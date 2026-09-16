Aya Gold & Silver Inc.: Aya Gold & Silver Reports High-Grade Silver Exploration Results Near Pit and at Depth at Zgounder

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; NASDAQ: AYA) ("Aya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade silver drill results from its at-depth drill exploration program at the Zgounder Silver Mine ("Zgounder") in the Kingdom of Morocco.

Highlights (all intersections are in core lengths)

Intersections in the Open-Pit Area: Hole ZG-RC-24-155 intercepted 783 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver ("Ag") over 13.0 metres ("m") Hole ZG-RC-24-354 intercepted 501 g/t Ag over 11.0m, including 4,000 g/t over 1.0m Hole ZG-SF-25-702 intercepted 1,553 g/t Ag over 1.4m

Intersections in the Central Area: Hole DZG-SF-26-945 intercepted 3,501 g/t Ag over 3.5m, including 7,717 g/t Ag over 1.5m Hole T28-26-1334 intercepted 4,770 g/t Ag over 2.4m Hole T28-26-1333 intercepted 1,362 g/t Ag over 8.4m, including 2,873 g/t Ag over 3.6m Hole T28-26-1404 intercepted 762 g/t Ag over 12.0m

16,217m or 54.1% of the 2026 exploration program has been drilled year to date.

"Today's high-grade results, highlighted by DZG-SF-26-945, continue to reinforce the strength and continuity of silver mineralization both around the open pit and across the central zone," said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. "At the same time, development of the exploration drift at the 1,825-metre level is progressing well, setting the stage for drilling west of the fault to begin in Q4 and providing an important new opportunity to expand the mineralized footprint."

This release contains results from 97 holes, which include one surface diamond drill holes ("DDH"), 31 underground DDH, seven reverse circulation drill hole ("RC"), 45 T28 and 13 YAK holes (T28 and YAK: percussion drilling using an air-compressed hammer). For a full summary of today's results, refer to Appendix 1 and 2.

Table 1 - Best Intercepts at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length* Ag x width (g/t) (m) Underground DDH DZG-SF-25-702 58.3 59.7 1,553 1.4 2,174 DZG-SF-25-789 18.5 21.0 760 2.5 1,901 DZG-SF-26-885 124.0 125.0 1,503 1.0 1,503 DZG-SF-26-898 109.5 111.0 1,208 1.5 1,812 DZG-SF-26-943 34.5 36.0 874 1.5 1,311 DZG-SF-26-945 16.0 19.5 3,501 3.5 12,254 Including 16.5 18.0 7,717 1.5 11,575 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-155 0.0 13.0 783 13.0 10,180 ZG-RC-24-354 2.0 13.0 501 11.0 5,512 Including 6.0 7.0 4,000 1.0 4,000 Underground T28 T28-26-1325 0.0 9.6 302 9.6 2,903 T28-26-1333 9.6 18.0 1,362 8.4 11,437 Including 9.6 13.2 2,873 3.6 10,344 T28-26-1334 24.0 26.4 4,770 2.4 11,448 T28-26-1335 13.2 15.6 1,603 2.4 3,846 T28-26-1358 16.8 24.0 450 7.2 3,242 T28-26-1401 7.2 15.6 258 8.4 2,164 T28-26-1404 7.2 19.2 762 12.0 9,149 T28-26-1420 3.6 26.4 297 22.8 6,775 Including 3.6 14.4 382 10.8 4,128 T28-26-1441 18.0 25.2 403 7.2 2,898 Including 21.6 25.2 695 3.6 2,501 T28-26-1443 14.4 25.2 468 10.8 5,050 Including 14.4 16.8 1,168 2.4 2,802 T28-26-1447 7.2 18.0 232 10.8 2,506 T28-26-1448 19.2 24.0 450 4.8 2,158 Underground YAK YAK-26-554 12.0 15.6 1,670 3.6 6,012 YAK-26-571 9.6 13.2 606 3.6 2,182 YAK-26-575 33.6 36.0 1,715 2.4 4,116





Figure 1: Location of Drill Results at Zgounder

Quality Assurance

For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment ("Afrilab") in Marrakech, Morocco or to ALS Laboratory at the Zgounder Mine site. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay.

