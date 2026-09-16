1911 Gold Corporation: 1911 Gold Provides Update on Key Operational Milestones at True North

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 1911 Gold Corporation ("1911 Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUMB) (OTCQX: AUMBF) (FRA: 2KY) is pleased to announce major operational progress at the Company's wholly-owned, operational and fully permitted True North Gold Project ("True North"), centrally located within the Company's 100%-owned Rice Lake Gold property, southeast Manitoba, Canada.

Operational milestones include mobilizing a new underground mining contractor and completing a series of infrastructure improvements across the underground mine, surface facilities including the new assay laboratory, clearing the path for test mining this fall, ahead of a planned 2027 production decision.

True North Operational Highlights:

A-Shaft and Level 26 dewatering is complete and rehabilitation of the loading pocket required for ore handling, is nearing completion

The Level 16-to-26 ore pass chute is operational, a critical step to support material handling from development and extraction of test mining stopes

Underground development contract awarded to SCR Mining & Tunnelling ("SCR"), with crews and specialized mobile equipment mobilized to site to lead mining, mechanical, and electrical activities

Rigid hard-duct ventilation installed in key areas of the underground mines, including Level 16, which eliminates legacy booster fans while reducing electricity requirements

The upper and lower concrete slabs were poured for the foundation of the new surface primary crusher building

Primary Ball Mill and new freshwater system commissioned and operational, with the freshwater pumphouse refurbishment nearing completion

On-Site assay laboratory operational, with the initial furnace fusion test-work completed, recommissioned and ready to process grade control, geology and exploration samples

Éric Vinet, Chief Operating Officer, stated, "We have worked hard for the last several months to deliver important progress in operational capability across the operations at True North. Following the dewatering of Level 26 below the loading pocket, we have transitioned to active infrastructure commissioning, including repairs on the loading pocket, re-establishing full electrical and ventilation systems, and rehabilitating underground track systems.

"The recommissioning of the Level 16-to-26 ore pass chute in late August clears the pathway to improve development performance, and to commence skipping from underground to surface this fall, when the loading pocket is expected to be fully recommissioned. Development work is expected to improve with the completion of additional hard duct ventilation on Level 16, which will provide more efficient airflow and significantly reduce clearance time between blasting."

Other Site Developments

Crushing Circuit and Mill Repairs

Mill repairs ramped up significantly, with the flotation circuit, regrind mill, and leach tanks undergoing significant refurbishment. In preparation for installation of the new crusher circuit, the legacy jaw crusher and apron feeder structures were removed, and the concrete foundation for the new crusher building was completed. Delivery of the Westpro processing equipment is on track to be delivered by mid-November ("early-Q4").

Underground Rehabilitation, Upgrades and Development

Rehabilitation and certain upgrades were completed on Level 16, Level 26, and at various locations within the Hinge portal.

Ventilation work included:

Rigid hard-duct ventilation systems have improved airflow in the L-13 area of the Hinge ramp, providing access for the underground exploration program targeting two (2) of the near-mine targets, San Anotonio Southeast and Shore

Rigid hard-ducting is being installed on Level 16 to increase ventilation volume, reduce recirculation, and to eliminate the four (4) booster fans, providing approximately 300 hp of supplemental power which will support an additional diamand drill on this level. Additionally this improvement will reduce clearance time after blasting

The team completed control walls for ventilation, electrical upgrades, and ground support in priority locations to support the full restart

Level 26 is now also accessible up to D shaft and the up ramps within the 710-711 Zone. Rock breaker and Grizzly repairs have commenced in preparation for new equipment installation expected in late September. The loading pocket rehabilitation is progressing, including the installation of structural steel on the conveyers, new pullies and bearings, and new electrical cabling and controls. Work completed on Level 26 includes, successful operation of the Level 16-to-26 ore pass, replacement of the hoist rope in both compartments, and the installation of a refurbished skip to support the commencement of shaft skipping this fall.

Dewatering in the Hinge portal slowed for a few weeks to accommodate electrical upgrades to the power distribution and piping system. Dewatering will continue to the bottom of the main ramp, expected to be reached in January 2027.

