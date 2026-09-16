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PR Newswire
16.09.2026 13:06 Uhr
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Gemspring Capital: TRG Expands Field Services Capabilities with Acquisition of Vista Technology Support

CLEVELAND, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TRG, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital and a global managed services provider focused on the full lifecycle of enterprise endpoints, announced today that it has acquired Vista Technology Support ("Vista"), a specialist provider of technology field services and support across the UK and Ireland. The acquisition expands TRG's field services and help desk capabilities in Europe, strengthening the endpoint lifecycle services the company delivers across the region. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Vista provides technology field services and support to customer-facing businesses across the retail, hospitality, leisure, and healthcare sectors. Its capabilities span installation and deployment, preventative maintenance, responsive break-fix engineering, service desk support, and IT procurement. Vista employs more than 400 people, including field service engineers, service desk specialists, staging technicians, and project managers across the UK and Ireland.

"Vista is a market leader with a strong service model, deep technical expertise, and longstanding customer relationships," said Sean Kennedy, Founder and CEO of TRG. "The acquisition expands our field services capabilities in Europe and strengthens our ability to procure, deploy, maintain, repair, and support enterprise endpoints wherever our customers operate."

"Vista is a valuable addition to our European business," said Kevan Mutton, Managing Director of TRG Europe. "The team brings deep field services expertise that expands our footprint across the UK and Ireland and strengthens our ability to serve customers across Europe."

"We have built a strong business over three decades, and joining TRG is an exciting next step," said James Pepper, Chief Executive Officer of Vista. "We will continue delivering the field services and 24/7 support our customers rely on every day for their mission-critical technologies, now backed by TRG's global platform and resources."

About Vista Technology Support

Founded in 1995, Vista Technology Support is a provider of technology field services and support headquartered in Cardiff, Wales, serving customer-facing businesses across the retail, hospitality, leisure, and healthcare sectors. The company delivers installation and deployment, preventative maintenance, break-fix engineering, service desk support, and IT procurement across the UK and Ireland. For more information, visit www.vistasupport.com.

About TRG

TRG is a global managed services provider that manages and secures the full lifecycle of enterprise endpoints. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of services spanning the entire device lifecycle, including procurement, configuration, deployment, depot repair, asset management, and integrated cybersecurity solutions. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, TRG maintains facilities in North America, Europe, and Latin America. For more information, visit www.trgsolutions.com.

About Gemspring Capital

Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $5.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to middle market companies. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth, value creation and sustainable competitive advantages. Target companies have up to $2.0 billion in revenue and are in the aerospace & defense, business services, consumer services, financial and insurance services, healthcare, industrial, software, and tech-enabled services sectors. For more information, visit www.gemspring.com.

Media Contact

Zubin Malkani
Gemspring Capital
zubin@gemspring.com

Amy Martin
Chief Marketing Officer, TRG
amartin@trgsolutions.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trg-expands-field-services-capabilities-with-acquisition-of-vista-technology-support-302879449.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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