Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: Simplilearn and Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science Executive Education Launch Program to Advance LLM and Multi-Agent Systems Skills

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the global digital upskilling platform, along with Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science Executive Education, has launched Build With LLMs: From Context Engineering to Multi-Agent Systems, an 8-week live online program designed to help technical professionals develop the skills to build modern LLM-powered applications and multi-agent systems.

As organizations move from experimenting with generative AI to deploying it across products, platforms, and workflows, the skills required to work with AI are evolving. Effective prompting is only one part of the equation. Building reliable AI applications increasingly requires professionals who can engineer context, ground models in trusted information, connect them to external tools, orchestrate agents, and evaluate systems for reliability and security.

The demand for these capabilities is already taking shape. According to Deloitte's 2026 State of AI report, nearly three in four companies (74%) expect to use multi-agent systems at least moderately within the next two years, while 85% expect to customize AI agents to fit the unique needs of their businesses. As organizations expand their use of multi-agent systems, the ability to engineer systems that can reason, retrieve information, use tools, coordinate tasks, and operate reliably is becoming increasingly important.

The new program reflects this shift. Developed and delivered by Carnegie Mellon University faculty, it takes learners through a structured progression from LLM foundations and context engineering to reasoning, Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), tool calling, Model Context Protocol (MCP), multi-agent system design, AI reliability and security. Through weekly live online sessions, hands-on projects, case studies, and capstone projects, learners apply these concepts to building and evaluating LLM-powered systems.

Commenting on the program, Krishna Kumar, Founder and CEO, Simplilearn, said, "As AI moves from experimentation into real-world applications, the next opportunity lies not simply in using AI, but in building systems that can deliver meaningful outcomes reliably and securely. Through our partnership with Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science Executive & Professional Education, we are bringing together research-informed learning and hands-on engineering to help technical professionals develop the capabilities needed to build the next generation of LLM-powered applications."

The program is designed around hands-on practice. Learners will work with technologies and frameworks including Model Context Protocol, LangChain, LangGraph, CrewAI, OpenAI, Hugging Face, GitHub, and others. Course-end projects include an MCP-powered order assistant with human approval, a multi-agent RFP response system, and a secure AI copilot tested through red-teaming. The program also includes four capstone projects focused on real-world applications such as secure RAG-powered agents, AI assistants for small-business support, AI-powered IT and HR helpdesks, and campus policy support.

Ram Konduru, Director Executive & Professional Education, Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science, said, "The program is designed for software engineers, machine learning engineers, AI practitioners, data scientists and analysts, and technical product leaders seeking to build expertise in modern LLM applications.

Learners are expected to have working knowledge of Python and machine learning fundamentals. Upon successful completion, learners will receive a verified digital certificate of completion from Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science Executive & Professional Education."

About Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science Executive Education

At Carnegie Mellon University School of Computer Science Executive Education, we provide the skills and tools necessary to solve real-world technical problems by equipping the next generation of technology leaders with the experience, insights, and novel solutions developed by our community of computer science experts. From custom training programs to online individualized learning, our cutting-edge programming - backed by faculty who pioneered the field - takes your skill set to the next level, giving you the tools to tackle your organization's next technological challenge.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 15 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

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