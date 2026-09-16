G Mining Ventures Corp.: G Mining Ventures Extends High-Grade Mineralization at Gurupi and Confirms Continuity at Depth at TZ

BROSSARD, Quebec, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G Mining Ventures Corp. ("GMIN" or the "Corporation") (TSX:GMIN | OTCQX:GMINF) today provides an update on its exploration drilling activities completed at its wholly owned Gurupi Project ("Gurupi" or the "Project") in Maranhão state, Brazil and Tocantinzinho mine ("TZ") in Pará State, Brazil. At Gurupi, drilling continues to demonstrate extensions to known mineralization at the Blanket ("Blanket") and Mandiocal ("Mandiocal") deposits and while maiden drilling at the Grodiocal target ("Grodiocal") has confirmed a new near-surface gold discovery. At TZ, drilling below the current pit design confirms the continuity of mineralization at depth, while regional exploration is identifying additional opportunities across a broader mineralized corridor.

Intercepts are indicated in metres ("m") and grade in grams per tonne of gold ("g/t Au").

New highlights include:

Gurupi

Blanket: Broad intercepts extend mineralization approximately 250 metres beyond the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE "), with results including 79.6 m at 1.78 g/t Au and 63.5 m at 1.28 g/t Au

Broad intercepts extend mineralization approximately 250 metres beyond the 2025 Mineral Resource Estimate (" "), with results including Mandiocal: Mineralization extended up to 125 m below the 2025 MRE pit shell, including 48.4 m at 1.32 g/t Au and 35.0 m at 1.37 g/t Au

Mineralization extended up to 125 m below the 2025 MRE pit shell, including Grodiocal: Maiden drilling confirmed a new, near-surface gold discovery, highlighted by 23.0 m at 1.97 g/t Au including 9.0 m at 4.24 g/t Au and 10.0 m at 3.42 g/t Au

Maiden drilling confirmed a new, near-surface gold discovery, highlighted by An updated MRE is expected to be complete before year-end, which will form the basis of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") targeted to be completed by the end of 2026

TZ

Drilling up to 150 metres below the current pit design confirms continuity of mineralization at depth

confirms continuity of mineralization at depth Results include 78.1 m at 1.81 g/t Au including 16.0 m at 4.34 g/t Au and 51.0 m at 1.31 g/t Au , including 7.80 m at 6.42 g/t Au

, including Regional exploration has defined a 15 km by 3 km mineralized corridor hosting the Tocantinzinho deposit and multiple satellite targets.





Julie-Anaïs Debreil, Vice-President Geology & Resources, commented "The results from our 2026 exploration programs continue to validate the significant potential we see across both Gurupi and Tocantinzinho. At Gurupi, drilling has successfully extended mineralization at Blanket and Mandiocal while confirming a new gold discovery at Grodiocal, further demonstrating the district-scale potential of the Project. At TZ, drilling below the current pit design continues to confirm the continuity of mineralization at depth, while regional exploration is identifying additional opportunities across a broader mineralized corridor. As we advance an updated MRE and PEA at Gurupi, these programs continue to strengthen our pipeline of organic growth opportunities in Brazil."

Gurupi Demonstrates District-Scale Growth Potential

Gurupi hosts approximately 43.5 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 1.31 g/t Au, which contain 1.8 million ounces ("Moz") of Indicated Resources and 18.5 Mt grading 1.29 g/t Au containing 0.8 Moz of Inferred Resources as estimated in the 2025 MRE, distributed across the Blanket, Contact, Chega Tudo and Mandiocal deposits (Figure 1). Since exploration drilling resumed in November 2025, the Corporation has completed 32,610 m in 186 holes across Blanket, Mandiocal and Grodiocal. The program is testing extensions to existing mineralized systems and evaluating the newly discovered Grodiocal target along the prospective Chega Tudo-Mandiocal corridor.

Figure 1 Gurupi Deposits

Blanket Drilling Intersects Mineralization Beyond Current Resource Limits

At Blanket, drilling continues to test the potential for further extensions of mineralization beyond the current MRE. Nineteen diamond drill holes for 6,323 m have been completed with assay results received for seven holes and results pending for 12 holes (Table 1). Recent drilling has intersected mineralization approximately 250 m beyond the current MRE, supporting the interpretation of down-plunge continuity and indicating that the deposit remains open for follow-up drilling (Figures 2a, 2b and 2c). Structural analysis indicates that multiple folding events have enhanced both the thickness and grade distribution of mineralization, creating broad zones that remain only partially tested. Results from the ongoing program support continued evaluation of the deposit along plunge and at depth.

