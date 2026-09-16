Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Svevik Industri AB, company registration number 559060-0713, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements.



Provided that Svevik Industri AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market Sweden, and that the liquidity requirements for the shares are met, first day of trading is expected to be September 23, 2026.



The company has 10,557,700 shares as per today's date.

Shares

Short name: SVEVIK Maximum Number of shares to be listed: 12,334,972 ISIN code: SE0029300XXX Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 542391 Company Registration Number: 559060-0713 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK



Classification

Code Name 30 Financials 3020 Financial Services



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on 46852800399.