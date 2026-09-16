Tidal Energy Market worth $0.1985 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Tidal Energy Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.0506 billion in 2026 to USD 0.1985 billion by 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4% during the forecast period.

Browse over 60 market data tables and 90 figures across 310 pages, plus an in-depth TOC on "Tidal Energy Market - Global Forecast to 2031."

The global market for tidal energy is witnessing steady growth driven by increasing demand for renewable electricity, the need to diversify energy sources, and growing investments in marine energy technologies. The expansion of offshore renewable energy infrastructure and the push toward decarbonization are creating favorable conditions for tidal energy deployment. Additionally, predictable tidal power generation, advancements in tidal stream turbines, and supportive government policies are encouraging the development of commercial-scale projects. As a result, demand for tidal energy solutions is increasing, aligning with the global transition toward cleaner and more reliable power-generation systems. Tidal energy technologies are increasingly deployed as predictable renewable power-generation solutions across coastal electricity networks, island grids, remote communities, and hybrid renewable energy systems. Demand is further supported by the modernization of coastal energy infrastructure, increasing focus on energy security, and the integration of tidal power with battery storage and other renewable sources. Europe remains an important market, supported by established marine energy research capabilities, demonstration projects, and government-backed funding, while North America and Asia Pacific are witnessing growing interest through pilot deployments, coastal electrification initiatives, and investments in marine renewable energy. Emerging opportunities in the United Kingdom, France, Canada, South Korea, Japan, and other coastal regions are expected to support the continued development of the Tidal Energy Market.

Tidal Energy Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023-2031

2023-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 0.0405 billion

USD 0.0405 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.1985 billion

USD 0.1985 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 31.4%

Tidal Energy Market Trends & Insights:

Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 37.5% in the Tidal Energy Market during the forecast period.

By technology, tidal stream is likely to hold the largest market share.

By deployment type, the fixed segment is likely to hold the largest market share.

By application, utility-scale power generation is likely to hold the largest market share.

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By technology, the tidal range segment is expected to growth faster in the Tidal Energy Market during the forecast period.

Growth is supported by increasing investments in tidal barrage and tidal lagoon projects, particularly in regions with favorable coastal conditions and high tidal ranges. Tidal range technologies offer predictable, highly reliable power generation by using the difference in water levels between high and low tides. Growing demand for low-carbon electricity, government support for marine renewable energy, and the need to diversify renewable energy sources are encouraging the development of tidal range projects. In addition, advancements in turbine efficiency, barrage design, environmental monitoring, and power-generation systems are improving the technical and economic feasibility of these projects. Europe remains an important market because of its strong marine energy capabilities and supportive renewable energy policies, while Asia Pacific and North America are seeing growing interest in tidal range technologies through demonstration projects and coastal renewable energy initiatives. Integrating tidal range power with energy storage and other renewable sources is also creating opportunities for more flexible and reliable electricity generation.

By application, utility-scale power generation is expected to account for the largest market share.

Utility-scale power generation is emerging as a key application for tidal energy as countries seek to expand reliable, low-carbon electricity generation and diversify their renewable energy mix. Large-scale tidal projects can provide highly predictable output because tidal cycles are regular, making them complementary to variable renewables such as wind and solar. Growth in this segment is supported by increasing investments in marine renewable energy projects, government funding for tidal-energy demonstrations, and the development of grid-connected tidal arrays in coastal regions. Europe remains a major market because of its established marine energy ecosystem and supportive policies, while Asia Pacific is seeing growing deployment potential driven by rising electricity demand, coastal industrialization, and investments in renewable power infrastructure. In addition, improvements in tidal turbine efficiency, subsea electrical systems, and installation technologies are reducing project costs and improving the commercial viability of utility-scale projects. Integrating tidal power with battery storage and hybrid renewable-energy systems is further creating opportunities for a stable, dispatchable electricity supply.

Europe is likely to lead the Tidal Energy Market during the forecast period.

