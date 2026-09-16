Multi Minerals Australia, a leading mining company, announced a one-of-a-kind formulation of Australian clays which has proven it can reshape the global poultry feed economic landscape.

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Unique, non-antibiotic clay stockfeed component and production enhancer from Multi Minerals Australia. Sourced from its one-of-a-kind geological deposit. Proven results. Worldwide distribution. Potential applications and lower cost benefits to a range of commercial animal production, particularly poultry. Expressions of interest sought.

Numerous scientific, clinical, and commercial producer validations have demonstrated the product's significant benefits; including the reduction of feed costs; improvements in: growth; meat yield; feed conversion; resistance to heat stress; eggshell quality and production: reduced inflammation and mortality in layer and broiler production.

It has been demonstrated that the product can reduce reliance on antibiotics. It can create a scalable export opportunity for international markets. The proprietary non-antibiotic product is produced from the company's large quarry, operational for over 50 years.

The unique clay feed component directly addresses two of the global poultry industry's biggest concerns:

Feed economics. The highest operating cost feed. This organic clay stockfeed component reduces feed cost per tonne. The clay formulation has been priced below the cost of a tonne of stockfeed, wherever landed globally. Profitability is further enhanced by increased productivity.

By seamlessly replacing 5% of traditional ingredients, this proven stockfeed component is incorporated into the feed in powdered form. The product has been used globally, outperforming market alternatives.

Antimicrobial stewardship. The formulation is positioned as an alternative to antibiotic growth promoters, supporting industry efforts to reduce reliance on chemical therapeutics and providing a non-antibiotic option as producers respond to antimicrobial resistance concerns.

Additional benefits. The product is clean and green, organic with no antibiotics, chemicals, stabilisers, flavours, additives or colours of any kind. It is environmentally sustainable.

The product's uniqueness is doubly insured. Firstly, the specifics of the geological deposit from which the product is made, is not known to occur elsewhere in the world. Secondly, the clay formulation is one of a kind.

The product has backing from Government bodies, research consortia, and industry leaders advocating for antimicrobial resistance solutions.

The company's near-term priority is poultry market expansion internationally; subsequent opportunities include; cattle, dairy cows, pigs, horses, aquaculture and pet food, with human health applications subject to further development and validation. Anecdotal improvements have been noted in poultry and dogs with arthritis.

Separately, the quarry supplies thermal resistivity and related materials to solar, wind and other infrastructure projects. This diversified resource base supports operating resilience. View www.multiminerals.com.au

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Contacts:

For further information and potential investment, contact Chase Corporate Advisory at enquiries@chasecorp.com.au