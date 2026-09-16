Guinea's Ministry of Energy and Belgium-headquartered clean energy non-profit RELP have signed an agreement to cooperate on a competitive procurement program for solar PV and battery energy storage projects. Under the terms of the agreement, the two parties will work on the design, sizing and structuring of the program, with RELP tasked with providing technical, legal, regulatory and financial advisory support to the Ministry, working alongside the country's National Directorate for Renewable Energy as technical counterpart. The procurement program is expected to kick off with a first indicative ...

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