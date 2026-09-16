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WKN: A2QAQY | ISIN: CA05466C1095 | Ticker-Symbol: 0HE1
Tradegate
16.09.26 | 14:25
23,860 Euro
+3,25 % +0,750
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 13:06 Uhr
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(1)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Exploration Results Near Pit and at Depth at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; NASDAQ: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine ("Zgounder") in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

  • Intersections in the Open-Pit Area:
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-155 intercepted 783 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 13.0 metres ("m")
    • Hole ZG-RC-24-354 intercepted 501 g/t Ag over 11.0m, including 4,000 g/t over 1.0m
    • Hole ZG-SF-25-702 intercepted 1,553 g/t Ag over 1.4m
  • Intersections in the Central Area:
    • Hole DZG-SF-26-945 intercepted 3,501 g/t Ag over 3.5m, including 7,717 g/t Ag over 1.5m
    • Hole T28-26-1334 intercepted 4,770 g/t Ag over 2.4m
    • Hole T28-26-1333 intercepted 1,362 g/t Ag over 8.4m, including 2,873 g/t Ag over 3.6m
    • Hole T28-26-1404 intercepted 762 g/t Ag over 12.0m
  • 16,217m or 54.1% of the 2026 exploration program has been drilled year to date.

"Today's high-grade results, highlighted by DZG-SF-26-945, continue to reinforce the strength and continuity of silver mineralization both around the open pit and across the central zone," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "At the same time, development of the exploration drift at the 1,825-metre level is progressing well, setting the stage for drilling west of the fault to begin in Q4 and providing an important new opportunity to expand the mineralized footprint."

This release contains results from 97 holes, which include one surface diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 31 underground DDH, seven reverse circulation drill hole ("RC"), 45 T28 and 13 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1 and 2.

Table 1 - Best Intercepts at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAgLength*Ag x width
(g/t)(m)
Underground DDH
DZG-SF-25-70258.359.71,5531.42,174
DZG-SF-25-78918.521.07602.51,901
DZG-SF-26-885124.0125.01,5031.01,503
DZG-SF-26-898109.5111.01,2081.51,812
DZG-SF-26-94334.536.08741.51,311
DZG-SF-26-94516.019.53,5013.512,254
Including16.518.07,7171.511,575
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-1550.013.078313.010,180
ZG-RC-24-3542.013.050111.05,512
Including6.07.04,0001.04,000
Underground T28
T28-26-13250.09.63029.62,903
T28-26-13339.618.01,3628.411,437
Including9.613.22,8733.610,344
T28-26-133424.026.44,7702.411,448
T28-26-133513.215.61,6032.43,846
T28-26-135816.824.04507.23,242
T28-26-14017.215.62588.42,164
T28-26-14047.219.276212.09,149
T28-26-14203.626.429722.86,775
Including3.614.438210.84,128
T28-26-144118.025.24037.22,898
Including21.625.26953.62,501
T28-26-144314.425.246810.85,050
Including14.416.81,1682.42,802
T28-26-14477.218.023210.82,506
T28-26-144819.224.04504.82,158
Underground YAK
YAK-26-55412.015.61,6703.66,012
YAK-26-5719.613.26063.62,182
YAK-26-57533.636.01,7152.44,116

Figure 1 Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Executive Vice-President, Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Company has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault - one of Africa's most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.

Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility. Aya's growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway, and which hosts a sizable mineralized footprint, and potential for further discovery.

Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBAAlex Ball
President & CEOExecutive Vice-President, Capital Markets
benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.comalex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com


Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities as of the date of this press release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "goal", "guidance", "intend", "objective", "plan", "potential", "strategy", "target", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the 2026 exploration program; the timing and commencement of drilling west of the fault at Zgounder; and the potential expansion of the mineralized footprint at Zgounder.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include without limitation, assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the Company's ability to execute its business plans and objectives; the ability to commence and successfully execute planned drilling and exploration activities; the accuracy of the Company's geological interpretations and the continuity of mineralization in areas targeted for exploration; the continued validity and good standing of the mining titles necessary to conduct the planned exploration activities; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; future social, economic and political conditions remaining consistent with those currently prevailing; the availability of qualified contractors, consultants, suppliers, equipment, materials and labour on commercially reasonable terms; and the cooperation of government authorities, municipalities and other stakeholders.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: Aya's ability to execute on its plans relating to the Zgounder Project, including the timing thereof; delays in the development of the exploration drift or in accessing areas targeted for drilling; delays in the commencement or completion of planned drilling and exploration activities; the risk that exploration results may not be indicative of future results; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, potential unintended releases of contaminants, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, pressures, cave-ins, and flooding; risks related to Aya's operations in Morocco; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; inadequate or unreliable infrastructure (such as roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies); fluctuations in forward markets for silver and other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel, oil and electricity); availability of gas, fuel and oil; restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Aya operates; changes in laws and regulations governing our operations, exploration, and development activities, including international laws and legal norms; the potential impact of future pandemics or epidemics on the Company's operations, and assumptions related thereto; Aya's ability to attract and retain qualified employees and contractors; Aya's ability to obtain and renew necessary permits and licences; Aya's ability to obtain and maintain insurance; occupational health and safety risks; adverse publicity risks; third-party risks; disruptions to Aya's business operations; Aya's reliance on technology and information systems; unforeseen expenses; public health crises; climate change; weather disruptions; general economic conditions; force majeure; the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this press release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole IDFromToAgLength*Ag x width
(g/t)(m)
Surface DDH
ZG-26-211537.0538.06451.0645
Underground DDH
ZG-26-211537.0538.06451.0645
ZG-SF-26-361135.0136.03581.0358
ZG-SF-26-361155.0157.01472.0294
ZG-SF-26-361170.0174.02684.01,071
ZG-SF-TS-26-008A31.031.52200.5110
ZG-SF-TS-26-008A50.552.01721.5258
DZG-SF-25-70258.359.71,5531.42,174
DZG-SF-25-70846.948.03561.1392
DZG-SF-25-7270.01.71081.7183
DZG-SF-25-77130.532.02401.5360
DZG-SF-25-77326.027.53881.5582
DZG-SF-25-7892.53.55611.0561
DZG-SF-25-78918.521.07602.51,901
