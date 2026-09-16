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GE

WKN: A3EB9J | ISIN: CA37961F1053 | Ticker-Symbol: O3V
Frankfurt
16.09.26 | 08:02
0,141 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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GLOBAL EDUCATION COMMUNITIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2026 13:02 Uhr
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Global Education Communities Corp. Named One of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in B.C. by Business in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Global Education Communities Corp. ("GECC" or the "Company") (TSX:GEC)(OTCQB:GECSF) is pleased to report that the Company has been recognized as one of the "Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in British Columbia in 2026" by Business in Vancouver ("BIV") Book of Lists, 2026 Edition Volume 37, published on September 14, 2026 (the "List"). GECC is ranked No. 76 on the List, with revenue growth of 41% from $20.6 million in fiscal 2021 to $29.0 million in fiscal 2025.

The list of the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies can be accessed here: click here to read BIV (September 14, 2026)

GECC has also been ranked No. 88 on the BIV list of "Top 100 Public Companies in B.C." based on revenue in fiscal 2025, and ranked No. 46 on the BIV list of "Top 50 Profitable Companies in B.C." based on fiscal 2025 net income. GECC's net income grew from $1.1 million in fiscal 2024 to $22.1 million in fiscal 2025.

The full list of the Top 100 Public Companies can be accessed here: click here to read BIV (August 10, 2026). The full list of the Top 50 Profitable Companies can be accessed here: click here to read BIV (July 20, 2026).

About GECC:

For over 32 years, GECC has been a leading player in Canada's education and student housing sectors. Following the strategic divestiture of its domestic college assets in 2025 and 2026, GECC has evolved into a premier pure-play student housing developer and operator. Serving nearly 10,000 domestic and international students annually, GECC's global footprint spans student housing communities, recruitment centers, and corporate offices across Canada and abroad.

Student Housing & Education Super-Centres
Under the flagship GEC Living brand, GECC is the largest off-campus student housing provider in Western Canada. The Company specializes in developing and managing student-centric rental apartments and has pioneered the "Education Super-Centre" concept-integrated hubs that combine academic space with high-density housing. The GEC portfolio, comprising both operational assets and a robust development pipeline, represents a combined value and development budget exceeding $1 billion. With 1,300 operational beds and approximately 2,500 additional beds in the development pipeline, GEC provides essential housing solutions to students from 95 schools across Metro Vancouver, representing 79 countries worldwide. Website: www.gecliving.com

Academic Division and Supporting Services
Formerly the parent company of Sprott Shaw College, SSLC Language College and Vancouver International College, GECC successfully divested these entities in 2025 and 2026 to focus on its student housing real estate business. The Company's current academic division continues through CIBT School of Business & Technology Corp., maintaining a feeder and bridge between institutional education and student-centric infrastructure.

GECC maintains a vertically integrated ecosystem to ensure high occupancy and brand consistency across its portfolio. Global Education Alliance (GEA) is a premier student recruitment agency that connects international students with top-tier North American institutions and streamlines their placement into GEC housing. Irix Design is a Vancouver-based media and communications firm that serves as GECC's internal marketing and design department, ensuring seamless execution of the Company's global brand strategy.

Visit GECC online at www.GEChq.com to explore our services and watch our corporate video. Check out our video library on YouTube.com: https://www.youtube.com/gecliving

For more information, contact:

Toby Chu
Chairman, President & CEO
Global Education Communities Corp.

Investor Relations Contact: 1-604-871-9909 extension 319 or | Email: info@GEChq.com

SOURCE: Global Education Communities Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/global-education-communities-corp.-named-one-of-the-top-100-fastest-1221413

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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