Table 1: Significant Blanket Drilling Highlights

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t Au) Length*

(m) Composite GUD-26-019 202.0 234.0 0.67 32.0 32.0 m at 0.67 g/t Au GUD-26-021 254.0 284.0 1.38 30.0 30.0 m at 1.38 g/t Au Incl. 254.0 263.1 2.21 9.1 9.1 m at 2.21 g/t Au And 265.0 269.0 2.64 4.0 4.0 m at 2.64 g/t Au GUD-26-023 170.0 233.5 1.28 63.5 63.5 m at 1.28 g/t Au Incl. 197.0 210.5 3.21 13.5 13.5 m at 3.21 g/t Au GUD-26-026 240.0 272.5 2.28 32.5 32.5 m at 2.28 g/t Au Incl. 240.0 247.0 6.78 7.0 7.0 m at 6.78 g/t Au GUD-26-029 145.5 225.1 1.78 79.6 79.6 m at 1.78 g/t Au Incl. 215.3 225.1 3.49 9.8 9.8 m at 3.49 g/t Au And 180.7 185.7 3.17 5.0 5.0 m at 3.17 g/t Au

*True width estimated at 95% of the length

Figure 2a - Section through Blanket Deposit

Figure 2b - Section through Blanket Deposit

Figure 2c - Section through Blanket Deposit

Mandiocal Drilling Confirms Down-Plunge Continuity

At Mandiocal, gold mineralization is hosted within a dacitic volcanic unit. Twenty-four diamond drill holes for 6,787 m have been completed, with assay results received for 13 holes and results pending for 11 holes (Table 2). The objective was to evaluate the lateral and depth extensions of the deposit. Drilling has intersected mineralization up to 125 m below the 2025 MRE pit shell while demonstrating increased thickness of the mineralized system at depth (Figure 3). These results support the interpretation of southeast down-plunge continuity and indicate that mineralization remains open beyond the limits of the current resource model.

Table 2: Significant Mandiocal Drilling Highlights

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t Au) Length*

(m) Composite GUD-26-027 222.5 257.5 1.37 35.0 35.0 m at 1.37 g/t Au Incl. 239.5 245.5 3.60 6.0 6.0 m at 3.60 g/t Au GUD-26-028 276.5 324.9 1.32 48.4 48.4 m at 1.32 g/t Au Incl. 293.0 302.8 2.83 9.8 9.8 m at 2.83 g/t Au Incl. 308.8 313.8 3.55 5.0 5.0 m at 3.55 g/t Au GUD-26-030 251.5 284.0 0.82 32.5 32.5 m at 0.82 g/t Au Incl. 261.5 270.5 1.24 9.0 9.0 m at 1.24 g/t Au GUD-26-031 216.5 251.0 0.77 34.5 34.5 m at 0.77 g/t Au GUD-26-033 183.0 228.0 0.55 45.0 45.0 m at 0.55 g/t Au GUD-26-034 170.2 197.0 0.72 26.8 26.8 m at 0.72 g/t Au GUD-26-035 210.8 234.3 0.64 23.5 23.5 m at 0.64 g/t Au

*True width estimated at 85% of the length

Figure 3 - Section of Mandiocal deposit

Maiden Drilling Confirms the Grodiocal Gold Discovery

Grodiocal is a newly identified discovery located northwest of Mandiocal along the prospective Chega Tudo trend, where no historical drilling had previously been completed. The maiden program comprised 17,667 m in 127 holes, including 22 diamond drill holes and 105 Reverse Circulation holes, and identified multiple zones of near-surface gold mineralization within a corridor extending approximately 5 km in strike length and up to 1 km in width (Table 3). Mineralization is hosted within deformed sedimentary rocks of the Chega Tudo Formation. The results establish Grodiocal as a priority target for follow-up drilling to better define the geometry, continuity, and extent of the mineralized zones (Figure 4).

