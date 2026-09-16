Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Exploration Commences Drilling at Gold Standard

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) ("Storm" or the "Company") today announced that it has commenced drilling at the extensive Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide ("VMS") target identified on its 100% owned Gold Standard Project, located 60km north of Fort Frances, Ontario.

"This is Storm's first drill program at Gold Standard and represents an important step forward for the project," stated Bruce Counts, President & CEO of Storm Exploration. "The goal of this drill program is to confirm that VMS type mineralization is associated with the large conductivity anomaly. I am excited about the prospect of drilling this underexplored target and look forward to sharing results as they become available."

Figure 1: Image showing VTEM Conductivity Target at Gold Standard

Diamond Drill Program

The company plans to drill up to 1,500 metres of core in this initial program to test the airborne VTEM/ground VLF geophysical target identified in 2026. Drilling will focus on the north-south arm of the conductor (see Figure 1) with an estimated 10 holes over a 2 km strike-length. The program will operate until September 27th when it will shut down in observance of the First Nations traditional moose hunt.

About Gold Standard

The Gold Standard Project is located approximately 60 km north of the city of Fort Frances and is accessible by all-weather forestry road. The property comprises 373 single cell mineral claims covering 7,869 ha and lies within the Manitou-Stormy Lakes greenstone belt along the Manitou Stretch - Pipestone Lake deformation zone, a large crustal structure that spans over 60 km along its strike and up to 3 km in width.

Figure 2: Gold Standard Project - Total Magnetic Intensity

The Gold Standard Project hosts a large VMS target characterized by a conductivity anomaly more than 5 km long and four coincident, shallow holes that were drilled by Inco in 1969 and 1970. All the drill holes intersected copper and zinc sulphide mineralization; however, no assays were completed since no nickel sulphides were observed (see news release here).

Gold Standard is also home to three historical gold mines that were operational between 1901 and 1903. Surface rock samples collected by Storm in 2022 near the HW-271 mine yielded assays that included 166 g/t Au, 197 g/t Ag and 1.47% Cu (see news release here).

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Jo Price, M.Sc., MBA, P. Geo., a Director of Storm Exploration Inc. and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on three district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Gold Standard, Keezhik and Attwood.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the Company's strategic plans, future operations, future work programs and objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On behalf of the Company,

Bruce Counts

President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.

T: +1 (604) 506-2804

E: bcounts@stormex.ca

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/storm-exploration-commences-drilling-at-gold-standard-1221452