Free tool for exploring languages spoken in Australia across all 551 local government areas will incorporate 2026 Census figures following their release by the ABS, scheduled for June 2027.

Melbourne, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Australian translation and multicultural communications agency LEXIGO has announced that its free Language Map Australia platform will be updated with new 2026 Australian Census language data following the Australian Bureau of Statistics' first Census data release in June 2027.

Image Description: A busy city street filled with pedestrians, buses, and traffic, framed by autumn trees and warm golden light through a café window.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11790/314382_4e60691f9452683f_001full.jpg

The announcement comes as the ABS continues processing responses to the 2026 Census, held on Tuesday, 11 August. As of 14 September, the ABS had received more than 10.38 million household Census forms online and by mail, with collection and follow-up activity continuing across Australia.

LEXIGO's Language Map Australia currently uses data from the 2021 Australian Census to provide local language profiles across all 551 Australian local government areas. The platform is designed to help businesses, government agencies and community organisations understand the languages used within the communities they serve.

"The 2021 Census data has been public for several years, but many organisations still haven't translated that information into the way they communicate with customers and communities," said Mark Saba, Founder and CEO of LEXIGO. "The 2026 Census gives organisations another opportunity to look closely at how Australia's language landscape is changing."

2021 Census Data Shows Australia's Linguistic Diversity

The 2021 Australian Census recorded more than 5.66 million people using a language other than English at home, an increase of almost 800,000 people compared with 2016.

Mandarin was the most commonly reported language other than English used at home, with 685,274 people, followed by Arabic with 367,159, Vietnamese with 320,758, Cantonese with 295,281 and Punjabi with 239,033.

Punjabi recorded particularly strong growth between the 2016 and 2021 Census periods, increasing by more than 80 per cent.

These figures have practical implications for organisations deciding how to communicate information relating to healthcare, finance, government services, education, professional services and other areas where clarity can influence understanding and participation.

"Linguistic diversity in Australia is structural, not transitional," Saba said. "The next Census data release will give organisations a clearer picture of where language communities are growing and how local communication needs are changing."

Language Map Australia Makes Census Data Available at Local Level

LEXIGO developed Language Map Australia to make Australian Census language information easier to explore at a local level.

The free online platform covers 551 LGAs, 4,288 suburbs and more than 300 languages. Users can explore the languages represented in different local government areas and compare linguistic diversity across locations.

The current version draws on 2021 Australian Census information. LEXIGO says the platform will incorporate relevant 2026 Census figures following their public release by the ABS, giving organisations an updated resource for understanding language use across Australian communities.

The ABS has confirmed that the first major release of 2026 Census data is scheduled for June 2027. Most Census topics will be available during that first phase across nearly all geographic areas, with additional releases scheduled for October 2027 and early to mid-2028.

Census Data Can Support Multilingual Communication Planning

LEXIGO says organisations do not need to wait for the 2026 results before reviewing whether their communications reflect the communities they currently serve.

Existing Census information can already help identify prominent and emerging language communities within particular suburbs, municipalities and service areas. Organisations can then assess whether important customer information, digital content, public information or community communications should be made available in additional languages.

"You don't need to wait until June 2027 to know which languages your customers speak," Saba said. "The suburb you trade in already tells you. The question is whether your organisation is using that information effectively."

LEXIGO works with government, healthcare, education and enterprise organisations across 171 languages. Its services include professional translation services, multilingual content, localisation and multicultural communications.

The company says the updated Language Map Australia will provide organisations with another practical way to connect national Census findings with local communication planning when the new figures become available.

About LEXIGO

LEXIGO is a 100% Australian-owned, multicultural-led translation services and multicultural communications agency. The company provides language and multicultural communication services across 171 languages for government, healthcare, education and enterprise organisations throughout Australia. Founder and CEO Mark Saba is also the author of The Authenticity Advantage: How to Move Beyond Translation and Connect With Your Audiences in Their Language and Culture.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314382