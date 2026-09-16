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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.09.2026 13:10 Uhr
254 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Asset Tokenization: Asset Managers Can Meet Digital-Native Demand Without Tokenizing Their Funds

Research traces demand from DAO treasuries, digital-dollar reserves and onchain credit allocations

Asset Tokenization Institutional Tokenization Intelligence connects assets and market signals.

HELSINKI, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research into asset tokenization identifies digitally native customers investing in conventional fund shares, alongside separate firms issuing tokens linked to established funds. Managers can therefore serve some demand without issuing tokens or handling onchain distribution.

AssetTokenization.com analyzed more than 500 public announcements and reports. Of these, 71.4% described existing or planned products and services without explaining how work changed. Only 8.3% explained how they performed a financial task differently. Just 2.2% described changed work embedded in regular operations.

The clearest examples were removing recurring manual transfers and integrating separate administration functions.

The research also found:

  • Treasury, reserve and credit needs bring business to investment managers. DAO treasuries invested their balances, digital-dollar reserves held fund investments, and onchain credit allocators invested in credit funds. Managers need to know who chooses the investment, how the buyer accesses the fund, and the required liquidity, including sale and redemption timing.
  • Exposure to the same fund can carry different investor rights. Investors may own fund shares directly or hold another firm's token linked to those shares. Across the full review, distribution-related developments appeared in 29.9% of sources, including announced arrangements and available services.
  • Services added after launch can make investments usable as collateral or provide another way to sell them. Holders may keep earning income while using their investments as collateral, or sell their holdings to a separate buyer for digital dollars. Conventional securities already support these functions. Tokenization's benefit depends on where collateral is accepted, how it moves and when funding is available.

"Launching a token is just the start of the journey," said Anniina Saari, Founder and CEO of AssetTokenization.com. "We need to share publicly what changed and the benefits achieved. Tokenization depends on firms working together. Sharing those lessons would help other institutions assess where they can participate and help the whole industry learn from experience."

The research accompanies the launch of AssetTokenization.com's Intelligence Portal, which connects tokenized assets with the institutions, platforms and market developments that shape their use.

Read the research: Where Is the Value in Tokenization? Evidence From Systematic Research

About AssetTokenization.com

AssetTokenization.com provides tokenization intelligence, independent research and advisory support to financial institutions.

Media contact

Anniina Saari
Founder and researcher (Dr. Sc. (Tech))

anniina@assettokenization.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/890279c4-2325-45d3-8495-825cf2d45d27


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.