For definition drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and for T28 drilling equipment, all individual samples represent 1.2m in length. Samples are assayed at either the ALS Mine laboratory or at Afrilab. All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, and zinc using Aqua regia and finished by AAS. Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed by fire assay. Rigorous quality controls (QaQc) are applied at both locations.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed, verified and approved by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Executive Vice-President, Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver is a Canadian precious metals mining company anchored in Morocco and active across the full mining value chain. The Company has established an exploration track record through a systematic, technology-led, data-driven approach and is focused on expanding its resource base and land package along the Anti-Atlas fault - one of Africa's most geologically rich, underexplored and mining-friendly regions.

Aya operates Zgounder, a rare, silver-only mine, producing silver doré from its new processing facility. Aya's growth pipeline includes the Boumadine polymetallic project, where feasibility study work is underway, and which hosts a sizable mineralized footprint, and potential for further discovery.

Led by a proven team of mining professionals, Aya is guided by a vision of responsible mining and is committed to delivering sustainable value for shareholders, employees and host communities.

For additional information, please visit Aya's website at www.ayagoldsilver.com

Or contact

Benoit La Salle, FCPA, MBA Alex Ball President & CEO Executive Vice-President, Capital Markets benoit.lasalle@ayagoldsilver.com alex.ball@ayagoldsilver.com



Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are included to provide information about management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding Aya's future growth and business prospects (including the timing and development of deposits and the success of exploration activities) and other opportunities as of the date of this press release.

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, technical assessments, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Wherever possible, words such as "aim", "anticipate", "assume", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "goal", "guidance", "intend", "objective", "plan", "potential", "strategy", "target", and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", or are "likely" to be taken, occur or be achieved, have been used to identify such forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the 2026 exploration program; the timing and commencement of drilling west of the fault at Zgounder; and the potential expansion of the mineralized footprint at Zgounder.

Forward-looking information is based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such information or statements. There can be no assurance that such information or statements will prove to be accurate. Key assumptions upon which the Company's forward-looking information is based include without limitation, assumptions regarding development and exploration activities; the Company's ability to execute its business plans and objectives; the ability to commence and successfully execute planned drilling and exploration activities; the accuracy of the Company's geological interpretations and the continuity of mineralization in areas targeted for exploration; the continued validity and good standing of the mining titles necessary to conduct the planned exploration activities; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; future social, economic and political conditions remaining consistent with those currently prevailing; the availability of qualified contractors, consultants, suppliers, equipment, materials and labour on commercially reasonable terms; and the cooperation of government authorities, municipalities and other stakeholders.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used. Forward-looking statements are also subject to risks and uncertainties facing the Company's business, any of which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and growth prospects. Some of the risks the Company faces and the uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others: Aya's ability to execute on its plans relating to the Zgounder Project, including the timing thereof; delays in the development of the exploration drift or in accessing areas targeted for drilling; delays in the commencement or completion of planned drilling and exploration activities; the risk that exploration results may not be indicative of future results; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, potential unintended releases of contaminants, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, pressures, cave-ins, and flooding; risks related to Aya's operations in Morocco; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; inadequate or unreliable infrastructure (such as roads, bridges, power sources and water supplies); fluctuations in forward markets for silver and other commodities (such as natural gas, fuel, oil and electricity); availability of gas, fuel and oil; restrictions on mining in the jurisdictions in which Aya operates; changes in laws and regulations governing our operations, exploration, and development activities, including international laws and legal norms; the potential impact of future pandemics or epidemics on the Company's operations, and assumptions related thereto; Aya's ability to attract and retain qualified employees and contractors; Aya's ability to obtain and renew necessary permits and licences; Aya's ability to obtain and maintain insurance; occupational health and safety risks; adverse publicity risks; third-party risks; disruptions to Aya's business operations; Aya's reliance on technology and information systems; unforeseen expenses; public health crises; climate change; weather disruptions; general economic conditions; force majeure; the inherent risks involved in exploration and development of mineral properties; and other risks described in the Company's documents filed with Canadian and U.S. securities regulatory authorities.

