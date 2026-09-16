Calian Group Ltd.: Calian and SkyFall sign strategic agreement to advance drone-enabled defence training and operational readiness

Following last week's signing of the declaration for a 100-Year Partnership and the Joint Declaration on Enhancement of the Defence and Security Cooperation between Ukraine and Canada, Calian and SkyFall are building on renewed defence cooperation to advance allied unmanned systems training and operational readiness.

OTTAWA, Ontario, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space and other critical infrastructure sectors, and SkyFall, a leading Ukrainian technology and defence company specializing in the development and large-scale production of high-performance unmanned systems, today announced a strategic partnership to advance unmanned systems training and operational readiness for Canada, the United Kingdom (UK), NATO and allied forces.

The partnership will bring together SkyFall Academy, a training centre certified by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine with specialized capabilities in unmanned systems training, and Calian's global capabilities in military training, education, simulation and mission readiness backed by more than four decades of experience designing and delivering complex training programs for the Canadian Armed Forces, the British Army, NATO and allied forces.

Through the partnership, SkyFall and Calian will jointly develop and deliver unmanned systems training and education programs for the armed forces of Canada and the United Kingdom, NATO members and allied nations. The collaboration will facilitate a two-way exchange of experience. SkyFall will contribute its technological, operational and training capabilities while Calian will apply its expertise in designing, integrating and delivering international military training, simulation and large-scale readiness programs within NATO-aligned frameworks. Together, these capabilities will help ensure that training programs reflect current operational realities and rapidly evolving unmanned technologies.

The collaboration will also support the international expansion of SkyFall Academy and its capacity to deliver specialized training to military personnel, instructors and technical specialists in partner countries. For Calian, the partnership will strengthen its global defence training portfolio by integrating current operational knowledge of unmanned systems into its training, simulation and mission-readiness solutions. Together, these efforts will contribute to closer interoperability between Ukraine, NATO and allied forces.

SkyFall Academy has trained more than 30,000 Ukrainian military personnel over the past three years. Over more than four decades, Calian has trained more than 300,000 personnel in support of the Canadian Armed Forces, the British Army, NATO and allied forces.

"Ukraine has demonstrated the speed at which unmanned systems, tactics and countermeasures can evolve in modern conflict," said Patrick Houston, CEO, Calian. "As a long-standing training partner to the Canadian Armed Forces and a provider of training support to the British Army, NATO and allied forces, our responsibility is to ensure the training expertise we bring continues to evolve with the operational environment. Learning directly from SkyFall's experience in Ukraine will strengthen the expertise of our instructors and help ensure military personnel are prepared for the realities of modern operations."

"This partnership brings together complementary capabilities," said Mykola Makovieiev, Director of SkyFall. "We combine in-house research and development, engineering, large-scale manufacturing and specialized training, while Calian brings more than 40 years of military training experience and an established international training infrastructure. Together, we will develop joint programs designed to keep pace with the rapidly evolving role of unmanned technologies in modern warfare. For Ukraine, this partnership expands access to NATO-aligned training standards and allied infrastructure, strengthens interoperability with partner nations and supports the deeper integration of Ukrainian technological and training capabilities into the global defence ecosystem."

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian's solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media inquiries:

media@calian.com

613-599-8600

Investor Relations inquiries:

ir@calian.com

About SkyFall

As a developer and large-scale manufacturer of unmanned systems, SkyFall operates across the entire technology lifecycle, combining in-house R&D and engineering with production at scale, operational use, continuous product improvement and specialized training. This integrated approach also underpins the training programs delivered through SkyFall Academy.

Key products in SkyFall's portfolio include the Vampire heavy bomber, Shrike FPV drones, the P1-SUN interceptor, deep-strike, mid-strike and short-strike unmanned systems, communications systems and critical components. These systems are deployed at scale by Ukraine's Defence Forces and have demonstrated their effectiveness in complex and contested environments. SkyFall systems have helped Ukrainian defenders neutralize enemy personnel and destroy tens of billions of dollars' worth of enemy equipment.

Media inquiries:

External Relations and Communications Department

media@skyfall.ua

SkyFall on X:

https://x.com/skyfallua