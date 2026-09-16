HiTHIUM Launches Next-Generation Integrated Sodium-Ion Energy Storage Solution to Accelerate Sodium-Ion Industrialization

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 16, HiTHIUM, a leading global energy storage technology company, officially unveiled its next-generation integrated sodium-ion energy storage solution at its "Powered Day in, Day out" launch event. The new offerings include the 8Power N4.0MWh, a 4MWh sodium-ion energy storage system equipped with the high-capacity 8Cell N785Ah sodium-ion battery. HiTHIUM also announced its plans to begin full-scale production and delivery in 2027. With a 30-year designed service life, the system provides an infrastructure-grade solution for sodium-ion deployment.

Drawing on integrated capabilities spanning materials, cells, manufacturing, system integration, station applications and lifecycle services, HiTHIUM is moving sodium-ion technology from validation toward large-scale deployment.

"Energy storage technologies must overcome two barriers to achieve large-scale deployment: affordability and availability," said Dr. Nazar Yi, Chief Technology Officer of HiTHIUM. Sodium is abundant and widely distributed, supporting resource security and supply-chain stability. As sodium-ion material systems, manufacturing processes and supply chain continue to mature, sodium-ion batteries can move from an energy technology to infrastructure.

Building on its integrated capabilities in R&D, manufacturing, quality and supply-chain development, HiTHIUM has transferred its expertise to sodium-ion development, from materials to station applications.

"We started from the most fundamental chemistry and materials, retracing the 30-year journey of lithium-ion batteries," said Dr. Aileen Wang, Director of Battery Research Institute. Following this mindset, HiTHIUM pursued integrated innovation in cell design and manufacturing processes, developing the 8Cell N785Ah sodium-ion battery for energy storage. It features a 20,000-cycle service life, supports 2 to 8 hours storage durations, and is fully compatible with HiTHIUM's 1,000 Ah lithium-ion manufacturing platform, including cell and system integration production lines, supporting rapid sodium-ion production scale-up.

The 8Power N4.0MWh features an original sodium-ion architecture comprising a stacked-cell design, dedicated BMS with SOC estimation accuracy of =2.5%, and compatibility with 800-1500V PCS. PCS rated-power utilization rises over 20% compared with HiTHIUM's previous-generation sodium-ion system, lowering the barrier for deployment.

System architecture optimization reduces station footprint by 30% and delivers 24-hour comprehensive efficiency of over 88%. Its hybrid air-liquid cooling mode, AI-enabled thermal management and integrated meteorological monitoring use weather data to select economical cooling, reducing operating auxiliary power consumption by 30% and standby auxiliary power consumption by 50%. HiTHIUM's integrated engineering capabilities and pre-modularized design for simplified maintenance give the 8Power N4.0MWh a 30-year service life.

"30 years means 10,950 days of validation-a long-term commitment to our customers," said Dr. Wang. "It means electrochemical energy storage can be viewed, evaluated and held to the service-life standards of infrastructure." HiTHIUM's sodium-ion technology will expand from utility-scale storage into commercial and industrial, residential and broader energy access applications, creating integrated solutions across scenarios. HiTHIUM also launched the 8Edge Pioneer Program to test batteries and systems in extreme environments, disclose progress over the next three years, and progressively release 8Power Next Technology Packages for Extreme Environments, advancing energy storage toward a LCOS of RMB 0.1 per kWh.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hithium-launches-next-generation-integrated-sodium-ion-energy-storage-solution-to-accelerate-sodium-ion-industrialization-302880475.html