Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Excalibur Metals Corp. (TSXV: EXCL) (OTCQB: EXCBF) ("Excalibur" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the voting results from its 2026 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on September 15, 2026, in Vancouver, British Columbia. All motions presented to shareholders were approved.

A total of 5,974,000 common shares were voted at the meeting, representing 9.39% of the issued and outstanding shares at the record date. A summary of the results is outlined in the table below.

Number of Directors % For % Against Set the Number of Directors at 5 100.00% 0.00% Election of Directors % For % Withheld Lisa Dea 100.00% 0.00% Ken Engquist 100.00% 0.00% Lewis Lawrick 100.00% 0.00% John Gilbert 100.00% 0.00% Gernot Wober 100.00% 0.00% Appointment of Auditor % For % Withheld To re-appoint DMCL LLP as Auditor of the Company for the ensuing year 100.00% 0.00% Incentive Stock Option Plan % For % Withheld To continue the Company's Stock Option Plan 100.00% 0.00%

At the Meeting, shareholders elected John Gilbert, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, and Gernot Wober as new directors of the Company, joining the existing directors that were re-elected: Lewis Lawrick, Ken Engquist and Lisa Dea. As Excalibur continues to advance its exploration strategy at Bellehelen, the Company is strengthening its leadership with individuals whose technical expertise and industry experience are closely aligned with its next stage of growth.

Mr. Wober is a professional geologist with approximately 35 years of international mineral exploration and project development experience. Most recently he served as VP Exploration at First Nordic Metals, leading exploration across the company's portfolio. Previously, as Vice President Exploration at Discovery Silver (now Discovery Mining), he played a key role in identifying and acquiring the Cordero silver deposit in Chihuahua, Mexico, and advancing it from the resource stage through feasibility and toward permitting, as well as supporting the Porcupine Complex acquisition from Newmont. Mr. Wober previously served as Vice President, Exploration, Canada, at Osisko Mining Inc., where he led exploration activities at the Windfall gold project and contributed to the discovery of the high-grade Lynx Zone. His earlier roles include senior positions with Great Basin Gold Ltd., Northern Dynasty Mines Inc., Oban Mining Corp., Lac Minerals Ltd., Noranda Exploration Company Ltd., Taseko Mines Ltd. and Chevron Canada Resources Ltd.

Mr. Gilbert has more than 18 years of experience as an exploration and mine geologist in North America, with broad surface and underground experience across multiple facets of mineral exploration. Prior to joining Excalibur, Mr. Gilbert served as Vice President, Exploration and Corporate Development of Silver Range Resources Ltd. and operated a successful private prospect generator focused on developing and vending precious metals projects in New Brunswick. Mr. Gilbert holds a bachelor's degree in geology from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a master's degree in structural geology from the University of Vermont.

Brian Shin and Charanjit Hayre did not stand for re-election at the AGM but will remain as Company advisors. The Company thanks them for their service and contributions to Excalibur as directors.

About Excalibur Metals Corp.

Excalibur Metals Corp. is focused on exploring for precious metals within established mining areas in the Western United States. The Company has acquired the option to purchase 100% of the Bellehelen Project in Nye County, Central Nevada. The claims cover most of the historic Bellehelen Mining District, where gold and silver were initially discovered and mined in the early 1900s. Excalibur has assembled an exceptional team with considerable exploration, developing and permitting experience within North America. Excalibur is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol "EXCL" and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "EXCBF". For more information, visit www.excaliburmetals.com.

EXCALIBUR METALS CORP.

On behalf of the Company

"John Gilbert"

CEO

Notes

1 Details about the historical production and results at Bellehelen can be found in the technical report titled "Bellehelen Property NI 43-101 Technical Report" authored by Heather Burrell, B.Sc., P.Geo. with an effective date of August 15, 2024 filed on SEDAR+ and referenced from Kleinhampl F.J. & J.I. Ziony. 1984a. Geology of Northern Nye County, NV. Nevada Bureau of Mines & Geology Bulletin 99A.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward looking information contained in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the interpretation of exploration, sampling and drill results; the Project's potential; the expected contributions of the Company's directors; and the exploration and development of the Company's mineral projects.

In certain cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the availability of financing to continue as a going concern and implement the Company's operational plans, metal prices, the timing and amount of future exploration expenditures, the availability of labour, equipment and material, receipt of and compliance with necessary regulatory approvals and permits, the estimation of insurance coverage, and assumptions with respect to currency fluctuations, environmental risks, title disputes or claims, and other similar matters. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include risks related to the Company not obtaining adequate financing to continue operations, risks related to the delay in approval of work plans, variations in mineral resources and reserves, grade or recovery rates, risks relating to the ability to access infrastructure, risks relating to changes in commodity prices, risks related to current global financial conditions, risks related to current global financial conditions on the Company's business, access and supply risks, reliance on key personnel, operational risks inherent in the conduct of exploration activities, including the risk of accidents, labour disputes, regulatory risks including the risk that permits may not be obtained in a timely fashion or at all, financing, capitalization and liquidity risks, risks related to disputes concerning property titles and interests, environmental risks and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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