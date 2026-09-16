QCAD is now live on Arc, extending 24/7 settlement to Canadian institutions and businesses

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Stablecorp Digital Currencies Inc. ("Stablecorp"), a Canadian digital asset infrastructure company acting on behalf of QCAD Digital Trust (the "Trust"), in its capacity as servicer of the Trust, today announced that QCAD, Canada's only prospectus-filed, regulatory-compliant Canadian dollar stablecoin, is now live on Arc - an open, EVM-compatible Layer-1 platform for the world's financial markets, real-time money movement, and agentic economic activity. With QCAD integrated into StableFX, Circle's onchain institutional-grade foreign exchange platform, Canadian institutions and businesses have a new way to instantaneously move Canadian dollars around the world.

For Canadian companies that do business across borders - paying suppliers, moving treasury funds, settling with international partners - money has always moved at the speed of banking hours; with QCAD live on Arc, that changes. Canadian dollars held as QCAD can settle against other supported currencies at any hour, any day, with funds arriving in the time it takes to confirm a transaction rather than the day or two it can take to clear through traditional banking rails.

What this means for Canadian institutions and businesses

Money moves when you need it to. No more waiting on the next banking day, or for an overnight wire to clear, to settle a cross-border payment.

No more waiting on the next banking day, or for an overnight wire to clear, to settle a cross-border payment. Less cash sits idle. Businesses no longer need to pre-fund accounts in multiple currencies just in case a payment comes due - funds can be sourced and settled as the need arises.

Businesses no longer need to pre-fund accounts in multiple currencies just in case a payment comes due - funds can be sourced and settled as the need arises. Both sides of the trade complete together. When a QCAD transaction settles, payment and receipt happen at the same time, reducing the risk of one party paying without the other delivering.

When a QCAD transaction settles, payment and receipt happen at the same time, reducing the risk of one party paying without the other delivering. Built on a regulated foundation. QCAD is issued by Stablecorp under the same audited, prospectus-filed structure it has always had - this isn't a workaround to Canadian financial regulation, it's built on top of it.

About Circle StableFX

Circle has launched StableFX, an institutional-grade stablecoin foreign exchange platform purpose-built for 24/7 onchain FX execution and settlement between CAD, USD, EUR, MXN, and other high-quality local stablecoins. Built on Arc, StableFX delivers a new paradigm for global stablecoin exchange - fast, accessible, and programmable - enabling counterparties to trade directly with one another without intermediation from third parties. By combining off-chain request-for-quote (RFQ) execution with onchain payment-versus-payment (PvP) settlement, StableFX enables real-time stablecoin FX conversion for cross-border payments, institutional on/offramps, and treasury flows, without reliance on traditional FX infrastructure.

Always-on infrastructure. Built for institutions that operate 24/7 and require liquidity and settlement without market-hour constraints.

Built for institutions that operate 24/7 and require liquidity and settlement without market-hour constraints. Risk mitigation via smart contracts. PvP settlement means both sides of a trade deliver funds simultaneously, or not at all - reducing counterparty risk. Configurable collateral mechanisms can further reduce market risk on delayed or forward-settling trades.

PvP settlement means both sides of a trade deliver funds simultaneously, or not at all - reducing counterparty risk. Configurable collateral mechanisms can further reduce market risk on delayed or forward-settling trades. Flexible settlement. Participants can choose near-instant, delayed, or netted settlement with configurable timing windows, enabling capital-efficient FX workflows aligned with treasury operations and cross-border payment needs.

Participants can choose near-instant, delayed, or netted settlement with configurable timing windows, enabling capital-efficient FX workflows aligned with treasury operations and cross-border payment needs. No bilateral friction. Participants trade directly with counterparties globally, without maintaining complex bilateral credit or legal agreements.

About the QCAD Digital Trust and Stablecorp

The QCAD Digital Trust is an Ontario trust that holds the reserve assets on behalf of holders of QCAD. Stablecorp is one of Canada's leading digital asset infrastructure companies, focused on building professional-grade blockchain solutions. In partnership with industry leaders, Stablecorp creates refined, scalable and compliant products, such as QCAD, that serve as the foundation for the next generation of financial services. Further information about QCAD, including the reserve assets and the terms and conditions associated with the QCAD program, can be found on the Stablecorp website (www.stablecorp.ca) and under the Trust's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Disclaimers:

Arc is an open L1 blockchain launched by Arc Network Services LLC ("Arc LLC") and operated by a permissioned validator set. Arc LLC provides software services only and does not offer regulated financial or advisory services. Arc has not been reviewed or approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services or any other regulatory authority.

The Arc network is provided "as is" and "as available." Use of Arc involves inherent risks associated with blockchain technology, including smart contract vulnerabilities, network disruptions, and the absence of recourse for transaction errors or losses. The ability to transact on Arc depends on the ability to obtain and use USDC to pay gas fees. Neither Arc LLC nor any permissioned validator is responsible for the content, accuracy, legality, or functionality of third-party applications, protocols, or services built on or integrated with Arc. You are solely responsible for features or services you provide to users, including obtaining any necessary licenses or approvals and otherwise complying with applicable laws.

All Arc features may be modified, delayed, or cancelled at any time without notice. Nothing herein constitutes a commitment, warranty, guarantee or legal, regulatory, tax, or investment advice.

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