Europe is expected to maintain strong tidal energy growth due to increasing investments in marine renewable energy, supportive government policies, and the region's focus on decarbonization and renewable energy targets. The UK, France, and the Netherlands lead tidal energy development, supported by favorable coastal conditions, established marine energy research capabilities, and ongoing demonstration and commercial-scale projects. The UK is particularly important because of its extensive tidal resource potential and continued investment in tidal stream technologies and projects. France is also advancing tidal energy through demonstration projects and investments in marine renewable technologies. In addition, European countries are focusing on integrating tidal power with offshore wind, solar, and energy storage systems to improve grid stability and maximize renewable energy utilization. Advances in tidal turbines, subsea infrastructure, and installation methods are further improving the commercial viability of tidal energy projects across the region.

Top Companies in Tidal Energy Industry:

The Tidal Energy Industry include Andritz (Austria), Orbital Marine Power (UK), Nova (UK), Minesto AB (Sweden), Ampeak Energy (UK), HydroQuest (France), Magallanes Renovables, S.L. (Spain), ORPC, Inc. (US), Tocardo B.V. (Netherlands), SCHOTTEL Group (Germany), Inyanga Maritime Ltd. (UK), MAKO Energy (UK), Instream Energy Systems Corp. (Canada), Guinard Energies Nouvelles (France), EEL Energy (France), Kepler Energy (UK), Aquantis, Inc. (US), Jupiter Hydro Inc. (Canada), Carnegie Clean Energy (Australia), Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany), Tidal Technologies Ltd (UK), Tidal Stream Energy Ltd (UK), Yourbrook Energy Systems (Canada), QED Naval Limited (UK), and SeaQurrent (Netherlands). These companies compete by developing tidal stream turbines, tidal kites, hydrofoil systems, floating tidal platforms, and other marine energy technologies designed to convert predictable tidal currents into electricity. Market participants are focusing on improving turbine efficiency, increasing power output, reducing installation and maintenance costs, and developing scalable tidal arrays for commercial deployment. Companies are also pursuing demonstration and utility-scale projects, technology partnerships, and customized marine energy solutions for grid-connected, island, and remote power applications.

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Tidal Energy Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The Tidal Energy Market is attracting increasing investment from governments, utilities, technology developers, and infrastructure investors as countries seek predictable renewable power sources and accelerate the commercialization of marine energy. Investment is increasingly shifting from technology demonstration toward pre-commercial tidal farms, commercial-scale turbine deployment, project development, and manufacturing capacity. Ocean Energy Europe reported that the European tidal-stream pipeline reached 152 MW across 11 pre-commercial farms scheduled for deployment over the following five years, with government revenue-support mechanisms and grants helping to attract private investment.

The UK remains the leading investment market for tidal-stream energy, supported by ring-fenced Contracts for Difference (CfD) allocations. In 2023, the UK awarded £29 million of revenue support to 11 tidal-stream projects representing 53 MW, including projects from Orbital Marine Power, SAE Renewables, HydroWing, Verdant Power, MOR Energy, and Magallanes. In 2024, Allocation Round 6 allocated another 28 MW across six tidal projects, supported by about £15 million in additional government investment, bringing the UK's contracted tidal-stream pipeline to about 121 MW.

France has also become a major source of tidal-energy funding. The French government committed €65 million to the 17 MW Flowatt tidal farm, led by HydroQuest, providing a major step toward commercial-scale tidal deployment. At the EU level, funding for tidal energy has also increased: Horizon 2020 provided approximately €94 million for tidal-energy projects between 2014 and 2022, while Horizon Europe has subsequently provided additional tidal-specific funding.

Private investment is also becoming increasingly important. Minesto completed a €10.7 million share issue in 2023, while Nova Innovation secured £6.4 million from the Scottish National Investment Bank to expand manufacturing and international distribution of its tidal turbines. In December 2025, Orbital Marine Power secured a further £7 million investment from PXN Ventures and existing shareholders to support commercial tidal-stream projects and international expansion.

In 2025, Minesto also secured SEK 22 million in loan financing and received SEK 25 million of Swedish Energy Agency grant funding for a tidal-based microgrid project in the Faroe Islands, demonstrating the growing use of blended public and private financing as the industry moves toward commercial deployment.

Revenue Shift Context

The expansion of tidal-energy infrastructure is creating a broader addressable market for tidal turbines, power-take-off systems, foundations, subsea cables, control systems, installation services, project development, operations and maintenance, and electricity generation.

