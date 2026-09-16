Amos Food Group: 2026 Amos International Candy Festival Celebrates Sweet Innovation for Happiness & Health

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 Amos International Candy Festival brought together distributors, creators, industry leaders and partners from nearly 50 countries for three days of celebration, innovation and exchange in Shenzhen, a global innovation hub known as "China's Silicon Valley" and host city of the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in November.

For more than 20 years, Amos Food Group has explored new possibilities in confectionery with two defining roles: a Global Sweet Innovator in joy and health, continuously reimagining what sweetness can be, and a Sweet Messenger to the World, using sweetness to connect people, cultures and communities. The festival brought these identities to life through consumer experiences, industry dialogue, product innovation, global collaboration and social impact.

Amos International Candy Carnival: Turning Innovation into Experience

The festival opened with the Amos International Candy Carnival, which transformed Shenzhen Talent Park into a playful candy world, featuring interactive experiences from AMOS and Biobor, performances, character parades and creative installations. Mr. Amos Ma, Founder and CEO of Amos Food Group, officially announced the opening of the Festival. A spectacular drone show illuminated the skyline with candy-inspired imagery and the message "Amos Treats the World to Sweets in Shenzhen" . The carnival invited consumers and citizens to experience confectionery through taste, play, creativity and shared moments. It also reflected a broader ambition to develop the Amos International Candy Festival into a recurring city-level cultural IP, bringing together candy, creativity and global communities.

World Candy Forum: Exploring the Future of Happiness and Health

The World Candy Forum brought together international voices and insights across science, market intelligence, confectionery, nutrition and retail to explore the future of the industry around two enduring consumer needs: Happiness and Health.

Insights from NielsenIQ and Innova Market Insights highlighted evolving global market and consumer trends. Notable speakers included Audra Vogler, Vice President of NCSA; Olivier De Salmiech, APAC Nutrition Vice President at Kerry; Tony Jacobs, Chairman and CEO of Bazooka Candy Brands; and Nobel Laureate Professor Aaron Ciechanover. Together with other global leaders from retail, IP and academia, their diverse perspectives explored how Happiness and Health can shape the next chapter of the global confectionery industry.

The forum also introduced the "Double H Global Sweet Value Co-Creation" initiative, calling for deeper product innovation, stronger quality standards, industry collaboration and sustainable growth-extending Amos's role as a Sweet Innovator from product creation to value co-creation across the global confectionery ecosystem.

Global Distributor Conference: Innovation Meets Growth

At the Global Distributor Conference, Amos Ma introduced Amos Food Group's long-term sustainable innovation mechanism and ecosystem, outlining five core innovation methodologies: Six-Senses Innovation, Scenario Innovation, Cross-border Innovation, AI Innovation, and Functional Nutrition Innovation. Elaine Wu, Executive Vice President of Amos Food Group, unveiled new global products across AMOS creative candy and Biobor nutritional gummies. Among the new AMOS launches were To-yah Doodle Egg, combining candy with creative play, and ZestPuck, designed around adventurous flavor experiences, alongside many other new items. Meanwhile, Biobor introduced its latest nutritional innovations and its brand positioning, "Sweet Nutrition for Families Worldwide."

Renowned media personality Yang Lan joined Amos Ma and other industry leaders for a panel on innovation, globalization and long-term brand building. The conference also highlighted the company's global brand-building vision. Through "Amos Treats the World to Sweets", Amos is connecting with consumers worldwide through retail, creators, music, sports and cultural experiences-bringing its role as a Sweet Messenger to the World to life.

From Sweet Connections to Positive Impact

The Sweet Messenger mission also extends to social responsibility. During the festival, Amos announced a partnership with the Yao Foundation, led by former NBA superstar Yao Ming, to launch the "Sweet Ambassadors" Youth Basketball Development Program, supporting sports and development opportunities for young people in underserved rural communities.

The initiative builds on Amos's broader commitment to social responsibility, such as supporting children with disabilities and impairments and extending care to international refugee children through candy donations. The company also received the Sino-European Corporate ESG Best Practice Award in 2025. Together, these efforts give deeper meaning to "Amos Treats the World to Sweets": sweetness is not only something to enjoy, but something to share.

A Sweeter Future, Together

From consumer experiences and industry dialogue to global product launches, brand building and social impact, the festival showed the two roles Amos seeks to play in the world: a Sweet Innovator that keeps reimagining candy, and a Sweet Messenger that connects people through sweetness.

Looking ahead, Amos will continue to innovate across Happiness and Health, strengthen partnerships worldwide, and bring more joyful, meaningful sweet moments to consumers and communities around the world.

About Amos Food Group

Founded in 2004, Amos Food Group is a global confectionery company with integrated manufacturing, R&D and brand-management capabilities, reaching consumers in more than 80 markets worldwide.

Its portfolio is built around Happiness and Health, represented by AMOS innovative candy, including Peelerz, 4D Gummies and TastySounds, as well as Biobor nutritional gummies.

Ranked No. 48 on Candy Industry's 2026 Global Top 100 Candy Companies list, the company continues to bring innovative, joyful and meaningful sweet experiences to consumers worldwide.

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