Lumicent Launches Decision Intelligence Platform to Move Industrial Risk From Detection to Action

Platform connects emerging asset risk to business consequence and prioritized action, helping reduce unplanned downtime by 30-50% and manual inspection requirements by up to 90%

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Lumicent , the decision layer for risk in physical operations, today launched an industry-first platform designed to help industrial organizations see where risk is emerging, understand what is at stake and act before it becomes costly disruption or catastrophic loss.

Formerly CoGo, the name change to Lumicent reflects a significant expansion of the company's vision and strategy-moving beyond asset-condition monitoring to help organizations make better decisions about physical risk. The platform combines continuous asset-condition data, Physical AI and consequence-based intelligence to help operations, engineering, risk and business leaders answer three critical questions: What is changing? What does it put at risk? And what deserves action first?

Unplanned downtime, asset failure and operational disruption continue to create significant financial and business exposure for industrial organizations. For example, natural catastrophes alone caused an estimated $107 billion in insured losses worldwide in 2025, marking the sixth consecutive year that losses exceeded $100 billion ( Swiss Re Institute ). Today, organizations generate enormous volumes of condition data, alerts, inspections and asset records. The challenge is turning those signals into a clear understanding of which risks matter most, what they could mean to the business and where resources should be directed first.

"Industry does not have a data problem. It has a decision problem," said Andy Pruett, co-founder and CEO of Lumicent. "For more than two decades in industrial operations, I saw warning signs that existed somewhere in the organization but never became clear, consequential or urgent enough to change the outcome. Lumicent is built to help teams understand which risks matter most while there is still time to act, not after the loss has already made the decision for them."

Industrial operations already rely on SCADA, EAM, CMMS, inspection programs, sensors and condition-monitoring systems to detect changes, manage work and record asset history. Lumicent sits above and alongside those systems as a decision layer, connecting changing asset conditions to operational and business context.

Lumicent's Physical AI analyzes how assets behave under real-world operating conditions and identifies meaningful deviations. Its consequence intelligence evaluates potential impact across six dimensions: operations, safety, financial, regulatory compliance, environmental and reputational. The platform then helps teams determine which risks require immediate attention, which can continue to be monitored and where intervention can have the greatest impact.

"The same physical condition does not always create the same business risk," said Pruett. "A developing issue on a redundant, lower-impact asset may warrant observation. That same issue at a critical single point of failure may demand immediate action because it threatens production, safety, the environment or the bottom line. The goal is not more alerts, but a shared understanding of what could hurt the business most, why it matters and what should happen next."

Lumicent also uses agentic workflows to help coordinate and track approved responses across existing people, systems and operating processes while keeping human judgment central to the decision. The basis for prioritizing action is traceable to the underlying data, giving teams a common foundation for decision-making across operations, engineering, risk, finance and executive leadership.

Lumicent operates independently from industrial control systems, allowing organizations to expand asset visibility without replacing established platforms or disrupting critical control infrastructure.

Depending on the operating environment, asset mix and use case, Lumicent deployments can support 30-50% reductions in unplanned downtime and up to 90% reductions in manual inspection requirements, helping organizations direct scarce maintenance resources toward higher-consequence risks and increase visibility between scheduled inspections.

Lumicent's MA1 and AG condition-monitoring products are also FM Approved, demonstrating that they have met rigorous standards for performance, reliability and industrial loss prevention.

"As we build a more secure domestic supply of critical materials, reliability inside our own operations becomes critical," said David Hess, director of manufacturing supply chain for USA Rare Earth. "Lumicent helps us identify issues before they become disruptions to commissioning or production, and gives us greater confidence that we're focusing our people and resources where they can have the greatest impact."

Founded in Vancouver in 2020 as CoGo, the company initially focused on helping industrial organizations detect changes in the physical condition of critical assets. Today, Lumicent extends that foundation into Decision Intelligence, helping organizations determine which changes matter most, what they could mean to the business, and where action should happen first.

Lumicent is available now. For more information or to request a demonstration, visit www.lumicent.com.

About Lumicent

Lumicent is the decision layer for risk in physical operations.

Its Decision Intelligence platform connects real-time asset condition data with operational and business consequences-revealing where risk is forming, what is exposed, and where action will have the greatest impact. By providing operations, engineering, risk, finance, and executive teams with a shared, traceable basis for prioritizing action, Lumicent enables organizations to address emerging risk before it becomes failure, disruption, or loss. Learn more at lumicent.com.

Media Contact:

Songue PR for Lumicent

lumicent@songuepr.com

SOURCE: Lumicent

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/lumicent-launches-decision-intelligence-platform-to-move-industri-1221230