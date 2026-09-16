St. George's, Newfoundland and Labrador--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQX: SALQF) (FSE: 9D00) ("Atlas Salt" or the "Company") is pleased to acknowledge its inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus and attendance at the Welcome Reception on September 13, 2026, at the invitation of the Government of Canada, PSP Investments, and CPP Investments.

The Canada Investment Summit (the "Summit") represented a first-of-its-kind national investment forum hosted by the Prime Minister of Canada in partnership with CPP Investments and PSP Investments. The event brought together leading global investors, Canadian executives, institutional capital providers, and public sector leaders to accelerate investment into Canada and showcase some of the country's most compelling growth opportunities. Having taken place in Toronto on September 14 and 15, 2026, the Summit focused on mobilizing long-term capital, advancing strategic projects, strengthening supply chains, and supporting economic growth across Canada.

Atlas Salt's inclusion in the official Summit Prospectus positioned the Great Atlantic Salt Project (the "Project") alongside a select group of strategic Canadian investment opportunities presented directly to international investors, while its invitation to the Summit's Welcome Reception provided a unique opportunity to engage directly with senior government officials, institutional investors, and global capital partners. This recognition offers several strategic implications, including:

Enhanced Government Recognition: Reinforces Atlas Salt's growing profile as a compelling and nationally significant Canadian development project.

Expanded Investor Exposure: Increases visibility among leading global institutional investors, infrastructure funds, pension plans, lenders, and strategic partners actively seeking long-term investments in Canada.

Project Financing Support: This enhanced visibility comes as Atlas Salt advances its project financing efforts following the announcement of more than C$300 million in non-binding financing interest, further strengthening engagement with prospective capital providers and funding partners.

Nolan Peterson, CEO of Atlas Salt, commented:

"We are honoured that the Great Atlantic Salt Project has been recognized through the Canada Investment Summit and are grateful for Prime Minster Mark Carney and the Government of Canada's commitment to championing investment, economic growth, and nation-building projects to a global audience. We extend our thanks to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for its ongoing support, including nominating our project for inclusion in the Canada Investment Summit Prospectus and advocating on its behalf during the Summit.

The Summit highlighted the opportunity for both International and Canadian sources of long-term capital to participate in the development of strategic projects, recognizing that strong domestic engagement can serve as a powerful signal in attracting broader investment from around the world.

As we advance toward a full construction financing package, the Summit and associated events provided a platform to showcase the Great Atlantic Salt Project as we engaged with leading institutional financial partners and government stakeholders from Canada and around the world. This recognition reflects the growing importance of the Project and the hard work of our team, stakeholders, and partners."

The Great Atlantic Salt Project is on track to become one of North America's largest salt-producing operations and is positioned to serve key markets throughout Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The Project benefits from exceptional logistics, proximity to major demand centers, and a long-life resource base capable of supporting decades of production.

Atlas Salt believes participation in the Canada Investment Summit further strengthened the Company's visibility among the financial and strategic stakeholders that can play a significant role in the Project's next phase of growth.

For further information and ongoing updates, please visit https://atlassalt.com.

About Atlas Salt

Atlas Salt Inc. (TSXV: SALT) (OTCQX: SALQF) (FSE: 9D00) is developing the Great Atlantic Salt Project, a wholly owned, high-purity rock salt project on the west coast of Newfoundland, Canada, uniquely positioned to become North America's first new salt mine in nearly three decades. The Project is expected to produce 4.0 million tonnes of road salt annually for the import-dependent Eastern Canadian and U.S. Northeast markets. The 2025 Updated Feasibility Study outlines robust economics, including a 25-year mine life, C$188 million in average annual after-tax free cash flow, C$920 million of after-tax NPV8, a 21.3% post-tax IRR, and a 4.2-year payback. Designed as a highly electrified, low-emission operation, Great Atlantic's annual Scope 1 emissions are anticipated to equal just four Newfoundland households. Atlas is committed to responsible mining, environmental stewardship, and community engagement.

We seek safe harbour.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: the advancement of the Great Atlantic Salt Project towards production; the Company's development plans, operational readiness and construction planning; the Company's salt marketing and distribution strategies; vesting of compensation securities; and analysis and assumptions related thereto. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes", "may", "plans", "will", "anticipates", "intends", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Company's forward-looking information is based on the assumptions that: the Company will be able to obtain all required approvals for the Great Atlantic Salt Project; general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner; the Company will be able to obtain financing as required. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: failure to obtain necessary financing; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

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