The market is transitioning from an early technology-development phase toward pre-commercial farm deployment and early commercialization. This shift is particularly visible in Europe, where tidal-stream capacity reached approximately 41.4 MW globally on a cumulative basis by the end of 2023, including 30.5 MW installed in Europe. The revenue opportunity is increasingly supported by contracted projects rather than solely by R&D programs. The UK's 2023 CfD round contracted 53 MW of tidal-stream capacity, while the 2024 auction added another 28 MW, creating a contracted pipeline of approximately 121-122 MW.

France is creating an additional commercial revenue stream through the 17.5 MW Flowatt project, while Minesto is developing its 10 MW first-phase Dragon Farm in the Faroe Islands. Minesto's current development economics indicate approximately €2.5 million/MW of CAPEX for its Dragon technology, indicating the potential revenue opportunity for turbine and balance-of-plant suppliers as the technology scales. The revenue shift therefore extends beyond selling individual turbines. As tidal arrays move toward multi-MW deployment, suppliers can generate revenues from equipment supply, engineering, project development, installation, monitoring, maintenance and long-term service agreements. This matters when estimating company revenue shares because major participants such as Nova Innovation, Orbital Marine Power, SAE Renewables, Minesto, HydroQuest, Verdant Power, Inyanga Marine Energy Group and ANDRITZ Hydro Hammerfest operate across different parts of the tidal-energy value chain. Consequently, assess company revenues using tidal-energy-specific or project-related revenue, rather than total corporate revenue.

Mergers and Acquisitions

M&A activity in the tidal-energy market remains relatively limited compared with mature renewable-energy sectors because the industry is still transitioning from technology demonstration to commercial deployment. Rather than large-scale consolidation, recent transactions have mainly involved technology acquisitions, management buyouts, asset transfers and acquisitions by larger industrial companies seeking access to marine-energy technologies and capabilities.

A notable transaction occurred in October 2022, when Proteus Marine Renewables acquired a 79% majority stake in SAE's Advanced Tidal Engineering and Services (ATES) division through a management buyout. SAE retained approximately 21% ownership and continued its focus on the MeyGen tidal project. The transaction separated turbine technology/services from SAE's project-development activities and created a dedicated tidal technology business.

Tidal Energy Market: Mergers And Acquisitions, January 2022-July 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description Deal Size October 2022 Acquisition/Management Buyout Proteus Marine Renewables SAE/SIMEC Atlantis Energy - ATES Proteus acquired a 79% majority stake in SAE's Advanced Tidal Engineering and Services division, creating a dedicated tidal technology and services business. SAE retained approximately 21% ownership. NA December 2023 Asset Acquisition Entech Sabella Entech acquired 19 employees, 81 patents and selected assets of Sabella following its judicial restructuring, strengthening Entech's marine-renewable engineering capabilities. NA December 2023 Acquisition The Timken Company Lagersmit Timken acquired 100% of Lagersmit, a Netherlands-based engineered sealing manufacturer serving marine, water and tidal-energy applications. USD 128.2 Mn October 2024 Asset/Project Transfer Inyanga Marine Energy Group Sabella - D10 Inyanga took over the D10 tidal turbine in France after Sabella's liquidation and secured permission to operate the turbine through August 2028. NA 2025 Strategic Investment Orbital Marine Power PXN Ventures + existing shareholders Investment to accelerate commercial tidal-stream projects and international expansion. GBP 9.47

Mn

Company Revenue Share Details

The tidal-energy market remains highly fragmented and is still characterized by companies with limited or undisclosed tidal-specific revenues. Major companies such as Nova Innovation, Orbital Marine Power, Minesto, SAE Renewables, HydroQuest, Verdant Power, Inyanga Marine Energy Group and ANDRITZ Hydro Hammerfest operate at different stages of the value chain and commercialization cycle.

For this reason, total corporate revenue should not be directly used to calculate market share. For example, a company may generate revenue from engineering, marine services, hydroelectric equipment or other renewable-energy activities that are unrelated to tidal energy. Instead, calculate market shares using tidal-specific revenue, project revenue, or a carefully documented allocation of company revenue to tidal activities.

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