Everway Appoints Rick Medlock as Chairman

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everway, the global education and workplace technology company, today announced the appointment of Rick Medlock as Chairman of the Board.

Everway has been an investment since 2020 for Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, and Medlock's appointment comes as Everway enters a new phase of growth following the acquisitions of TeachTown, SpedTrack, Matchware and Embrace Education. The company now serves a growing global customer base across K-12, higher education and the workplace through its unified platform of education and workforce solutions.

Medlock is a seasoned Non-Executive Director and strategic advisor with a distinguished track record of leadership across public markets and private equity-backed businesses, particularly in technology and business services. He joins Everway as the company builds on the momentum of its recent acquisitions and as it sets out to become the market leader in education and workplace technology for people with diverse learning needs. Medlock's appointment follows the appointment of Jill Popelka as Chief Executive Officer in July and brings additional deep board-level experience to support Everway's next phase of growth. Everway founder and current Chairman, Martin McKay, will move into the role of Vice Chairman, continuing to bring his deep knowledge of the company and the market to the Board.

Medlock brings more than 30 years of experience leading large international technology companies, most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Worldpay until its merger with Vantiv Inc., having joined from Misys where he also served as CFO, and prior roles as CFO of Inmarsat plc (2004-2013) and NDS Group plc. Rick has extensive experience growing and transforming businesses under private equity ownership, and has led three IPOs in the US and UK - including Worldpay's own listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2015 - alongside numerous exits and acquisitions and disposals. He has previously served on the board of listed companies including Deliveroo, Smith+Nephew, Datatec, Sophos, Edwards Vacuum and Thus plc. Medlock also currently chairs Agilio Software, a healthcare services software company as well as the Advisory Board of STJ Advisors, and advises SilverTree Equity. He is a qualified chartered accountant and holds a master's degree in economics from the University of Cambridge.

Rick Medlock, Chair of the Everway Board said: "I'm delighted to be joining Everway at such a pivotal moment in its journey. This is a company with a clear and compelling mission, a strong product set, and growing market positions across the world. I look forward to working with Jill, the Board and the wider Everway team as they build on what has already been achieved and extend Everway's impact for the educators, learners and employees who rely on its technology every day."

Sacha Oshry, Partner at Five Arrows, added: "We are delighted to welcome Rick to the Board of Everway: he brings exactly the depth of governance and strategic experience Everway needs as it consolidates its product portfolio and builds on its market-leading position. He has an outstanding record of chairing and advising technology and business services companies through periods of significant growth and transformation, both in public markets and under private equity ownership - including prior experience with Five Arrows. Rick brings highly complementary skills to what is already a strong Board and we look forward to working alongside him to help deliver Everway's future success."

About Everway

Everway is a global education and workplace technology company formed through the merger of Texthelp and n2y. The company provides solutions that help millions of learners, students, and employees understand and be understood - enabling fuller participation in education, work, and life. Everway's solutions span literacy support, special education, workplace productivity and accessibility across K-12, higher education, and enterprise markets.

www.everway.com

About Five Arrows

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and has €34 billion in assets under management*, with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Luxembourg. With over €13 billion of assets under management, the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on investing in companies with strong management teams; business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics; and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to healthcare, data and software, and technology-enabled business services.

*As at June 2026

Media contact

Niamh Fox

Chief Marketing Officer

Everway

n.fox@everway.com

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