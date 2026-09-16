Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 16.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kommerzialisierung der "Super-Exosomen"
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 11:27
26,650 Euro
-0,41 % -0,110
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,75026,78013:01
26,76026,77013:01
PR Newswire
16.09.2026 12:42 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EQT to sell Ontinue, a provider of AI-powered Managed Extended Detection & Response cybersecurity services

  • Ontinue helps customers across Europe and the US detect and respond to cyber threats in Microsoft environments through 24/7 managed security operations via its Managed Extended Detection & Response platform ("MXDR") powered by agentic AI and automation
  • EQT supported Ontinue's transformation through its carve-out into a standalone business, leadership strengthening, technology consolidation and targeted acquisitions in data science, AI and cybersecurity services
  • Under EQT's ownership, Ontinue has approximately doubled in scale and has continued to develop its business and strengthen its financial profile since 2022

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The EQT Mid Market Europe fund ("EQT") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell Ontinue ("Company"), a provider of AI-powered managed cybersecurity services focused on the Microsoft ecosystem, to Quorum Cyber.

Ontinue helps organizations detect, investigate and respond to cyber threats across their Microsoft environments. The Company serves more than 250 customers consisting of enterprises, NGOs and institutions across Europe and the US through a 24/7 delivery model. Its proprietary ION platform is designed around the Microsoft security ecosystem and uses agentic AI automation to increase the speed, efficiency and accuracy of threat detection and response.

Ontinue was originally developed within Open Systems as its Managed Detection and Response business and was carved out into a standalone company in 2023 as its technology, organization and strategic priorities became increasingly distinct.

EQT initially invested in Open Systems in 2017 and supported its development from a network-focused managed security services provider into a SASE business. Open Systems nearly doubled sales and more than tripled EBITDA during EQT's ownership before being sold to Swiss Post in 2024.

Since becoming a standalone company, EQT has supported Ontinue in establishing its standalone organization, strengthening its leadership team and go-to-market organization internationally, while consolidating three technology platforms into a single AI-native and automation-first platform. The company also continued to invest in its capabilities, including through three add-on acquisitions focused on data science, AI and cybersecurity services.

Christian Küpper, Director and responsible for the investment at EQT Private Equity said: "It has been a privilege to work with Moritz and the Ontinue team and experience first hand how agentic AI transformed the company. Since the carve-out from Open Systems in 2023, Ontinue has established itself as a standalone business, strengthened its financial profile and established itself as a leading MXDR player powered by its leading agentic AI and automation capabilities. We believe that the combination with Quorum Cyber creates a strong platform for Ontinue's next phase of development and look forward to following the company's continued progress."

Contact
EQT Press Office,
press@eqtpartners.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/eqt-to-sell-ontinue--a-provider-of-ai-powered-managed-extended-detection---response-cybersecurity-se,c4396450

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4396450/4272558.pdf

260916_EQT to sell Ontinue_Press Release

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/ontinue,c3565535

Ontinue

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eqt-to-sell-ontinue-a-provider-of-ai-powered-managed-extended-detection--response-cybersecurity-services-302880484.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.