Tenzai Integrates with Palo Alto Networks to Help Enterprises Validate Which Exposures Are Truly Exploitable

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / Tenzai, the AI-native offensive security company, today announced it completed its product integration with Palo Alto Networks Cortex Exposure Management, and joined an extensive ecosystem of Palo Alto Networks Technology Partners to deliver intelligent and interoperable solutions that enable joint customers with prebuilt integrations that improve security outcomes.

The integration combines Tenzai's autonomous offensive testing with Palo Alto Networks Cortex Exposure Management to help security teams confirm which exposures are genuinely exploitable and act on proven risk.

The enterprise attack surface is growing faster than ever, and exposure now accumulates more quickly than security teams can validate and act on it. Only a portion of those exposures are actually exploitable, and determining which ones require deep, hands-on testing still depends on scarce human expertise - so prioritization lags behind the pace of change, and teams either remediate every finding regardless of real risk or leave potentially critical exposures unverified. Adversaries increasingly use advanced AI models to probe exposed systems and chain vulnerabilities at machine speed, while defenders relying on manual validation cannot keep up. As a result, effort goes to exposures that pose little real risk, while the ones most likely to be exploited wait in the backlog.

This integration closes that gap.

As Cortex Exposure Management continuously discovers and prioritizes exposures across the external attack surface, Tenzai's autonomous offensive agents automatically attempt real-world exploitation of newly surfaced risks the way an attacker would - turning potential risk into verified attack paths in minutes, rather than days. Tenzai writes each result directly back into the corresponding Cortex issue: whether the exposure was exploited, detailed assessment and impact notes, step-by-step reproduction, and precise remediation guidance that goes beyond generic defaults.

For security teams, the payoff is concrete, as they:

Validate exploitability natively within the Cortex workflow, automatically or on demand;

Act on proven risk instead of manually triaging which findings matter;

Can troubleshoot every confirmed exposure as it arrives with the exploitation evidence, attack-path context, and remediation guidance needed to fix what matters most - before adversaries reach it.

"Whatever pace the industry lands on for AI, attackers are already moving at it," said Aner Mazur, Tenzai cofounder and Chief Product Officer. "Embedding our agents directly into Palo Alto Networks Cortex Exposure Management means every exposure gets validated the instant it's found - confirmed with evidence or dismissed - so security teams spend their time fixing real risk instead of guessing which findings matter."

To learn more about this integration, visit Palo Alto Networks Technology Partner Directory.

The Palo Alto Networks Technology Partner Program delivers a comprehensive portfolio of integrated solutions that help businesses close security gaps and elevate end-user experience.

About Tenzai

Tenzai is an AI-native cybersecurity company building autonomous AI hackers to help enterprises deliver more secure software. Its platform actively hacks, exploits, and helps fix vulnerabilities across enterprise software - continuously and at scale. Founded in 2025 by cybersecurity veterans Pavel Gurvich, Ariel Zeitlin, Ofri Ziv, Itamar Tal, and Aner Mazur, Tenzai has raised $75 million in seed funding from leading investors including Battery Ventures, Greylock Partners, Lux Capital, and Swish Ventures. Read more: www.tenzai.com.

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SOURCE: Tenzai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tenzai-integrates-with-palo-alto-networks-to-help-enterprises-val-1221331