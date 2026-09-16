Eclipse Air Charter celebrates 10th anniversary as private jet charter market heads towards US$48 billion

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Air Charter is marking its 10th anniversary as the global jet charter market enters a new period of growth, with the sector projected to reach nearly US$50 billion by 2034.

Fortune Business Insights estimates the global market at US$27.88 billion in 2026 and projects it will reach US$48.19 billion by 2034, representing annualized growth of 7.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, the Canadian business jet market was valued at approximately US$4.39 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$7.05 billion by 2029, representing compound annual growth of 6.1 per cent, according to MarketsandMarkets.

And even as artificial intelligence reshapes workplaces across industries, business aviation is still showing a strong demand for people power. CAE's 2025 Aviation Talent Forecast estimates the sector will need 102,000 new professionals worldwide by 2034, including 33,000 pilots and 69,000 aircraft maintenance technicians.

Eclipse founder and Managing Director Yasmin Alam launched the private jet charter company in 2016 as an entrepreneur with a new perspective in a traditional and established industry. Since then, the Toronto-founded company has arranged over 2,900 flights and plans to continue global expansion whilst maintaining its Canadian roots.

"Looking back at the last decade, it's incredible to see how both Eclipse and the business aviation industry have evolved," says Alam. "Ten years ago, private aviation was viewed as a luxury service for a select few. Since then, the industry has transformed."

Alam points to the pandemic as a catalyst for the adoption of private aviation, noting it introduced an entirely new generation of travellers seeking flexibility, time efficiency and privacy.

Throughout that journey, Eclipse's focus has remained the same: providing our clients with exceptional service, trusted expertise and access to private aviation wherever in the world they need to go.

"We've seen a new generation of clients entering private aviation who aren't necessarily interested in aircraft ownership," says Alam. "They want access when they need it, the flexibility to choose the right aircraft for each trip and a service that fits around their lives and businesses."

Through on-demand charter, the aircraft can be matched to the trip rather than the traveller being tied to one jet or program. That model is also resonating with a younger generation of private aviation clients, who are entering the market alongside its traditional base of travellers.

As Eclipse enters its second decade, the company plans to continue growing its Canadian operations while expanding its international presence.

About Eclipse Air Charter

Eclipse Air Charter is an on-demand private aircraft charter company with offices in Toronto, New York and London. With no long-term commitment, membership fees, acquisition costs or management charges, Eclipse Air Charter works with corporate and individual clients worldwide. Global Reach. Personal Service.

RELATED LINKS

www.eclipseaircharter.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eclipse-air-charter-celebrates-10th-anniversary-as-private-jet-charter-market-heads-towards-us48-billion-302879778.html