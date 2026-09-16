Triton Uranium Advances Atlas Project, Reports Exploration Target of 46.56 Million Pounds of Uranium

NI 43-101 and S-K 1300 Technical Reports Completed for the Historic Uranium City District

SASKATOON, SK, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Triton Uranium Corp. today announced the completion of four technical reports for its Atlas Project, outlining low-grade, open-pit uranium potential of up to 46.56 million pounds of uranium (U3O8), within satellite occurrences and exploration target areas across the Atlas Project.

The announcement comes as Canada and the United States accelerate efforts to strengthen a continent-wide critical-minerals supply chain under the Canada-U.S. Critical Minerals Action Plan. At the same time, Canada is advancing its nuclear ambitions, with new reactor builds, SMR development and refurbishment programs driving growing demand for a secure, domestic uranium supply.

Against this backdrop, the nuclear industry is entering a new era of growth as governments and utilities seek to secure the uranium supplies needed to support the nuclear renaissance while reducing exposure to geopolitical and supply-chain risks.

"We are not simply exploring for uranium; we're helping build the secure, North American fuel supply needed for the nuclear renaissance," said Scott Evans, President and Director of Triton Uranium. "With demand for nuclear power growing, Saskatchewan has a critical role to play as a reliable, allied source of uranium for Canada and the United States. These technical reports are an important step toward realizing that opportunity."

For the United States, Canada offers a geographically close and politically aligned source of nuclear fuel. Saskatchewan is already one of the world's leading uranium-producing jurisdictions, with established mining infrastructure, a long history of uranium production and a highly experienced regulatory and mining ecosystem.

Prepared by Stantec Consulting Ltd. and dated July 27, 2026, the reports represent an important milestone in advancing Triton's uranium portfolio and establishing a current technical foundation for the Atlas Project.

The large, low-grade open-pit model has optimized the resource estimate for the Red Rock deposit, which includes an Indicated Mineral Resource of 276,702 tonnes grading 0.087% U3O8, containing approximately 531,052 pounds of U3O8, as well as, an Inferred Mineral Resource of 20,946 tonnes grading 0.060% U3O8, containing approximately 27,840 pounds of U3O8.

The Atlas Project is located within Saskatchewan's historic Beaverlodge Uranium District, which has produced approximately 77.8 million pounds of U3O8 to date. The project area adjoins several historically productive uranium mining centers, including the Ace-Fay-Verna mining complex, which produced approximately 50.4 million pounds U3O8 as well as other centers such as Dubyna and Cinch - Cenex which occurred within or adjacent to Triton's approximately 46,000-acre land position. This places the Company's land package within one of Canada's most historically significant uranium-producing districts.

Triton's exploration program continues to expand the Company's understanding of the Atlas Project's considerable exploration potential.

A recently completed airborne radiometric survey identified approximately 11,035 meters strike or area of new close-to-surface open-pit prospective targets across the property. These targets are now being evaluated through a current 10,000-metre drill program, with additional drilling planned for the winter 2026/2027 campaign.

Significant portions of Triton's land package remain underexplored. The Company believes there is significant potential, supporting continued evaluation of additional uranium mineralization and exploration targets across the Atlas property.

About Triton Uranium Corp.

Triton Uranium Corp. is a Canadian uranium exploration and development company advancing the Atlas Project, an approximately 46,000-acre land position in Saskatchewan's historic Uranium City district, one of Canada's most established uranium-producing regions.

Triton is focused on advancing a safe, secure and cost-effective uranium supply from Saskatchewan's resource-rich North to help meet growing North American energy demand and strengthen Western nuclear fuel supply chains.

W: www.tritonuranium.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Historical Estimates

The historical estimates referred to above are derived from the Saskatchewan Mineral Development Index (SMDI). Triton considers the historical estimates to be relevant to an understanding of the deposit, but a qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves, and Triton is not treating the historical estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The historical estimates should not be relied upon.

Cautionary Statement

The Company advises that, notwithstanding their proximity and location, discoveries of minerals on or near historic mines such as Cinch, Cenex, National Exploration, or the DonaldsonLake, and any promising results thereof, are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization of, or located on the Project, or the Company's ability to commercially exploit the Project, or to locate any commercially exploitable deposits therefrom. The Company cautions investors on relying on this information as the Company has not confirmed the accuracy or reliability of the information.

*The exploration targets described in this release are based on available geological information and conceptual modelling. The exploration targets are intended to illustrate exploration potential and do not represent Mineral Resources. Additional exploration and evaluation will be required to determine whether any Mineral Resources may be defined.

Qualifying Statement

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Troy Marfleet, P.Geo., COO and technical advisor to Triton Uranium Corp., a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Marfleet is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements regarding Triton's planned exploration and drilling programs and the timing thereof, the potential for resource expansion, and Triton's plans to upgrade historic estimates to current mineral resource or mineral reserve categories in compliance with NI 43-101. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management, made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including risks inherent in mineral exploration, fluctuations in the price of uranium and other commodities, and the uncertainty of historical and future resource and reserve estimates. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Triton does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact: Scott Evans, President and Director, Triton Uranium Corp., E: media@tritonuranium.com

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