Table 3: Significant Grodiocal Drilling Highlights

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t Au) Length*

(m) Composite GUD-26-007 19.6 33.0 1.02 13.4 13.4 m at 1.02 g/t Au 55.5 63.0 3.48 7.5 7.5 m at 3.48 g/t Au GUD-26-010 139.5 147.3 1.59 7.8 7.8 m at 1.59 g/t Au GUD-26-017 97.5 109.5 1.09 12.0 12.0 m at 1.09 g/t Au GUD-26-022 92.0 95.0 4.31 3.0 3.0 m at 4.31 g/t Au GUR-26-018 74.0 81.0 2.54 7.0 7.0 m at 2.54 g/t Au GUR-26-024 40.0 47.0 1.62 7.0 7.0 m at 1.62 g/t Au GUR-26-039 63.0 75.0 1.26 12.0 12.0 m at 1.26 g/t Au Incl. 65.0 68.0 3.85 3.0 3.0 m at 3.85 g/t Au GUR-26-057 61.0 70.0 1.40 9.0 9.0 m at 1.40 g/t Au Incl. 61.0 64.0 3.54 3.0 3.0 m at 3.54 g/t Au GUR-26-059 2.0 26.0 0.60 24.0 24.0 m at 0.60 g/t Au GUR-26-066 23.0 33.0 3.42 10.0 10.0 m at 3.42 g/t Au GUR-26-068 51.0 74.0 1.97 23.0 23.0 m at 1.97 g/t Au Incl. 55.0 64.0 4.24 9.0 9.0 m at 4.24 g/t Au GUR-26-072 84.0 100.0 1.51 16.0 16.0 m at 1.51 g/t Au Incl. 91.0 95.0 3.76 4.0 4.0 m at 3.76 g/t Au GUR-26-073 80.0 85.0 2.02 5.0 5.0 m at 2.02 g/t Au GUR-26-076 17.0 29.0 0.87 12.0 12.0 m at 0.87 g/t Au

*True width estimated at 85% of the length

Figure 4 - New Grodiocal Discovery

Results from the Gurupi exploration program will be evaluated for inclusion in an updated MRE. The Corporation is also advancing a PEA targeted for year-end 2026, which is expected to evaluate potential development scenarios for the Project.

TZ Continues to Deliver Near-Mine and District-Scale Opportunities

While Gurupi represents an important future growth platform, TZ remains the foundation of GMIN's Brazilian operations and a key source of near-mine organic growth. Exploration at the operation is focused on testing mineralization below the current pit design and advancing a growing pipeline of regional targets across the broader district. Together, these programs are intended to support future resource evaluation and mine-planning opportunities around GMIN's cornerstone producing asset in Brazil.

TZ Drilling Confirms Mineralization Below the Current Pit

Recent drilling completed up to 150 m beneath the current pit design continues to demonstrate the continuity of mineralization at depth and provides potential for mineral resource conversion or additions, subject to additional drilling, geological modelling and economic evaluation (Figure 5). Recent drilling from four holes (2,548 m) returned broad mineralized intervals supporting the extension of the mineralized system below currently defined mining limits (Table 4).

Table 4: Significant TZ Drilling Highlights

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Au

(g/t Au) Length

(m) Composite BRZ-25-121 369.4 447.5 1.81 78.1 78.1 m at 1.81 g/t Au Incl. 427.0 443.0 4.34 16.0 16.0 m at 4.34 g/t Au And 461.5 466.3 1.48 4.8 4.8 m at 1.48 g/t Au 491.0 506.0 1.11 15.0 15.0 m at 1.11 g/t Au BRZ-26-129 502.5 513.0 4.62 10.5 10.5 m at 4.62 g/t Au 611.0 630.0 1.52 19.0 19.0 m at 1.52 g/t Au Incl. 612.0 616.0 4.97 4.0 4.0 m at 4.97 g/t Au BRZ-26-132 563.0 569.0 1.30 6.0 6.0 m at 1.30 g/t Au BRZ-26-134 371.0 422.0 1.31 51.0 51.0 m at 1.31 g/t Au Incl. 382.0 389.8 6.42 7.8 7.8 m at 6.42 g/t Au 430.0 457.0 1.08 27.0 27.0 m at 1.08 g/t Au Incl. 440.0 446.0 3.03 6.0 6.0 m at 3.03 g/t Au 550.0 554.0 1.87 4.0 4.0 m at 1.87 g/t Au

*True width estimated at 85% of the length

These results improve the geological understanding of the mineralized system below the current pit design and identify areas for continued drilling and evaluation in future resource and mine-planning studies.

Figure 5 - Long section of the TZ deposit

Regional Program Advances TZ Exploration Pipeline

Beyond the existing deposit, regional exploration has established a new district-scale exploration framework centered on a 15-km by 3-km mineralized transtensional corridor that hosts the TZ deposit and numerous satellite targets. Exploration is increasingly focused on structural intersections between the main NW-SE (TZ trend) and E-W structures, which are interpreted to be key controls on mineralization. This work has identified multiple priority targets, providing a growing pipeline of near-mine and regional growth opportunities.