DZG-SF-26-8296.58.01361.5204
DZG-SF-26-87172.073.52881.5432
DZG-SF-26-87956.057.01041.0104
DZG-SF-26-88481.082.12121.1233
DZG-SF-26-885124.0125.01,5031.01,503
DZG-SF-26-88645.546.03640.5182
DZG-SF-26-89142.043.5831.5125
DZG-SF-26-89556.557.52061.0206
DZG-SF-26-898109.5111.01,2081.51,812
DZG-SF-26-89931.032.03841.0384
DZG-SF-26-90030.531.51,1471.01,147
DZG-SF-26-90430.033.01113.0333
DZG-SF-26-91033.034.51211.5182
DZG-SF-26-91295.096.52911.5436
DZG-SF-26-916116.0119.52523.5881
DZG-SF-26-916138.0139.0791.079
DZG-SF-26-92232.033.0771.077
DZG-SF-26-92237.042.02295.01,144
DZG-SF-26-9283.85.32121.5318
DZG-SF-26-93375.076.07591.0759
DZG-SF-26-93391.092.06511.0651
DZG-SF-26-9431.01.8930.874
DZG-SF-26-9434.56.01071.5161
DZG-SF-26-9437.59.01061.5159
DZG-SF-26-94329.530.0940.547
DZG-SF-26-94334.536.08741.51,311
DZG-SF-26-94412.513.5821.082
DZG-SF-26-94442.343.51411.2169
DZG-SF-26-94510.111.55061.4708
DZG-SF-26-94516.019.53,5013.512,254
Including16.518.07,7171.511,575
DZG-SF-26-94521.022.51011.5152
DZG-SF-26-9464.56.0891.5134
DZG-SF-26-94681.583.02901.5435
DZG-SJ-CD-26-02849.050.0991.099
DZG-SJ-CD-26-02851.052.01231.0123
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-1550.013.078313.010,180
ZG-RC-24-25072.073.06801.0680
ZG-RC-24-3542.013.050111.05,512
Including6.07.04,0001.04,000
ZG-RC-24-4210.03.01433.0428
ZG-RC-25-41250.051.08241.0824
ZG-RC-26-104617.019.01022.0203
ZG-RC-26-105424.025.01501.0150
Underground T28
T28-26-131014.416.86822.41,636
T28-26-13117.29.61002.4239
T28-26-131221.624.0972.4233
T28-26-13240.03.61743.6628
T28-26-13250.09.63029.62,903
T28-26-133210.813.25372.41,289
T28-26-133216.818.01161.2139
T28-26-13339.618.01,3628.411,437
Including9.613.22,8733.610,344
T28-26-13349.616.82607.21,872
T28-26-133424.026.44,7702.411,448
T28-26-133513.215.61,6032.43,846
T28-26-135718.019.2771.292
T28-26-135816.824.04507.23,242
T28-26-136121.624.01512.4362
T28-26-13820.01.21511.2181
T28-26-13899.613.2883.6318
T28-26-13920.04.82674.81,282
T28-26-14017.215.62588.42,164
Including7.210.84833.61,739
T28-26-14022.44.81112.4265
T28-26-14037.210.81093.6391
T28-26-14047.219.276212.09,149
T28-26-140519.221.6872.4208
T28-26-140610.813.21932.4462
T28-26-14079.612.01932.4463
T28-26-14104.86.0801.296
T28-26-14117.29.62522.4605
T28-26-141110.812.0901.2108
T28-26-14123.69.61686.01,008
T28-26-14139.610.8851.2102
T28-26-14140.04.82954.81,414
T28-26-14150.03.61333.6479
T28-26-14159.610.81161.2139
T28-26-141514.416.83142.4754
T28-26-141818.019.21551.2186
T28-26-14194.86.0771.292
T28-26-14198.49.61171.2140
T28-26-141913.214.41321.2158
T28-26-141915.620.41594.8763
T28-26-141925.226.42161.2259
T28-26-14203.626.429722.86,775
Including3.614.438210.84,128
T28-26-142210.812.0951.2114
T28-26-142519.221.61142.4272
T28-26-144118.025.24037.22,898
Including21.625.26953.62,501
T28-26-14420.01.25531.2664
T28-26-144221.624.01632.4390
T28-26-14437.28.4801.296
T28-26-144310.812.0891.2107
T28-26-144314.425.246810.85,050
Including14.416.81,1682.42,802
T28-26-144413.215.6902.4216
T28-26-144419.222.82713.6974
T28-26-14477.218.023210.82,506
Including14.418.04443.61,598
T28-26-144816.818.01081.2130
T28-26-144819.224.04504.82,158
T28-26-144919.220.4871.2104
T28-26-14507.28.4791.295
T28-26-145016.819.21342.4322
T28-26-145119.220.41951.2234
T28-26-14639.615.61306.0780
T28-26-14649.614.41544.8738
T28-26-146613.215.62832.4679
Underground YAK
YAK-26-5034.86.05991.2719
YAK-26-5158.410.8822.4196
YAK-26-51513.214.41661.2199
YAK-26-5204.86.02401.2288
YAK-26-5533.64.81011.2121
YAK-26-5538.49.61261.2151
YAK-26-55310.812.01911.2229
YAK-26-55343.244.4831.2100
YAK-26-55412.015.61,6703.66,012
YAK-26-56146.848.0771.292
YAK-26-5620.01.2861.2103
YAK-26-5631.22.42661.2319
YAK-26-56848.049.21131.2136
YAK-26-5719.613.26063.62,182
YAK-26-5726.010.81524.8728
YAK-26-57244.445.6921.2110
YAK-26-57533.636.01,7152.44,116
YAK-26-58128.832.43183.61,144

