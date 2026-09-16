Viva Capital Funding, LLC: Viva Capital Funding Extends and Upsizes Investment-Grade Corporate Note to $35.5 Million

EL PASO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Viva Capital Funding, LLC (Viva), a leading invoice factoring specialty finance company, recently announced the successful extension and upsize of their investment-grade corporate notes to $35.5 million. Since 2018, Viva has provided over $2.5B in capital to growing companies across a variety of industries throughout the U.S. The Company offers factoring, reverse factoring and trailer leasing services. Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and support additional growth of the business.

"This transaction comes at an opportune time as we look to expand across both new and existing product lines," said Viva's President, Greg DiDonna. "Having key institutional investors grow alongside us speaks to the strength of those relationships and gives us confidence as we scale."

Michael Marshall, Director of Finance at Viva, added, "The completion of this deal extends our maturity profile and adds incremental capacity well-suited to our current business mix, all while maintaining a disciplined and well-structured balance sheet."

Brean Capital, LLC served as the Company's exclusive financial advisor and sole placement agent in connection with the transaction.

About Viva Capital Funding, LLC:

Founded in 1999, Viva Capital Funding, LLC is a specialty finance company providing simple, fast and reliable financing solutions across a diverse range of industries throughout the United States. Headquartered in El Paso, TX, the Company offers factoring, reverse factoring and land banking services while maintaining the highest standard of performance, ethics and integrity. For additional information about the company, please visit: http://www.vivacf.net.

Contact:

Armando Armendariz

Director of Business Development

915-615-6664

factoring@vivacf.net

SOURCE: Viva Capital Funding, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/viva-capital-funding-extends-and-upsizes-investment-grade-corporate-1221321