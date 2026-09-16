Cerenome, Inc.: Cerenome Appoints Samantha Fowlkes as Vice President and Head of Commercial Sales, CNSide Diagnostics Division

HOUSTON, Sept. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CNSide Diagnostics, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerenome, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSY) ("Cerenome" or the "Company"), today announces the appointment of Samantha Fowlkes as Vice President Head of Commercial Sales. Samantha will lead the commercial expansion of CNSide®, strengthening relationships across the oncology and pathology communities, and accelerate adoption of the CNSide platform by physicians and health systems.

"Samantha brings more than two decades of commercial leadership experience across oncology diagnostics, precision medicine and laboratory services, with a proven ability to build organizations and drive growth," said Russell Bradley, President and General Manager of CNSide Diagnostics. "Her leadership comes at an important time as we expand CNSide's reach and build the commercial foundation for Cerenome's next phase of growth."

Samantha most recently served as Vice President, U.S. Head of Client Clinical Operations at Caris Life Sciences, where she held senior leadership roles spanning precision medicine, commercial partnerships and clinical operations. She previously held leadership positions in strategic accounts and business development at Genoptix Medical Laboratory and Laboratory Corporation of America.

Samantha holds a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences degree in Cell and Molecular Biology from Texas Woman's University. Her career has centered on advancing precision medicine through strategic partnerships and expanding access to innovative diagnostic technologies across the healthcare system.

"CNSide has the potential to change how CNS cancers are detected and monitored, and Cerenome is uniquely positioned to advance that vision," said Samantha Fowlkes. "I am excited to join the team and help expand CNSide adoption while building a scalable commercial organization focused on improving care for patients with CNS cancers."

About Cerenome

Cerenome (Nasdaq: CNSY) is a CNS oncology company advancing an integrated platform that combines precision diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, and artificial intelligence to improve outcomes for patients with central nervous system cancers. The Company's CNSide® Diagnostics platform supports the detection, molecular characterization, and longitudinal monitoring of CNS cancers through cerebrospinal fluid-based testing. Its lead therapeutic platform, REYOBIQ (rhenium Re186 obisbemeda), is being evaluated in clinical trials for leptomeningeal metastases, recurrent glioblastoma, and pediatric brain cancers. The data & artificial intelligence platform is designed to integrate diagnostic, molecular, imaging, and clinical data into actionable insights that support precision oncology and therapeutic innovation. By integrating commercial diagnostics, targeted therapeutics, proprietary longitudinal data, and artificial intelligence within a single organization, Cerenome is building a differentiated CNS oncology platform designed to improve patient care while creating long-term shareholder value. Visit https://www.cerenome.com.

About CNSide Diagnostics, LLC

CNSide Diagnostics, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cerenome, Inc. that develops and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests, such as CNSide, designed to identify tumor cells that have metastasized to the central nervous system in patients with carcinomas and melanomas. The CNSide CSF Assay Platform enables quantitative analysis of the cerebrospinal fluid that informs and improves the management of patients with leptomeningeal metastases. For more information, visit https://www.cnside-dx.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by future verbs, as well as terms such as "expect," "potential," "anticipating," "planning" and similar expressions or the negatives thereof. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's anticipated growth in CNSide testing volume and reimbursement, the timing and results of REYOBIQ clinical trials, and expectations as to the Company's future performance and financial position. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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