In addition, readers are directed to carefully review the detailed risk discussion in the Company's Annual Information Form and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed on SEDAR+ and on EDGAR, which discussions are incorporated by reference in this press release, for a fuller understanding of the risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business and operations.

Although the Company believes its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions and has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. As such, these risks are not exhaustive; however, they should be considered carefully. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements found herein. Due to the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions inherent in forward-looking statements, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements contained herein are presented for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's business plans, financial performance and condition and may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law. The Company qualifies all of its forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

Appendix 1 - Mineral Intercepts from Drilling at Zgounder (core lengths)

Hole ID From To Ag Length* Ag x width (g/t) (m) Surface DDH ZG-26-211 537.0 538.0 645 1.0 645 Underground DDH ZG-26-211 537.0 538.0 645 1.0 645 ZG-SF-26-361 135.0 136.0 358 1.0 358 ZG-SF-26-361 155.0 157.0 147 2.0 294 ZG-SF-26-361 170.0 174.0 268 4.0 1,071 ZG-SF-TS-26-008A 31.0 31.5 220 0.5 110 ZG-SF-TS-26-008A 50.5 52.0 172 1.5 258 DZG-SF-25-702 58.3 59.7 1,553 1.4 2,174 DZG-SF-25-708 46.9 48.0 356 1.1 392 DZG-SF-25-727 0.0 1.7 108 1.7 183 DZG-SF-25-771 30.5 32.0 240 1.5 360 DZG-SF-25-773 26.0 27.5 388 1.5 582 DZG-SF-25-789 2.5 3.5 561 1.0 561 DZG-SF-25-789 18.5 21.0 760 2.5 1,901 DZG-SF-26-829 6.5 8.0 136 1.5 204 DZG-SF-26-871 72.0 73.5 288 1.5 432 DZG-SF-26-879 56.0 57.0 104 1.0 104 DZG-SF-26-884 81.0 82.1 212 1.1 233 DZG-SF-26-885 124.0 125.0 1,503 1.0 1,503 DZG-SF-26-886 45.5 46.0 364 0.5 182 DZG-SF-26-891 42.0 43.5 83 1.5 125 DZG-SF-26-895 56.5 57.5 206 1.0 206 DZG-SF-26-898 109.5 111.0 1,208 1.5 1,812 DZG-SF-26-899 31.0 32.0 384 1.0 384 DZG-SF-26-900 30.5 31.5 1,147 1.0 1,147 DZG-SF-26-904 30.0 33.0 111 3.0 333 DZG-SF-26-910 33.0 34.5 121 1.5 182 DZG-SF-26-912 95.0 96.5 291 1.5 436 DZG-SF-26-916 116.0 119.5 252 3.5 881 DZG-SF-26-916 138.0 139.0 79 1.0 79 DZG-SF-26-922 32.0 33.0 77 1.0 77 DZG-SF-26-922 37.0 42.0 229 5.0 1,144 DZG-SF-26-928 3.8 5.3 212 1.5 318 DZG-SF-26-933 75.0 76.0 759 1.0 759 DZG-SF-26-933 91.0 92.0 651 1.0 651 DZG-SF-26-943 1.0 1.8 93 0.8 74 DZG-SF-26-943 4.5 6.0 107 1.5 161 DZG-SF-26-943 7.5 9.0 106 1.5 159 DZG-SF-26-943 29.5 30.0 94 0.5 47 DZG-SF-26-943 34.5 36.0 874 1.5 1,311 DZG-SF-26-944 12.5 13.5 82 1.0 82 DZG-SF-26-944 42.3 43.5 141 1.2 169 DZG-SF-26-945 10.1 11.5 506 1.4 708 DZG-SF-26-945 16.0 19.5 3,501 3.5 12,254 Including 16.5 18.0 7,717 1.5 11,575 DZG-SF-26-945 21.0 22.5 101 1.5 152 DZG-SF-26-946 4.5 6.0 89 1.5 134 DZG-SF-26-946 81.5 83.0 290 1.5 435 DZG-SJ-CD-26-028 49.0 50.0 99 1.0 99 DZG-SJ-CD-26-028 51.0 52.0 123 1.0 123 