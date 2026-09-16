Grease Market worth $7.96 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Grease Market is estimated to grow from USD 6.67 billion in 2026 to USD 7.96 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.60% during forecast period.

Browse 280 market data tables and 37 figures spread through 240 pages and an in-depth TOC on the "Grease Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Grease Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2026 Market Size: 6.67 billion

6.67 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: 7.96 billion

7.96 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 3.60%

Grease Market Trends & Insights:

The growth potential for the grease market remains strong, supported by increasing demand for high-performance lubrication, technological advancements in grease formulations, and the shift toward efficient, durable, and sustainable lubrication solutions. A key trend shaping the market is the development of advanced grease technologies, including synthetic, bio-based, high-temperature, and long-life formulations, to meet evolving environmental standards and equipment requirements. Greases are increasingly preferred for their ability to reduce friction, protect components, extend service intervals, and improve equipment reliability while minimizing maintenance requirements, downtime, and overall operating costs.

Asia Pacific dominated the global grease market in 2025, accounting for a market share of 44.5%, in terms of value.

The synthetic oil segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in the grease market with a CAGR of 3.89%, in terms of value, during the forecast period

In 2025, metallic soap thickener led the global grease market in terms of value.

The agriculture industry is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the grease market with a CAGR of 4.46%, in terms of value, between 2026 and 2031.

Shell plc (UK), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), and Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan) are identified as key players in the global grease market. These companies have strong market presence and extensive product portfolios.

AXEL Americas LLC (US), Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. (India), and PJCS "LUKOIL" (Russia) among other emerging players, have carved out solid positions within specialized niche segments, highlighting their potential to evolve into future market leaders.

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The growth of the grease market is driven by increasing demand for reliable lubrication and enhanced equipment performance across the expanding industrial and automotive sectors. Rising production of automobiles, construction machinery, industrial equipment, agricultural machinery, and other mechanical systems, particularly in emerging economies, is significantly increasing the adoption of grease for reducing friction, wear, and component degradation.

By thickener type, inorganic thickener was the third-largest segment in the grease market in 2025.

The inorganic thickener segment held the third-largest share of the grease market, in terms of value, in 2025. This is mainly due to the cost-effectiveness, good thermal stability, and excellent water resistance offered by inorganic thickeners such as clay and silica. They are widely used in industrial and high-temperature applications where grease must maintain its consistency under demanding conditions. Their compatibility with various base oils and ability to provide reliable lubrication further support their adoption.

Based on end-use industry, the construction industry held the second-largest share of the grease market in 2025.

The construction industry accounted for the second-largest share of the grease market in terms of value in 2025, mainly due to the extensive use of heavy machinery and equipment, including excavators, cranes, loaders, bulldozers, and concrete mixers. These machines operate under high loads, pressures, dust, and moisture, creating a strong need for high-performance greases to reduce friction and wear. The expansion of construction and infrastructure projects, particularly in emerging economies, is further increasing equipment utilization and maintenance requirements. Consequently, the growing construction equipment fleet is driving sustained demand for lubricating greases in this segment.

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Europe was the second-largest market for grease in 2025, in terms of value.

Europe held the second-largest share of the grease industry in 2025, in terms of value, due to the region's well-established automotive, industrial machinery, and manufacturing sectors, which generate consistent demand for high-performance greases. The region's focus on equipment efficiency, preventive maintenance, and extended service life further supports the use of specialty and premium greases. In addition, stringent environmental regulations are encouraging the adoption of higher-performance and environmentally acceptable lubricants. These factors, combined with ongoing industrial and automotive activities, sustain grease consumption across Europe.

Key Players

Leading players in the grease companies Shell plc (UK), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), BP p.l.c. (UK), Chevron Corporation (US), TotalEnergies SE (France), Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. (Japan), China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (China), FUCHS SE (Germany), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) (Malaysia), ENEOS Holdings, Inc. (Japan), and Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Arabia)..

Investment Funding

The grease market is witnessing increasing investment activity, driven by production capacity expansions, formulation advancements, sustainability initiatives, and strategic collaborations across grease manufacturers. Companies are focusing on developing advanced grease formulations with enhanced lubrication performance, thermal stability, oxidation resistance, and load-bearing capacity to address evolving industrial and automotive requirements. Investments are also directed toward bio-based and high-performance greases, energy-efficient manufacturing processes, and regional production facilities to improve operational efficiency, strengthen supply networks, and meet the growing demand for environmentally responsible and high-quality lubrication solutions.

Revenue Shift

The grease market is experiencing a revenue shift from conventional standard-grade greases toward higher-value formulations offering enhanced performance, reliability, and sustainability characteristics. The global grease market is projected to grow from USD 6.67 billion in 2026 to USD 7.96 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 3.60%. This growth is supported by rising demand for advanced grease formulations with improved lubrication, thermal stability, and environmental performance. Growth is increasingly driven by innovations in high-temperature and extreme-pressure greases, synthetic and bio-based formulations, enhanced oxidation and wear resistance, and extended service-life technologies, while conventional grease formulations are expected to witness comparatively slower value growth.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the grease market are increasing as manufacturers seek to expand their product portfolios, strengthen manufacturing capabilities, and enhance their presence across key regional markets.

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