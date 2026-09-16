Fenixlight Limited: Fenix Signed Athlete Jiaju Zhao Wins TOR330 & Breaks Course Record at Tor des Géants

In a landmark performance at the 2026 Tor des Géants, Fenix signed athlete Jiaju Zhao crossed the finish line first in the TOR330 category, stopping the clock at an extraordinary 65 hours, 55 minutes and 22 seconds - smashing the previous course record and etching his name into ultrarunning history.

SHENZHEN, CN / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Widely regarded as one of the world's most brutal ultra-trail events, the Tor des Géants stretches 330 kilometers across the Italian Alps with over 24,000 meters of cumulative elevation gain. For more than five days and five nights, runners battle relentless mountain terrain, relentless weather, and the extremes of self-navigated exhaustion. It is a trial where endurance, mental fortitude, and equipment reliability are pushed to the absolute limit.

In his autobiography "Keep Running", Zhao recounts his formative years. Around 2014, he worked as a food delivery rider in Hangzhou, choosing to run rather than cycle to deliver orders, turning the job into paid long-distance training. After leaving school young and holding jobs such as security guard, he poured his relentless grit into trail running. From 2017, he rose rapidly in 100km ultra events. Highlights include being the first Chinese winner of Spartan Race Super in 2018, setting a new Jiangnan 100-Mile record in 2020, claiming the Mount Fuji Ultra Marathon title as the first Chinese male champion in 2023, and in July 2026, securing his fourth Chongli 168 Ultra win while breaking his own course record.

Through the long, dark alpine nights, Fenix headlamps delivered uncompromising illumination, guiding Zhao along unmarked ridges and technical descents while letting him hold his rhythm and focus on pushing forward.

Looking ahead, Fenix will continue to support more challengers in their pursuit of the limit. Because every breakthrough deserves to be lit.

SOURCE: Fenixlight Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/fenix-signed-athlete-jiaju-zhao-wins-tor330-and-breaks-course-record-a-1221527