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-155 0.0 13.0 783 13.0 10,180 ZG-RC-24-250 72.0 73.0 680 1.0 680 ZG-RC-24-354 2.0 13.0 501 11.0 5,512 Including 6.0 7.0 4,000 1.0 4,000 ZG-RC-24-421 0.0 3.0 143 3.0 428 ZG-RC-25-412 50.0 51.0 824 1.0 824 ZG-RC-26-1046 17.0 19.0 102 2.0 203 ZG-RC-26-1054 24.0 25.0 150 1.0 150 Underground T28 T28-26-1310 14.4 16.8 682 2.4 1,636 T28-26-1311 7.2 9.6 100 2.4 239 T28-26-1312 21.6 24.0 97 2.4 233 T28-26-1324 0.0 3.6 174 3.6 628 T28-26-1325 0.0 9.6 302 9.6 2,903 T28-26-1332 10.8 13.2 537 2.4 1,289 T28-26-1332 16.8 18.0 116 1.2 139 T28-26-1333 9.6 18.0 1,362 8.4 11,437 Including 9.6 13.2 2,873 3.6 10,344 T28-26-1334 9.6 16.8 260 7.2 1,872 T28-26-1334 24.0 26.4 4,770 2.4 11,448 T28-26-1335 13.2 15.6 1,603 2.4 3,846 T28-26-1357 18.0 19.2 77 1.2 92 T28-26-1358 16.8 24.0 450 7.2 3,242 T28-26-1361 21.6 24.0 151 2.4 362 T28-26-1382 0.0 1.2 151 1.2 181 T28-26-1389 9.6 13.2 88 3.6 318 T28-26-1392 0.0 4.8 267 4.8 1,282 T28-26-1401 7.2 15.6 258 8.4 2,164 Including 7.2 10.8 483 3.6 1,739 T28-26-1402 2.4 4.8 111 2.4 265 T28-26-1403 7.2 10.8 109 3.6 391 T28-26-1404 7.2 19.2 762 12.0 9,149 T28-26-1405 19.2 21.6 87 2.4 208 T28-26-1406 10.8 13.2 193 2.4 462 T28-26-1407 9.6 12.0 193 2.4 463 T28-26-1410 4.8 6.0 80 1.2 96 T28-26-1411 7.2 9.6 252 2.4 605 T28-26-1411 10.8 12.0 90 1.2 108 T28-26-1412 3.6 9.6 168 6.0 1,008 T28-26-1413 9.6 10.8 85 1.2 102 T28-26-1414 0.0 4.8 295 4.8 1,414 T28-26-1415 0.0 3.6 133 3.6 479 T28-26-1415 9.6 10.8 116 1.2 139 T28-26-1415 14.4 16.8 314 2.4 754 T28-26-1418 18.0 19.2 155 1.2 186 T28-26-1419 4.8 6.0 77 1.2 92 T28-26-1419 8.4 9.6 117 1.2 140 T28-26-1419 13.2 14.4 132 1.2 158 T28-26-1419 15.6 20.4 159 4.8 763 T28-26-1419 25.2 26.4 216 1.2 259 T28-26-1420 3.6 26.4 297 22.8 6,775 Including 3.6 14.4 382 10.8 4,128 T28-26-1422 10.8 12.0 95 1.2 114 T28-26-1425 19.2 21.6 114 2.4 272 T28-26-1441 18.0 25.2 403 7.2 2,898 Including 21.6 25.2 695 3.6 2,501 T28-26-1442 0.0 1.2 553 1.2 664 T28-26-1442 21.6 24.0 163 2.4 390 T28-26-1443 7.2 8.4 80 1.2 96 T28-26-1443 10.8 12.0 89 1.2 107 T28-26-1443 14.4 25.2 468 10.8 5,050 Including 14.4 16.8 1,168 2.4 2,802 T28-26-1444 13.2 15.6 90 2.4 216 T28-26-1444 19.2 22.8 271 3.6 974 T28-26-1447 7.2 18.0 232 10.8 2,506 Including 14.4 18.0 444 3.6 1,598 T28-26-1448 16.8 18.0 108 1.2 130 T28-26-1448 19.2 24.0 450 4.8 2,158 T28-26-1449 19.2 20.4 87 1.2 104 T28-26-1450 7.2 8.4 79 1.2 95 T28-26-1450 16.8 19.2 134 2.4 322 T28-26-1451 19.2 20.4 195 1.2 234 T28-26-1463 9.6 15.6 130 6.0 780 T28-26-1464 9.6 14.4 154 4.8 738 T28-26-1466 13.2 15.6 283 2.4 679 Underground YAK YAK-26-503 4.8 6.0 599 1.2 719 YAK-26-515 8.4 10.8 82 2.4 196 YAK-26-515 13.2 14.4 166 1.2 199 YAK-26-520 4.8 6.0 240 1.2 288 YAK-26-553 3.6 4.8 101 1.2 121 YAK-26-553 8.4 9.6 126 1.2 151 YAK-26-553 10.8 12.0 191 1.2 229 YAK-26-553 43.2 44.4 83 1.2 100 YAK-26-554 12.0 15.6 1,670 3.6 6,012 YAK-26-561 46.8 48.0 77 1.2 92 YAK-26-562 0.0 1.2 86 1.2 103 YAK-26-563 1.2 2.4 266 1.2 319 YAK-26-568 48.0 49.2 113 1.2 136 YAK-26-571 9.6 13.2 606 3.6 2,182 YAK-26-572 6.0 10.8 152 4.8 728 YAK-26-572 44.4 45.6 92 1.2 110 YAK-26-575 33.6 36.0 1,715 2.4 4,116 YAK-26-581 28.8 32.4 318 3.6 1,144

