is a proactive, threat-led cybersecurity company helping organizations build resilience in an increasingly complex, AI-enabled threat landscape. With customers across North America, the UK and beyond, Quorum Cyber is a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Security, a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA) and the 2025 Microsoft Security MSSP of the Year. For more information, visit www.quorumcyber.com.

About Ontinue

Ontinue delivers managed security operations powered by AI and refined by human expertise through its Agentic SOC. Built AI-first from inception for the Microsoft Security ecosystem, the Ontinue platform unites AI agents, automation and expert Cyber Defenders so organizations can defend at machine speed in the Autonomous Threat Era - with trust, transparency and human governance at the core. Ontinue is a member of the Microsoft Intelligence Security Association (MISA) and a past Microsoft Security Excellence Awards winner. For more information, visit www.ontinue.com

About Eterna Growth Partners

Eterna Growth Partners ("Eterna") is a North American private equity firm specializing in middle-market technology investments. Built on the belief that enduring value comes from enduring partnership, Eterna employs a thematic investment approach and deep sector expertise to support management teams in accelerating growth, fostering innovation and building durable businesses. Eterna invests across vertical solutions, infrastructure technology, cybersecurity, healthcare IT, cloud solutions, and financial technology. Additional information is available at www.eternagrowth.com and LinkedIn.

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