Underground Mobile Equipment

New additions to the underground mobile equipment fleet include:

Delivery of two (2) new Epiroc ST2G scoops and one (1) refurbished Sandvik LH-203 scoop

A scissor deck and a dedicated 1-boom jumbo to support Level 16 development work

A 980 Loader to support material handling on surface

Additional haulage trucks and utility vehicles are scheduled to arrive through September and October.

Next Steps

Level 26 Electrification - Complete installation of an underground transformer, essential for power distribution to critical items such as the loading pocket, rock breaker, and all pumping systems within A-Shaft and the Level 26 main sump up to Level 16. Assess the requirements for re-powering D-Shaft and the 710-711 Zone to support near-term drilling activities

- Complete installation of an underground transformer, essential for power distribution to critical items such as the loading pocket, rock breaker, and all pumping systems within A-Shaft and the Level 26 main sump up to Level 16. Assess the requirements for re-powering D-Shaft and the 710-711 Zone to support near-term drilling activities Initiate Shaft Skipping this Fall - Following completion of the remaining loading pocket upgrades and full commissioning

- Following completion of the remaining loading pocket upgrades and full commissioning SCR Mobilization - Ongoing ramp-up in manpower in combination with equipment being mobilized to site through September and October will accelerate development rates

- Ongoing ramp-up in manpower in combination with equipment being mobilized to site through September and October will accelerate development rates Receive and Install Crusher Circuit - major Westpro crushing components are on track for delivery by early-Q4

- major Westpro crushing components are on track for delivery by early-Q4 Hinge Ramp Dewatering - dewatering is ongoing with drilling and development work commencing in areas that are accessible

- dewatering is ongoing with drilling and development work commencing in areas that are accessible Rehabillitation of the 007 Escapeway - Complete the rehabilitation of the 007 escapeway required for full operation within the upper portion of the Hinge ramp (007 is accessed from the upper portion of the Hinge ramp)

The Company will provide operational updates as underground activities continue to progress and major milestones are achieved.

About 1911 Gold Corporation

1911 Gold is an advanced gold explorer and developer focused on its 100%-owned True North Gold Project in the Archean Rice Lake Greenstone Belt in Manitoba, Canada. The Company controls a large, highly prospective ~62,000-hectare land package with numerous past-producing gold operations within trucking distance of the fully built and permitted True North mine and mill complex. 1911 Gold is positioning itself to make a decision on restarting operations in the future and offers a unique investment opportunity with significant exploration upside. The strategy is to build a district-scale gold mining operation around centralized, readily expandable infrastructure to support a socially and environmentally responsible, long-term mining operation with low development risk and a growing mineral resource base.

1911 Gold's True North complex and the exploration land package are located within and among the First Nation communities of the Hollow Water First Nation and the Black River First Nation. 1911 Gold looks forward to maintaining open, cooperative, and respectful communications with all of its local communities and stakeholders to foster mutually beneficial working relationships.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Shaun Heinrichs

President and CEO

www.1911gold.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or that describe a "goal", or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the ongoing development work to advance the project towards a potential production decision including, all rehabillitaiton and refurbishment projects; the mobilization of crews and equipment; test mining activities; commissioning the shaft for skipping; the installation of the new primary crusher circuit; and the mill startup and processing of material, and the timing thereof, as well as the Company's objectives, goals and future plans and strategies, are forward-looking statements.

While 1911 Gold has not made a production decision, should 1911 Gold make such a decision in the future without a feasibility study of mineral reserves, demonstrating economic and technical viability, there may be increased uncertainty of achieving any particular level of recovery of minerals or the cost of such recovery, including increased risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, such projects have a much higher risk of economic and technical failure. There is no guarantee that 1911 Gold will make a production decision, and, if it does, there is no guarantee that any production will begin as anticipated or at all or that any anticipated production costs will be achieved. Failure to make a positive decision to commence production would have a material adverse impact on 1911 Gold's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund operations. Failure to achieve any anticipated production costs would have a material adverse impact on 1911 Gold's cash flow and future profitability.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, predictions, projections, forecasts, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although 1911 Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

In addition, readers are directed to review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this news release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are given as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE 1911 Gold Corporation