AAVantgarde to Showcase Clinical Progress in Usher 1B and Stargardt Disease at EURetina 2026

MILAN, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAVantgarde Bio (AAVantgarde), the clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines for inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) using its proprietary dual-AAV technology, today announced upcoming presentations at the 26th European Society of Retina Specialists (EURETINA) Annual Congress, taking place in Vienna from 1-4 October 2026. The company will present updated clinical data from the LUCE-1 Phase 1/2 study in Usher syndrome type 1B (USH1B), alongside preclinical data and the Phase 1/2 CELESTE study design in Stargardt disease. AAVantgarde will also present at the Ophthalmology Futures Forum (OFF) in Vienna on 30 September 2026.

The oral presentation of data from the LUCE-1 Phase 1/2 study builds on findings previously presented at EURetina 2025 and ARVO 2026. This presentation will be delivered by LUCE-1 Principal Investigator, Professor Francesca Simonelli, Head of the Ophthalmology Unit at the University Hospital of Campania "Luigi Vanvitelli" in Naples. LUCE-1 is designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a single sub-retinal administration of AAVB-081, AAVantgarde's dual hybrid AAV-based gene therapy, in patients with retinitis pigmentosa associated with Usher syndrome type 1B caused by mutations in the MYO7A gene.

This LUCE-1 presentation has also been shortlisted for the 2026 August Deutman Award for Best Free Paper, which recognises the best Free Paper presented at the EURETINA Annual Congress. The 2026 award winner will be announced during the EURETINA Opening Ceremony on October 1, 2026, in Vienna.

Professor Paulo Eduardo Stanga, Professor of Ophthalmology at the UCL Institute of Ophthalmology and Founder & Chief Medical Officer of The Retina Clinic London, will present AAVB-039, AAVantgarde's dual AAV gene therapy programme for patients with Stargardt disease (STGD1). The presentation will include preclinical data supporting AAVB-039 and an overview of the CELESTE Phase 1/2 clinical study design, providing an update on the programme's progression towards clinical development.

Oral Presentations details :

Abstract Title: Preliminary Findings from the LUCE-1 Phase 1/2 Study: Single Sub-Retinal Administration of Dual AAV Gene Therapy, AAVB-081, for Usher Syndrome Type 1B (USH1B) Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)





Presenter: Prof. Francesca Simonelli

Session Title: Free Paper 47 - Inherited Retinal Disease

Session Date/Time: October 4, 2026, from 13:00 to 13:20 h CEST

Location: Free Paper Forum 2

Abstract Title: AAVB-039: A dual AAV8.ABCA4 gene therapy for patients with Stargardt's disease (STGD1)





Presenter: Prof. Paulo Eduardo Stanga

Session Title: Free Paper 45 - Inherited Retinal Disease

Session Date/Time: October 4, 2026, from 12:00 to 12:06 h CEST

Location: Free Paper Forum 2

AAVantgarde will also be available for partnering and scientific discussions throughout the congress.

About AAVantgarde

AAVantgarde is a clinical stage, biotechnology company advancing best-in-class therapies for patients with inherited retinal diseases. The company's lead programs target Stargardt disease and retinitis pigmentosa due to Usher syndrome type 1B, two severe, inherited retinal diseases with no approved treatments. With a strong foundation in translational science and a commitment to clinical excellence, AAVantgarde is working to bring transformative therapies to patients. For more information, please visit: www.aavantgarde.com

Media Contact:

Barnaby Pickering - Director, 59 North Communications

Barnaby.Pickering@59north.bio