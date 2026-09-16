Veridion, a global business intelligence startup, today announced $20 million in Series A funding to expand its AI-powered, continuously updated digital replica of the world's 640 million businesses.

Veridion's technology can deliver market intelligence up to 52 times faster than traditional sources and covers more than 30 times more businesses around the globe.

The round comes as U.S. organizations rethink how they assess commercial risk. The IMF has warned that conflict in the Middle East is increasing financial stability risks, and corporate insolvencies have reached their highest levels in more than a decade across major economies, amid record business failures, market volatility and shifting global trade routes.

Recent disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has exposed the limits of traditional intelligence, which is often refreshed only quarterly or annually. That lag leaves banks, insurers and procurement teams exposed as companies form, fail, relocate or change risk profile faster than static data can track.

Stefan Gergely, Head of Growth at Veridion, said: "A lot of market intelligence still arrives like a fax. Veridion runs at 5G speed a live feed, not a monthly or yearly printout and up to 52 times faster than traditional sources.

"Static business intelligence is no longer fit for an unstable world. Information updated quarterly or annually is no longer intelligence; it's history. Our system gives organizations what they need to understand changing conditions and make better decisions before disruption becomes a crisis."

Veridion's live business graph is built by analyzing billions of digital signals, including company websites, public registries, regulatory filings, product catalogs, social profiles and news sources, to give partners a continuously updated view of how businesses actually operate.

When the Strait of Hormuz disruption threatened one of the world's busiest shipping routes, organizations using Veridion's technology immediately identified businesses, suppliers, customers and commercial relationships exposed to the crisis, allowing them to respond in hours rather than waiting days or weeks for traditional market intelligence to catch up.

Veridion now underpins decision-making across more than 100 leading market intelligence, insurance, third-party risk, ESG, procurement and supply chain operations, including several leading U.S. institutions. Companies using its data collectively represent almost $2 trillion in market capitalization. Partners include Experian, which uses Veridion's data to improve decisions and gain deeper visibility into the private company universe.

Jon Roughley, Director of Data Strategy, Innovation at Experian, said: "The pace of change in the business world keeps accelerating, and the data behind risk decisions has to keep up. Veridion lets us bring new signals about how companies actually operate into our models, capturing risk that traditional credit data simply couldn't see, so we can help clients predict risk earlier and score businesses that were previously invisible to them."

The Series A funding round was led by Hoxton Ventures, with participation from existing investors including Underline Ventures, OTB Ventures, Gapminder, Day One Capital, and Launchub.

Hussein Kanji, Founder of Hoxton Ventures, said: "We invested in Veridion because they are fundamentally changing how business intelligence is built. While others rely on static databases that are updated periodically, Veridion delivers business information at a speed the market hasn't seen before. That's why so many of the world's leading enterprises already rely on their data, and why we believe they're defining the next generation of business intelligence."

Florin Tufan, Co-founder and CEO of Veridion, said: ""This funding lets us accelerate product development, grow our U.S. team significantly, and deepen relationships with the American institutions that depend on us for a real-time view of the business world."

Founded in 2019, Europe-based Veridion employs more than 60 people across North America and Europe, with plans to double its U.S. headcount over the coming months.

About Veridion

Veridion has created an AI-powered live business graph, a continuously updated digital replica of the world's businesses. By analyzing billions of digital signals, the platform provides intelligence on more than 640 million businesses worldwide, helping organizations improve market intelligence, supplier discovery, insurance, risk management and business decision-making. More than 70% of Veridion's revenue comes from U.S. customers, and the company is expanding its U.S. team as it grows its presence across North America. Veridion.com

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