True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

Appendix 2 - Drill Hole Coordinates of Zgounder Drill Hole with Significant Results

Hole IDEastingNorthingElevationAzimuthDipLength (m)
Surface DDH
ZG-26-211620442340364820760-75564
Underground DDH
ZG-SF-26-36162083234039791969180-86216
ZG-SF-TS-26-008A62052934039081919170-6374
DZG-SF-25-70262121134040432073651680
DZG-SF-25-7086212123404040207298-1465
DZG-SF-25-7276209833404059196953665
DZG-SF-25-7716205543404007190972-30100
DZG-SF-25-7736205543404007190972090
DZG-SF-25-78962054934040091908338-3080
DZG-SF-26-82962112734040822020272260
DZG-SF-26-8716207003403985188556-6150
DZG-SF-26-87962091834040961997267360
DZG-SF-26-884620793340409019372680135
DZG-SF-26-885620793340408819372590132
DZG-SF-26-88662091834040981996289-1160
DZG-SF-26-891620429340400819453232150
DZG-SF-26-8956204373404006194580460
DZG-SF-26-89862076734040561912830150
DZG-SF-26-8996207663404057191272-10150
DZG-SF-26-90062076634040571912720134
DZG-SF-26-904620761340405819123300150
DZG-SF-26-91062075934040541912278-10150
DZG-SF-26-91262080134040901937600150
DZG-SF-26-91662079334040871937259-10150
DZG-SF-26-9226208013404089193797-10150
DZG-SF-26-92862108734040931973109-2175
DZG-SF-26-93362108034040951973298-195
DZG-SF-26-943621055340405319413300150
DZG-SF-26-944621054340405219413150150
DZG-SF-26-945621052340405119412990150
DZG-SF-26-946621080340409519742991495
DZG-SJ-CD-26-02862128634048872205135-6059
Surface RC
ZG-RC-24-15562124534041212234180-72124
ZG-RC-24-25062115834040952222180-7074
ZG-RC-24-35462103334040682228180-7080
ZG-RC-24-42162103334040932223135-7050
ZG-RC-25-41262105234040942222135-7055
ZG-RC-26-104662120634041412201135-7160
ZG-RC-26-105462118734041252201135-7050
Underground T28
T28-26-131062105434041062027821026
T28-26-131162105434041062027822526
T28-26-131262105734041012027991326
T28-26-1324620602340399019091831226
T28-26-1325620602340399019091792125
T28-26-13326206333403997190968923
T28-26-133362063334039971910682122
T28-26-133462062234040191910120826
T28-26-1335620622340401919101202026
T28-26-1357620636340408720003601426
T28-26-1358620632340408720013481926
T28-26-136162065134040771998219526
T28-26-1382620768340404020233581525
T28-26-138962060234040451910136919
T28-26-139262059734040461910338912
T28-26-14016208963404033200267526
T28-26-140262089634040332002852026
T28-26-14036208963404035200258526
T28-26-140462089634040352002582024
T28-26-14056208953404038200246526
T28-26-140662089434040382002402025
T28-26-14076208933404040200230519
T28-26-1410620890340404020033582012
T28-26-141162088834040402003325526
T28-26-1412620888340404020033232026
T28-26-141362088734040392002308513
T28-26-1414620887340403920033112026
T28-26-141562088634040382002319517
T28-26-1418620884340403620032712026
T28-26-141962088834040332002255526
T28-26-1420620888340403420022562026
T28-26-1422620890340403220022302019
T28-26-14256206703404005191066525
T28-26-144162096534041131995271525
T28-26-1442620965340411319952711324
T28-26-144362096434041191995273625
T28-26-1444620964340411919952681125
T28-26-144762097334041171995941026
T28-26-14486209663404130199592724
T28-26-144962097334041111995921626
T28-26-145062097334041171995911722
T28-26-145162096634041301995902126
T28-26-1463620492340405819092531022
T28-26-146462049034040481911255523
T28-26-1466620519340404519101222026
Underground YAK
YAK-26-503620401340406419562681150
YAK-26-515620424340410519551082831
YAK-26-520620384340408919542781050
YAK-26-55362088834041312023290549
YAK-26-55462089134041362023302550
YAK-26-56162090334041352023103550
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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fe3e0d90-df72-40f8-b1a1-22762834fbf0


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.