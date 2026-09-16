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PR Newswire
16.09.2026 13:30 Uhr
150 Leser
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3DGS Becomes the New Standard for Media Production at IBC 2026: XGRIDS Leads the Charge from Innovation to Real-World Pipeline

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During IBC 2026 at RAI Amsterdam, XGRIDS, the spatial intelligence company, is showing how production teams put photoreal locations into virtual production and live broadcast. Media and media-technology professionals from Europe and North America are walking a site scan into Unreal Engine using 3D Gaussian Splatting.

From Captured Reality to Live Production

In media and virtual production, turning physical locations into digital environments has traditionally required time-consuming reconstruction. XGRIDS makes the process more direct with spatial scanners such as Lixel K2 and spatial cameras such as PortalCam, which capture spatial detail and visual information for local processing in Lixel CyberColor (LCC). The resulting 3DGS environments can be brought into Unreal Engine through the XGRIDS LCC Plugin for UE, creating a streamlined path from physical locations to digital production.

At the IBC session, CM Fey, Product Manager at XGRIDS, showed how this workflow can fit into real production pipelines, moving a captured environment beyond reconstruction and into creative use. Once brought into the production environment, a photorealistic, navigable 3DGS scene can serve as a basis for scene composition, camera blocking, XR and ICVFX. Rather than treating spatial capture as a one-off visualization step, the workflow turns a physical location into a digital production asset that can be revisited and adapted across different creative needs.

The workflow also supports major production platforms including Pixotope, Aximmetry, Disguise and nDisplay. The following day, filmmaker and VFX supervisor Amir Ovadia Steklov presented "3DGS in Film Production," showing how he captured a spaceship film set with PortalCam and incorporated the resulting 3DGS environment into a cinematic VFX workflow.

A 3DGS Workflow Already on Air

The approach is already being applied across media and entertainment. PortalCam won four categories at the 2026 NAB Show Product of the Year Awards, while South Korea's SBS integrated 3DGS and XR into live news through the LCC Plugin for Unreal Engine and Pixotope. XGRIDS also showcased LCC Scan, bringing local, on-device 3DGS creation to iPhone for capturing people, objects and spaces as interactive 3D content.

As spatial capture becomes more accessible, real-world environments can move more easily from physical sites into digital workflows. XGRIDS is helping bridge the physical and digital worlds, opening up new possibilities for how reality is captured, represented and used.

Nicole Nian
media@xgrids.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/3dgs-becomes-the-new-standard-for-media-production-at-ibc-2026-xgrids-leads-the-charge-from-innovation-to-real-world-pipeline-302880535.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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