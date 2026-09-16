In Space B.V.: From High Tech Campus to San Francisco: InSpace Takes Major Step into the U.S.

Fast-growing Dutch AI company opens office in the heart of San Francisco and aims to rapidly gain market share

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands and SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast-growing Dutch AI company InSpace is taking the next step in its international expansion. Following rapid growth from the High Tech Campus in Eindhoven and expansion into Belgium, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Norway, InSpace is opening an office in the heart of San Francisco.

Founded in 2025, InSpace now serves more than 500 customers and employs over 75 people. The company expects to double its workforce over the next six months.

InSpace already serves U.S. customers from Europe and is seeing strong results. The San Francisco office marks the next step in accelerating its U.S. growth and gaining market share.

Jelle Engels, Chief Visionary Officer of InSpace: "We already serve customers in the U.S. from Europe and are seeing strong results for them. The U.S. market is enormous, and developments in AI are moving incredibly fast here. We have proven that our technology can scale across countries, languages, and cultures. Now is the right time to establish ourselves locally and accelerate our U.S. growth."

Driving this growth is Nova, InSpace's AI software that helps businesses grow organically by automating SEO and GEO. The platform identifies opportunities, creates and publishes content, and continuously optimizes visibility across Google and AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Gemini.

Martijn Apeldoorn, CEO of InSpace: "Organic growth is one of the most important and sustainable ways for businesses to scale. We see firsthand how our customers, especially SMEs, are accelerating their growth with Nova, including companies in the U.S. But many more SMEs should have access to that same opportunity. Nova is built to turn organic growth into a scalable growth engine."

About InSpace

InSpace is a Dutch technology company headquartered at the High Tech Campus Eindhoven. The company develops Nova, an AI-powered platform for SEO (Search Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) that helps businesses grow their organic visibility across Google and AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, and Perplexity.

With operations across Europe and the United States, InSpace serves more than 500 customers.

Press contact: InSpace | marketing@inspace.io | inspace.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d7e75fd-9611-424f-8be4-9b7468c07e72