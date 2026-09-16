HONG KONG, Sept 16, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) welcomes the new Policy Address and the First Five-Year Plan for Economic and Social Development of the HKSAR (2026-2030), delivered today by John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR. Forward-looking, strategic and practical, these two plans align with the National 15th Five-Year Plan and the strategic development of Hong Kong's 'four centres and one hub.' The plans also set a clear blueprint for Hong Kong to reinforce its role as an international financial, trade, maritime and aviation centre, while focusing on its strengths in innovation and technology as well as cultural and talent development.Chairman of the HKTDC, Professor Frederick Ma said, 'We fully support the Chief Executive's Policy Address and Hong Kong's First Five-Year Plan. As we face an uncertain world, setting short, medium and long-term goals will help businesses set directions and remain resilient. At the HKTDC, we are fully committed to aligning with these two plans. This includes assisting the Government to expand the city's convention and exhibition (C&E) facilities.'Professor Ma added, 'With Hong Kong's unique advantage of enjoying the mainland's strong support while being connected to the world, our position as an international trade fair capital has been enhanced in the past few decades. However, as the scale and diversity of fairs and conferences continue to grow in Hong Kong, there is a need to expand our facilities if we are to remain competitive. That is why I fully support the Government's proactive measure of setting up a task force led by the Deputy Financial Secretary to steer the Wan Chai North Redevelopment project. We are pleased to have the opportunity to leverage our 60 years of expertise in this area to submit a proposal on the development approach of the project to the Government.'Regarding support for Hong Kong's business community, the HKTDC also welcomes the Chief Executive's measures to help Hong Kong SMEs diversify their markets, including strengthening the HKTDC 'E-Commerce Express' programme to promote the awareness of Hong Kong brands and expand their coverage of e-commerce markets outside Hong Kong. Other measures to enhance funding schemes and encourage adoption of technology by SMEs were also welcome. The HKTDC will step up its efforts to support Hong Kong companies through our flagship fairs and conferences, including the Asian Financial Forum, Belt and Road Summit, Business of IP Asia Forum, CENTRESTAGE and InnoEX, while helping them access the Chinese Mainland including the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and international markets.Professor Ma further said, 'As a core member of the Government's GoGlobal Task Force, HKTDC's GoGlobal Connect programme supports Hong Kong's professional services to partner with mainland enterprises to develop global markets, and we will align with the Policy Address to further consolidate Hong Kong's role as the premier platform to go to.' Measures include deepening collaboration with trade associations in Hong Kong and target markets, enhancing the matching function of the Cross-sectoral Professional Services Platform and adding the ESG (environmental, social and governance) services, as well as providing training for mainland enterprises and local service providers who wish to expand to overseas markets, such as Belt and Road regions in ASEAN, Central Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The HKTDC will also leverage its 50+ offices around the world to organise international missions and overseas Hong Kong promotions which open doors to more prospects in the future.Professor Ma concluded, 'As we continue to face fresh challenges, I am confident that the Policy Address and the First Five-Year Plan will forge a new path ahead for Hong Kong. I look forward to leading our team on this journey to create more value for our business communities across Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland and the world.'Media enquiriesPlease contact the HKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Jane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgJohnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgHKTDC Media Room: https://mediaroom.hktdc.com/enAbout HKTDCTheHong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC)celebrates its 60thanniversary this year. The HKTDC is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50officesglobally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub.The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via trade publications, research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.