Moldova eGovernance Agency Launches Banking Use of EVO Digital Identity Credentials Built to European Standards

CHISINAU, Moldova, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital credentials from EVO, Moldova's integrated government app, are now accepted by four of the country's banks: Moldindconbank, FinComBank, EuroCreditBank and Victoriabank, allowing clients to identify themselves through EVO. This marks a broader expansion across the public and private sectors, as Moldova moves to make secure digital identity a standard way to access services nationwide while aligning with Europe's emerging digital identity ecosystem. Developed in line with the European Digital Identity Wallet framework, EVO is being built to support secure, consent-based and interoperable digital identity transactions, including future cross-border use.

The integration turns the digital documents already available in EVO into reusable credentials for everyday interactions with private-sector services. Identity is confirmed by scanning a QR code and choosing to share the information the bank requests. The verified data is transferred digitally, eliminating the need to present or photocopy a physical identity document and reducing manual data entry.

The eGovernance Agency opened EVO integration to public and private organizations on April 1, 2026. Since then, the ecosystem has expanded beyond the first banking integrations, with 30 relying parties at different stages of connection, including one of Moldova's largest telecommunications operators and the National Bank of Moldova. At least 20 organizations are expected to be operationally integrated by the end of 2026.

"Digital credentials become valuable when people can actually use them in real-life scenarios, and we're aiming for ubiquity. Banks are among the institutions where trusted identification matters most, so bringing EVO into everyday banking is an important milestone. Our next step is to expand this ecosystem across both the public and private sectors, while ensuring that what we build in Moldova is compatible with the digital identity infrastructure being developed across Europe," said Nicoleta Colomee?, Director of the Moldova eGovernance Agency.

From national rollout to European interoperability

Moldova is developing EVO Wallet in line with European Digital Identity Wallet standards, while contributing its experience in digital credentials to their implementation, testing and cross-border interoperability. As a member of the WE BUILD consortium, Moldova works alongside European partners to validate digital identity credentials and help identify and resolve differences between national implementations. EVO has successfully tested its digital ID in the European PID format and its digital driving licence in the ISO mDL format with partners from France, Hungary, Austria and Belgium, while further interoperability testing in Moldova brought together teams from France, the Netherlands, Croatia, Romania and Ukraine.

For Moldova, an EU candidate country, digital identity is part of a broader transition toward European digital infrastructure. Following integration into initiatives such as SEPA and "Roam Like at Home", the development of an interoperable digital identity wallet extends that process to how citizens identify themselves and securely share verified information.

The Moldova eGovernance Agency leads the development of Moldova's digital public infrastructure and the transformation of public services. It develops and operates the national digital platforms that let citizens, businesses and public institutions interact securely online. Its work supports Moldova's European integration and transition to fully digital public services. EVO test certificates and the integration guide are available on the egov4dev public integration page.

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