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PR Newswire
16.09.2026 13:36 Uhr
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Consello Named Official Supporter of the 2027 Ryder Cup

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consello, the leading global advisory and investing platform, today announced an agreement with The European Tour to become an Official Supporter of the 2027 Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland.

The 2027 Ryder Cup returns to Ireland for the first time since 2006. As a gateway to Europe and a hub for hundreds of the world's largest companies, the island of Ireland is an important location for business activity and for Consello, with offices in Dublin, Limerick, and Belfast.

The firm already has close ties to the Ryder Cup. Consello Ambassador and recent winner of the 2026 Amgen Irish Open, Shane Lowry, a three-time Ryder Cup veteran, memorably retained the Ryder Cup for Europe with an iconic winning putt on the 18th green at Bethpage in 2025. In addition, Consello Advisor, Paul McGinley, captained Europe to victory at Gleneagles in 2014 and holed the winning putt as a player at The Belfry in 2002.

Consello Founder, Chairman, and CEO, Declan Kelly said, "The upcoming 100th anniversary of the Ryder Cup is a major milestone for one of the greatest occasions in all of sport. The tournament is a natural fit for Consello given our strong association with leadership, excellence, teamwork, and sports. The Ryder Cup's return to Ireland has special meaning for all of us who were born on the island of Ireland and love golf, and we are delighted to be partnering with The European Tour for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend at Adare Manor."

Chief Executive Officer at the European Tour Group and Ryder Cup Europe, Guy Kinnings said, "We are delighted to welcome Consello as an Official Supporter of the Ryder Cup. We have had a long association with Declan and his team. Consello's global perspective, commitment to excellence, and deep engagement with sport make it a natural partner for this event. We look forward to working together as we build toward what will be a memorable Ryder Cup at Adare Manor in 2027."

About Consello

Consello is an Advisory and Investing Platform with offices in New York, Miami, Atlanta, Dublin, Belfast, London, Brussels, and Abu Dhabi.

Consello's distinct advisory practices provide the complete strategic counsel today's leaders need to grow and transform their organizations. Consello's advisory expertise spans Corporate Advisory; M&A; Management Consulting; Talent; and Sports and Entertainment. Dedicated teams operate in each practice, led by a leadership group with deep operational experience across industries, business growth stages and market cycles and with an expansive set of global corporate relationships.

Consello's investment business, Consello Capital, identifies high-potential mid-market companies and invests capital and expertise to transform their growth.

Consello Media Inquiries
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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/consello-named-official-supporter-of-the-2027-ryder-cup-302880537.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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