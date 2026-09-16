Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2026) - Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc., ("Accelerate") today announced the September 2026 cash distributions for Accelerate Exchange Traded Funds ("Accelerate Funds"), summarized below, that are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). The ex-dividend date for the distributions will be September 29, 2026. All unitholders of record of the Accelerate Funds on September 29, 2026, will receive cash distributions payable on October 8, 2026, or later.
Details of the per unit distribution amounts are as follows:
|Accelerate Fund
|TSX Ticker
|Distribution
per Unit ($)
|Distribution
Yield
|Payment
Frequency
|Accelerate Absolute Return Fund
|HDGE,
HDGE.U
|0.10
|1.47%
|Quarterly
|Accelerate Canadian Long Short Equity Fund
|ATSX
|n/a
|0.00%
|n/a
|Accelerate OneChoice Alternative Multi-Asset Fund
|ONEC
|0.10
|1.52%
|Quarterly
|Accelerate Arbitrage Fund
|ARB
|0.26
|3.80%
|Quarterly
|Accelerate Diversified Credit Income Fund
|INCM
INCM.B
INCM.U
|0.13
0.13
|11.90%
12.61%
|Monthly
Accelerate is powering diversification. To learn more, visit https://accelerateshares.com.
About the Accelerate Funds
Performance fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in the Accelerate Funds. Please read the prospectus or ETF facts document before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns.
About Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc.
Accelerate Financial Technologies Inc. is a leading provider of alternative investment solutions. Accelerate helps investment advisors, institutions and individual investors diversify their portfolios, manage risk, and improve risk-adjusted returns.
For Additional Information:
For investor inquiries: Contact Accelerate at 1-855-892-0740 (toll-free), info@accelerateshares.com; For media inquiries: Contact Michael Lee Hing, COO, Accelerate, (403) 975-5294, mleehing@acceleratefintech.com.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314477