True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.

Appendix 2 - Drill Hole Coordinates of Zgounder Drill Hole with Significant Results

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Length (m) Surface DDH ZG-26-211 620442 3403648 2076 0 -75 564 Underground DDH ZG-SF-26-361 620832 3403979 1969 180 -86 216 ZG-SF-TS-26-008A 620529 3403908 1919 170 -63 74 DZG-SF-25-702 621211 3404043 2073 65 16 80 DZG-SF-25-708 621212 3404040 2072 98 -14 65 DZG-SF-25-727 620983 3404059 1969 5 36 65 DZG-SF-25-771 620554 3404007 1909 72 -30 100 DZG-SF-25-773 620554 3404007 1909 72 0 90 DZG-SF-25-789 620549 3404009 1908 338 -30 80 DZG-SF-26-829 621127 3404082 2020 27 22 60 DZG-SF-26-871 620700 3403985 1885 56 -6 150 DZG-SF-26-879 620918 3404096 1997 267 3 60 DZG-SF-26-884 620793 3404090 1937 268 0 135 DZG-SF-26-885 620793 3404088 1937 259 0 132 DZG-SF-26-886 620918 3404098 1996 289 -11 60 DZG-SF-26-891 620429 3404008 1945 323 2 150 DZG-SF-26-895 620437 3404006 1945 80 4 60 DZG-SF-26-898 620767 3404056 1912 83 0 150 DZG-SF-26-899 620766 3404057 1912 72 -10 150 DZG-SF-26-900 620766 3404057 1912 72 0 134 DZG-SF-26-904 620761 3404058 1912 330 0 150 DZG-SF-26-910 620759 3404054 1912 278 -10 150 DZG-SF-26-912 620801 3404090 1937 60 0 150 DZG-SF-26-916 620793 3404087 1937 259 -10 150 DZG-SF-26-922 620801 3404089 1937 97 -10 150 DZG-SF-26-928 621087 3404093 1973 109 -21 75 DZG-SF-26-933 621080 3404095 1973 298 -1 95 DZG-SF-26-943 621055 3404053 1941 330 0 150 DZG-SF-26-944 621054 3404052 1941 315 0 150 DZG-SF-26-945 621052 3404051 1941 299 0 150 DZG-SF-26-946 621080 3404095 1974 299 14 95 DZG-SJ-CD-26-028 621286 3404887 2205 135 -60 59 Surface RC ZG-RC-24-155 621245 3404121 2234 180 -72 124 ZG-RC-24-250 621158 3404095 2222 180 -70 74 ZG-RC-24-354 621033 3404068 2228 180 -70 80 ZG-RC-24-421 621033 3404093 2223 135 -70 50 ZG-RC-25-412 621052 3404094 2222 135 -70 55 ZG-RC-26-1046 621206 3404141 2201 135 -71 60 ZG-RC-26-1054 621187 3404125 2201 135 -70 50 Underground T28 T28-26-1310 621054 3404106 2027 82 10 26 T28-26-1311 621054 3404106 2027 82 25 26 T28-26-1312 621057 3404101 2027 99 13 26 T28-26-1324 620602 3403990 1909 183 12 26 T28-26-1325 620602 3403990 1909 179 21 25 T28-26-1332 620633 3403997 