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ACCESS Newswire
16.09.2026 14:02 Uhr
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American Medical Administrators, Inc. Appoints Mark D. Goldberg, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

Veteran Physician Leader to Advance Clinical Strategy, Physician Engagement and Value-Based Care Initiatives

ST. LOUIS, MO / ACCESS Newswire / September 16, 2026 / American Medical Administrators, Inc. (AMA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark D. Goldberg, MD as its new Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Goldberg brings more than 30 years of experience in primary care, physician leadership and value-based healthcare.

Throughout his career, Dr. Goldberg has championed physician-led care models that improve patient outcomes while strengthening the sustainability of medical practices. He owned and operated a 12-physician primary care practice in Arizona for more than three decades and co-founded one of the nation's earliest accredited physician-owned accountable care organizations.

As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Goldberg will lead AMA's clinical strategy, with a focus on advancing value-based care initiatives, supporting physician growth and engagement, enhancing quality outcomes and expanding coordinated care services across AMA's network.

"As AMA continues to expand and strengthen our healthcare platform, clinical leadership is more important than ever," said Nick DeStefane, Chief Executive Officer of AMA. "Dr. Goldberg brings a unique combination of frontline clinical expertise, physician leadership and a proven track record of improving quality outcomes. His vision and experience will help position AMA to drive innovation, support our providers and deliver exceptional care for the patients and communities we serve."

"I am excited to join AMA at such an important time in its growth," Dr. Goldberg said. "I look forward to working alongside our physicians and leadership team to build innovative care models that improve outcomes, strengthen practices and create a better healthcare experience for patients."

About American Medical Administrators, Inc. (AMA)

AMA is a healthcare organization committed to preserving and strengthening access to healthcare services in the communities it serves. Delivering operational excellence and sustainable growth through integrity-driven leadership, proven expertise and disciplined execution, AMA empowers providers to focus on providing exceptional patient care, while creating lasting value for partners and healthier outcomes for the communities we serve. Learn more at www.amadministrators.com.

Media Contact
Suzanne Grossman
Vice President of Marketing
314-452-7576
sgrossman@amadministrators.com

SOURCE: American Medical Administrators, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/american-medical-administrators-inc.-appoints-mark-d.-goldberg-md-as-1221409

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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