Exploration along newly defined trends has delineated several mineralized zones over a strike length exceeding 3 km and has returned rock sample assays of up to 29.8 g/t Au, reinforcing the potential for the discovery of additional mineralization within the broader TZ district.

Next Steps

Exploration activities across Gurupi and TZ continue to advance according to plan. Follow-up drilling is underway at Blanket, Mandiocal and Grodiocal while an updated Gurupi MRE and PEA remain targeted for year-end 2026. At TZ, drilling continues below the current pit design and across regional targets within the recently defined mineralized corridor.

Year-to-date, the Corporation has completed approximately 33,600 m of the accelerated 65,000 m program at Gurupi, 14,500 m of the 25,000 m program at TZ. Exploration results from approximately 31,000 m drilled at GMIN's wholly owned Oko Project, Guyana, will be reported in a separate news release at a later date.

Sampling and Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Disclosure

Gurupi assay samples are prepared at ALS Chemex in Parauapebas, Brazil, and Tocantinzinho assay samples are prepared at ALS Chemex in Cuiaba, Brazil. Samples from both projects are analyzed at an accredited laboratory in Lima, Peru, using fire assay and Inductively Coupled Plasma methods. Standard preparation includes crushing to 70% passing 2 mm and pulverizing 250 g to 85% passing 75 µm. Gold assays are performed using a 30 g fire assay with atomic absorption finish, with samples returning >10 g/t Au re-assayed by fire assay with gravimetric finish. When visible gold is present, a 1 kg split is pulverized to 95% passing 106 µm and subjected to screen fire assay for coarse gold evaluation. Duplicate analyses are also completed for added quality control. For a complete description of Gurupi's sample preparation, analytical methods and QA/QC procedures, refer to the technical report for the Gurupi Project dated April 8, 2025 (effective date February 3, 2025), entitled "Mineral Resource Estimate NI 43-101 Technical Report Gurupi Project". For TZ, refer to the technical report dated April 8, 2025 (effective date February 3, 2025), entitled "Feasibility Study - NI 43-101 Technical Report, Tocantinzinho Gold Project".

The Corporation maintains a rigorous QA/QC program, including the routine insertion of certified standards, blanks, and field duplicates (approximately 10% of all samples). QA/QC results are closely monitored, and any failures are re-assayed to ensure the reliability of reported results.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Julie-Anaïs Debreil, Vice President Geology & Resources of GMIN, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About G Mining Ventures Corp.

G Mining Ventures Corp. is a mining company engaged in the development, operation and exploration of precious metals projects. GMIN is well-positioned to grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer by leveraging strong access to capital and proven development expertise. GMIN is currently anchored by the Tocantinzinho Mine in Brazil, supported by the Gurupi Project in Brazil and the Oko West Project and Oko-Ghanie Project in Guyana - all with significant exploration upside and located in mining-friendly jurisdictions. GMIN trades on the TSX under the symbol GMIN.

Additional Information

For further information on GMIN, please visit the website at www.gmin.gold or contact:

Jean-François Lemonde

Vice President, Investor Relations

514.299.4926

Jflemonde@gmin.gold

Appendix

Table 6: Collar coordinates of the released holes

Hole ID Target Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimut System GUD-26-019 Blanket 364799 9750372 46 -85 295 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-021 Blanket 364859 9750353 74 -85 295 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-023 Blanket 364773 9750289 47 -85 305 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-026 Blanket 364832 9750267 39 -85 305 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-029 Blanket 364741 9750241 51 -85 330 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-027 Mandiocal 354979 9749155 56 -60 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-028 Mandiocal 354962 9749125 56 -62 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-030 Mandiocal 355042 9749068 63 -66 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-031 Mandiocal 354954 9749224 55 -66 46 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-033 Mandiocal 355185 9748984 57 -75 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-034 Mandiocal 354964 9749261 62 -60 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-035 Mandiocal 355103 9748989 62 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-007 Grodiocal 351869 9751634 49 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-010 Grodiocal 351783 9751559 71 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-017 Grodiocal 352551 9752207 54 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUD-26-022 Grodiocal 352053 9751396 52 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUR-26-018 Grodiocal 350473 9753306 49 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUR-26-024 Grodiocal 352324 9751105 53 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUR-26-039 Grodiocal 353026 9750674 53 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUR-26-057 Grodiocal 352027 9751482 47 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUR-26-059 Grodiocal 352173 9751373 52 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUR-26-066 Grodiocal 352021 9751502 39 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUR-26-068 Grodiocal 351918 9751541 53 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUR-26-072 Grodiocal 351962 9751456 50 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUR-26-073 Grodiocal 351303 9752087 54 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S GUR-26-076 Grodiocal 351380 9752155 55 -50 50 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 23S BRZ-25-121 TZ 578347 9330806 120 -61 218 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 26S BRZ-26-129 TZ 578410 9330897 155 -59 215 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 26S BRZ-26-132 TZ 578410 9330897 155 -56 206 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 26S BRZ-26-134 TZ 578320 9330830 120 -65 219 SIRGAS 2000 / UTM zone 26S



Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. While this press release focuses on results obtained from exploration activities at TZ and Gurupi, it also contains statements about exploration potential, additional exploration opportunities at TZ, multiple targets at Gurupi, continuity of mineralization at depth at TZ, GMIN's overall exploration strategy, GMIN's planned exploration works across its asset portfolio, and the milestones expected to be achieved at Gurupi by year end 2026 (e.g., updated MRE, PEA), all such statements being forward-looking in their essence and nature.

In particular, mineralized intervals reported in this press release are drill intercepts and may not represent true widths, except where noted. The potential quantity and grade of any exploration target or mineralized zone outside the current MRE is conceptual in nature, and there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource in those areas.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, those related to (i) the completion of both an updated MRE and a PEA for Gurupi by the end of 2026, expected to strengthen GMIN's pipeline of organic growth opportunities; (ii) the continuity of mineralization at depth at TZ (below current pit design), providing potential for mineral resource conversion or additions; (iii) the potential for further extensions of mineralization beyond the current MRE for Gurupi; (iv) Gurupi's district-scale potential, also representing an important future growth platform; (v) the definition of a broader mineralized corridor hosting multiple targets at TZ; (vi) the strong exploration potential of the Blanket, Mandiocal and Grodiocal deposits at Gurupi, each of which remaining open for follow-up drilling; (vii) the advancement of a growing pipeline of regional targets across TZ's broader district, to reinforce its potential for the discovery of additional mineralization and to support future resource evaluation and mine-planning opportunities; and (viii) in general, the sections entitled "Gurupi Demonstrates District-Scale Growth Potential" "Tocantinzinho Continues to Deliver Near-Mine and District-Scale Opportunities" and "About G Mining Ventures Corp."; as well as the quoted comments of GMIN's Vice President, Geology & Resources.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the time of this press release. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Corporation as of the time of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions include, without limitation, those relating to the price of gold and currency exchange rates, those relating to mineral reserves and resources as well as exploration targets, and those underlying the items listed in the above sections entitled "Gurupi Demonstrates District-Scale Growth Potential" "Tocantinzinho Continues to Deliver Near-Mine and District-Scale Opportunities" and "About G Mining Ventures Corp."-

Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that, notably but without limitation, (i) the identified pipeline of near-mine and regional growth opportunities at TZ will lead to additional mineral reserves and, eventually, additional ounces of gold produced; (ii) the extension to Gurupi's known mineralization (notably the near-surface discovery at Gurupi's Grodiocal target) will lead to additional mineral resources; (iii) the validation of the exploration potential at both TZ and Gurupi will lead to highly prospective zones for further exploration and, eventually, to additional mineral resources at either or both sites; (iv) the improved geological understanding of TZ's mineralized system will translate into additional mineral reserves and, eventually, additional ounces of gold produced; (v) Brazil's regulatory environment will ensure timely decision-making allowing GMIN to achieve its planned Gurupi milestones; (vi) GMIN will achieve its stated exploration objectives for TZ and Gurupi; or (vii) GMIN will grow into the next mid-tier precious metals producer, as future events could differ materially from what is currently anticipated by the Corporation. In addition, there can be no assurance that Brazil and/or Guyana will remain mining friendly and prospective jurisdictions.

By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions do not reflect future experience. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important risk factors and future events could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the beliefs, plans, objectives, expectations, anticipations, estimates, assumptions and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those made in the Corporation's other filings with the securities regulators of Canada including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the relevant sections of the Corporation's (i) Annual Information Form dated March 25, 2026, for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, and (ii) Management Discussion & Analysis. The Corporation cautions that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive, and new, unforeseeable risks may arise from time to time. The Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.