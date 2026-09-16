Asset Tokenization: Asset Managers Can Meet Digital-Native Demand Without Tokenizing Their Funds

Research traces demand from DAO treasuries, digital-dollar reserves and onchain credit allocations





HELSINKI, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research into asset tokenization identifies digitally native customers investing in conventional fund shares, alongside separate firms issuing tokens linked to established funds. Managers can therefore serve some demand without issuing tokens or handling onchain distribution.

AssetTokenization.com analyzed more than 500 public announcements and reports. Of these, 71.4% described existing or planned products and services without explaining how work changed. Only 8.3% explained how they performed a financial task differently. Just 2.2% described changed work embedded in regular operations.

The clearest examples were removing recurring manual transfers and integrating separate administration functions.



The research also found:

Treasury, reserve and credit needs bring business to investment managers. DAO treasuries invested their balances, digital-dollar reserves held fund investments, and onchain credit allocators invested in credit funds. Managers need to know who chooses the investment, how the buyer accesses the fund, and the required liquidity, including sale and redemption timing.



DAO treasuries invested their balances, digital-dollar reserves held fund investments, and onchain credit allocators invested in credit funds. Managers need to know who chooses the investment, how the buyer accesses the fund, and the required liquidity, including sale and redemption timing. Exposure to the same fund can carry different investor rights. Investors may own fund shares directly or hold another firm's token linked to those shares. Across the full review, distribution-related developments appeared in 29.9% of sources, including announced arrangements and available services.



Investors may own fund shares directly or hold another firm's token linked to those shares. Across the full review, distribution-related developments appeared in 29.9% of sources, including announced arrangements and available services. Services added after launch can make investments usable as collateral or provide another way to sell them. Holders may keep earning income while using their investments as collateral, or sell their holdings to a separate buyer for digital dollars. Conventional securities already support these functions. Tokenization's benefit depends on where collateral is accepted, how it moves and when funding is available.



"Launching a token is just the start of the journey," said Anniina Saari, Founder and CEO of AssetTokenization.com. "We need to share publicly what changed and the benefits achieved. Tokenization depends on firms working together. Sharing those lessons would help other institutions assess where they can participate and help the whole industry learn from experience."

The research accompanies the launch of AssetTokenization.com's Intelligence Portal, which connects tokenized assets with the institutions, platforms and market developments that shape their use.

Read the research: Where Is the Value in Tokenization? Evidence From Systematic Research



About AssetTokenization.com

AssetTokenization.com provides tokenization intelligence, independent research and advisory support to financial institutions.



Media contact

Anniina Saari

Founder and researcher (Dr. Sc. (Tech))

anniina@assettokenization.com

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