1909 68 9 23 T28-26-1333 620633 3403997 1910 68 21 22 T28-26-1334 620622 3404019 1910 120 8 26 T28-26-1335 620622 3404019 1910 120 20 26 T28-26-1357 620636 3404087 2000 360 14 26 T28-26-1358 620632 3404087 2001 348 19 26 T28-26-1361 620651 3404077 1998 219 5 26 T28-26-1382 620768 3404040 2023 358 15 25 T28-26-1389 620602 3404045 1910 136 9 19 T28-26-1392 620597 3404046 1910 338 9 12 T28-26-1401 620896 3404033 2002 67 5 26 T28-26-1402 620896 3404033 2002 85 20 26 T28-26-1403 620896 3404035 2002 58 5 26 T28-26-1404 620896 3404035 2002 58 20 24 T28-26-1405 620895 3404038 2002 46 5 26 T28-26-1406 620894 3404038 2002 40 20 25 T28-26-1407 620893 3404040 2002 30 5 19 T28-26-1410 620890 3404040 2003 358 20 12 T28-26-1411 620888 3404040 2003 325 5 26 T28-26-1412 620888 3404040 2003 323 20 26 T28-26-1413 620887 3404039 2002 308 5 13 T28-26-1414 620887 3404039 2003 311 20 26 T28-26-1415 620886 3404038 2002 319 5 17 T28-26-1418 620884 3404036 2003 271 20 26 T28-26-1419 620888 3404033 2002 255 5 26 T28-26-1420 620888 3404034 2002 256 20 26 T28-26-1422 620890 3404032 2002 230 20 19 T28-26-1425 620670 3404005 1910 66 5 25 T28-26-1441 620965 3404113 1995 271 5 25 T28-26-1442 620965 3404113 1995 271 13 24 T28-26-1443 620964 3404119 1995 273 6 25 T28-26-1444 620964 3404119 1995 268 11 25 T28-26-1447 620973 3404117 1995 94 10 26 T28-26-1448 620966 3404130 1995 92 7 24 T28-26-1449 620973 3404111 1995 92 16 26 T28-26-1450 620973 3404117 1995 91 17 22 T28-26-1451 620966 3404130 1995 90 21 26 T28-26-1463 620492 3404058 1909 253 10 22 T28-26-1464 620490 3404048 1911 255 5 23 T28-26-1466 620519 3404045 1910 122 20 26 Underground YAK YAK-26-503 620401 3404064 1956 268 11 50 YAK-26-515 620424 3404105 1955 108 28 31 YAK-26-520 620384 3404089 1954 278 10 50 YAK-26-553 620888 3404131 2023 290 5 49 YAK-26-554 620891 3404136 2023 302 5 50 YAK-26-561 620903 3404135 2023 103 5 50 YAK-26-562 620897 3404130 2023 110 5 50 YAK-26-563 620897 3404130 2023 110 22 50 YAK-26-568 620900 3404140 2023 5 15 50 YAK-26-571 620891 3404136 2023 302 15 50 YAK-26-572 620888 3404131 2023 290 15 49 YAK-26-575 621081 3404068 2028 121 6 36 YAK-26-581 621081 3404075 2028 72 19 32

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